The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team up today in Minneapolis speaking before a number of media outlets and officials at the 2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days. There was plenty of great insight into the team heading into a pivotal 2022-’23 season. For all of those details, you can find head coach Fred Hoiberg’s remarks during his press conference in the morning and then the separate sit down with Mike Hall of the Big Ten Network with Hoiberg, Sam Griesel, and Derrick Walker below.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO