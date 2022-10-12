ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

WATCH: A Dish of Brain Cells Figured Out How to Play Pong in 5 Minutes

How many brain cells does it take to play a video game? No, really. That's not a joke, and there isn't a punchline. Instead, there's a real actual answer, thanks to a neural network system called DishBrain. If that game is Pong, the number of brain cells is around 800,000. While their slow-moving, one-sided strategy for digital table tennis won't see them win any e-sports championships in the near future, it does reflect the potential in fusing living tissues with silicon technology. https://youtu.be/x0NM7iVo9MQ This is the first synthetic biological intelligence experiment that shows neurons can adjust their activity to perform a specific task – and,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Living Brain#Isolated Brain#Play Ball#Video Game
Interesting Engineering

Scientists taught lab-grown brain cells to play Pong — watch them play

Scientists grew human brain cells from stem cells and mouse embryos in a lab that can play video games. For the first time, a Melbourne-led team has demonstrated that 800,000 brain cells living in a dish can perform tasks such as a tennis-like video game, Pong. Published in the journal Neuron, scientists of the biotech start-up Cortical Labs, claim to have created the first conscious lab-grown brain, called the 'DishBrain' in a dish.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Human brain grown in lab learns to play video games in five minutes

A human brain grown in a lab has learned to play the classic video game Pong in just five minutes.It sheds fresh light on how grey and white matter works, offering hope of developing new treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological conditions.The organ, called DishBrain, contains 800,000 neurons all living and operating in tandem.It is far more like the real thing than artificial intelligence, which takes 90 minutes to pick up the computer challenge.Lead author Dr Brett Kagan, chief scientific officer of biotech start-up Cortical Labs in Memphis, Tennessee, said: “We have shown we can interact with living...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
scitechdaily.com

New Insights Into Eye Diseases: 3D Map Reveals DNA Organization Within Human Retina Cells

National Eye Institute (NEI) scientists have mapped the organization of human retinal cell chromatin. These are the fibers that package 3 billion nucleotide-long DNA molecules into compact structures that fit into chromosomes within each cell’s nucleus. The resulting comprehensive gene regulatory network provides insights into the regulation of gene expression in general, and in retinal function, in both rare and common eye diseases. The study will be published today (October 7, 2022) in the journal Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Optometrist Removes 23 Contact Lenses From Patient's Eye In Gruesome Viral Video

If you want a particularly unforgettable reminder to take your contact lenses out every night – or you just fancy a shiny new sleep paralysis demon – look no further. A video by an optometrist in Newport Beach, California, has gone viral after showing a patient having no fewer than 23 contact lenses removed from her eye – we’ll warn you, it’s pretty gnarly.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The Independent

Scientists grow human brain cells in rats to study diseases

Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where the cells grew and formed connections.It's part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting this most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery. “Many disorders such as autism and schizophrenia are likely uniquely human” but “the human brain certainly has not been very accessible,” said said Dr. Sergiu Pasca, senior author of a study describing the work, published Wednesday in the journal Nature.Approaches that don’t involve taking tissue out of the human brain...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Human Brain Cells Implanted Into Rat Brains Form Connections With Their Hosts

Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of rats, discovering that the new neurons will grow as the rat develops and even help influence their behavior. The research has resounding implications on not just neurological research, but also the ethics of creating animal-human hybrids in this way. The...
SCIENCE
Fatherly

Having A Baby Alters A Man’s Brain, Study Says

When you become a father, you undergo something of an unstoppable transition — and not just in your outlook. First, your testosterone levels drop, production of nurturing hormones like prolactin and oxytocin increases, and as a product of this most new dads gain weight. But changes to your brain — reflected in a change in focus, memory, and emotions, as if your brain has flipped a switch — usually get overlooked. But a new study confirms that it’s not all in your head. “Dad brain” is real and it’s impact is fundamental.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
News-Medical.net

Study sheds new light on host-pathogen interactions and long-term consequences of brain infections

A team led by Prof Kiavash Movahedi (VUB, VIB) has mapped in detail how the immune system acts against pathogens invading the brain. The findings shed new light on host-pathogen interactions and the long-term consequences of brain infections. The results, published in the renowned journal Immunity, show how different types of immune cells are involved in the defense against brain infections. The researchers were able to show that the first line of defense is formed by brain-resident macrophages, a type of white blood cell that already lives in the healthy brain. These macrophages then recruit a large number of blood-derived macrophages that help to control the disease. These "recruited macrophages" disappear again just as quickly once the infection is resolved.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Transplanting human tissue into rats ‘could advance brain disorder research’

Human brain tissue has been successfully transplanted into newborn rats and scientists hope the procedure will advance research into conditions such as schizophrenia and epilepsy. The brains of rats in the study - containing a combination of human and rat cells - will apparently work as “living laboratories,” said researchers from Stanford University.The scientists are confident that the team will be able to grow and alter brain tissue from humans, and see how doing this influences the behaviours of the rodents.The work could apparently help further research into mental disorders, including autism and schizophrenia, doing away with the need for...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy