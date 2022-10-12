Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Thomas Fidone out for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Corn Nation
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Purdue
This week Nebraska is going to accomplish something they didn’t do all season last year, get a fourth win. Wooooooooo! I cannot wait to cheer on the Huskers to their fourth win of the season. Here are the reasons why Nebraska is walking away from West Lafayette with a...
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs Penn State Volleyball Game Thread!
Nebraska takes on Penn State at Devaney tonight at 7:30 pm on Big Ten Network. This is your quickly put together game thread. Nebraska (14-1, 6-0 Big Ten) is riding a seven-match win streak and is the only Big Ten team without a conference loss after six matches played. The Huskers swept Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan last week on the road.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 14 Women's Volleyball at No. 3 Nebraska Friday on B1G Network
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 14 Penn State women's volleyball is set to travel to play a top-10 opponent on B1G Network for the third-straight weekend as the Nittany Lions head to Lincoln to take on No. 3 Nebraska on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Lions then stay on the road for a match at Iowa on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
Nebraska Football: Thomas Fidone out for 2022 season
Thomas Fidone in a game(Matt Foster/KETV) Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph gave a sobering update on Thursday about the health of tight end Thomas Fidone. He does not expect Fidone to be able to play this season.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Penn State As Hord, Lauenstein Put On A Block Party
Legendary Penn State coach Russ Rose wasn’t around to watch as former Penn State volleyballer Kaitlyn Hord joined Whitney Lauenstein as they put on a block party and our beloved Huskers swept #14 Penn State, 25-18, 25-22, and 25-9. Nebraska had 16 blocks to Penn State’s 4, and that,...
Behind the Point Spread: Nebraska vs. Purdue and More
Join the show live at 8 p.m. CDT Thursday for insights into this weekend’s college football games from Dr. Rob Zatechka, Travis Justice and Scott Spreitzer
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football earns preferred walk-on commitment from in-state 2023 LB
Nebraska picked up a commitment from an in-state linebacker. Korver Demma announced his choice to pledge to Mickey Joseph’s Huskers squad from his Twitter account on Wednesday. Demma doesn’t have a lot of offers as a recruit. Nebraska, South Dakota, and South Dakota State have all shown interest in...
Kearney Hub
Women's hoops notes: How NIL could factor into Jaz Shelley's looming decision
MINNEAPOLIS — Jaz Shelley has options. Due to the bonus COVID-19 year, Nebraska’s star guard has two more seasons of eligibility. But she hasn’t yet made a decision regarding the 2023-24 season. Shelley could stay at Nebraska for her third season as a Husker, or she could...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Cornhuskers Men’s Basketball 2022 Big Ten Media Days Recap
The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team up today in Minneapolis speaking before a number of media outlets and officials at the 2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days. There was plenty of great insight into the team heading into a pivotal 2022-’23 season. For all of those details, you can find head coach Fred Hoiberg’s remarks during his press conference in the morning and then the separate sit down with Mike Hall of the Big Ten Network with Hoiberg, Sam Griesel, and Derrick Walker below.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue shows off Saturday uniforms for sellout game vs. Nebraska
Gold is the color of victory. That’s what Purdue is looking for Saturday. Saturday’s matchup between Purdue and Nebraska is expected to have B1G West ramifications attached to it. Ross-Ade Stadium officially announced that Saturday’s game will be a sellout showing, and the Boilermakers are bringing out the gold uniforms to celebrate.
offtackleempire.com
(VIDEO) In Memoriam: Scott Frost, Nebraska Huskers Football Coach 2018-2022
Well, it’s about a month late, but it’s finally here. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Scott Frost era of Nebraska Cornhuskers football. As I’ve done with the last two Big Ten head coaches to be fired, I’ve created a...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
News Channel Nebraska
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
1011now.com
Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars
SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
1011now.com
Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
klkntv.com
Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying it cannot handle these out-of-control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media after at least a dozen departments from across the state spent hours...
WOWT
Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
WOWT
Too-tall truck collides with low bridge in Omaha
Affordable housing is a big problem in this country. As the prices of everything seem to rise so does the price of a roof over your head. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has reported its first case of monkeypox. Do you think Trump should comply with the January 6 Committee's subpoena?
