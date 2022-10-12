ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
Corn Nation

Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Purdue

This week Nebraska is going to accomplish something they didn’t do all season last year, get a fourth win. Wooooooooo! I cannot wait to cheer on the Huskers to their fourth win of the season. Here are the reasons why Nebraska is walking away from West Lafayette with a...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs Penn State Volleyball Game Thread!

Nebraska takes on Penn State at Devaney tonight at 7:30 pm on Big Ten Network. This is your quickly put together game thread. Nebraska (14-1, 6-0 Big Ten) is riding a seven-match win streak and is the only Big Ten team without a conference loss after six matches played. The Huskers swept Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan last week on the road.
LINCOLN, NE
GoPSUsports.com

No. 14 Women's Volleyball at No. 3 Nebraska Friday on B1G Network

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 14 Penn State women's volleyball is set to travel to play a top-10 opponent on B1G Network for the third-straight weekend as the Nittany Lions head to Lincoln to take on No. 3 Nebraska on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Lions then stay on the road for a match at Iowa on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football earns preferred walk-on commitment from in-state 2023 LB

Nebraska picked up a commitment from an in-state linebacker. Korver Demma announced his choice to pledge to Mickey Joseph’s Huskers squad from his Twitter account on Wednesday. Demma doesn’t have a lot of offers as a recruit. Nebraska, South Dakota, and South Dakota State have all shown interest in...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Cornhuskers Men's Basketball 2022 Big Ten Media Days Recap

The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team up today in Minneapolis speaking before a number of media outlets and officials at the 2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days. There was plenty of great insight into the team heading into a pivotal 2022-’23 season. For all of those details, you can find head coach Fred Hoiberg’s remarks during his press conference in the morning and then the separate sit down with Mike Hall of the Big Ten Network with Hoiberg, Sam Griesel, and Derrick Walker below.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue shows off Saturday uniforms for sellout game vs. Nebraska

Gold is the color of victory. That’s what Purdue is looking for Saturday. Saturday’s matchup between Purdue and Nebraska is expected to have B1G West ramifications attached to it. Ross-Ade Stadium officially announced that Saturday’s game will be a sellout showing, and the Boilermakers are bringing out the gold uniforms to celebrate.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem

From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars

SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
1011now.com

Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
STERLING, NE
klkntv.com

Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
COLUMBUS, NE
WOWT

Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Too-tall truck collides with low bridge in Omaha

Affordable housing is a big problem in this country. As the prices of everything seem to rise so does the price of a roof over your head. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has reported its first case of monkeypox. Do you think Trump should comply with the January 6 Committee's subpoena?
OMAHA, NE

