Potential cancer breakthrough as scientists finally discover how tumours 'hijack' healthy cells to spread around the body
A breakthrough in understanding how cancer spreads could lead to better treatments, according to experts. Scientists have discovered that cancer cells ‘hijack’ a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body, completely changing current ways of thinking about cancer. Despite being one of the main causes...
WATCH: A Dish of Brain Cells Figured Out How to Play Pong in 5 Minutes
How many brain cells does it take to play a video game? No, really. That's not a joke, and there isn't a punchline. Instead, there's a real actual answer, thanks to a neural network system called DishBrain. If that game is Pong, the number of brain cells is around 800,000. While their slow-moving, one-sided strategy for digital table tennis won't see them win any e-sports championships in the near future, it does reflect the potential in fusing living tissues with silicon technology. https://youtu.be/x0NM7iVo9MQ This is the first synthetic biological intelligence experiment that shows neurons can adjust their activity to perform a specific task – and,...
People who stay mentally sharp in old age have bigger brain cells than people decades younger than them, study finds
People who stay mentally sharp and healthy into their eighties have bigger brain cells, a study suggests. Our neurons slowly start to shrink as we age, which is why we tend to slow down in our senior years. But brain cells in so-called 'super-agers' are larger than those in people...
Disturbing experiment successfully combined human brain cells with a living rat’s brain
Scientists have completed a brain cell transplant, combining lab-grown clumps of human brain cells with those of newborn rats. The experiment is disturbing, but there’s a good reason behind the move. The scientists working on the investigation say they hope that the research will help them learn more about human neuropsychiatric disorders.
Stanford scientists create a hybrid BRAIN by putting human neurons into baby RATS - and they've dubbed their creation a 'living laboratory'
Scientists have created hybrid human and rat brains to try to better understand diseases like autism and epilepsy. Putting human cells into animal brains is a moral grey area, because of fears animals may start to think more like humans as a result. But scientists argue that it’s the best...
Scientists taught lab-grown brain cells to play Pong — watch them play
Scientists grew human brain cells from stem cells and mouse embryos in a lab that can play video games. For the first time, a Melbourne-led team has demonstrated that 800,000 brain cells living in a dish can perform tasks such as a tennis-like video game, Pong. Published in the journal Neuron, scientists of the biotech start-up Cortical Labs, claim to have created the first conscious lab-grown brain, called the 'DishBrain' in a dish.
New genetically engineered herpes virus kills cancer cells
A genetically modified version of the herpes virus has shown great potential in treating advanced cancers, according to a report by the Institute of Cancer Research in London published on Thursday. A promising therapy. Although the treatment is still in early trials, researchers have found that RP2, a modified version...
Human brain grown in lab learns to play video games in five minutes
A human brain grown in a lab has learned to play the classic video game Pong in just five minutes.It sheds fresh light on how grey and white matter works, offering hope of developing new treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological conditions.The organ, called DishBrain, contains 800,000 neurons all living and operating in tandem.It is far more like the real thing than artificial intelligence, which takes 90 minutes to pick up the computer challenge.Lead author Dr Brett Kagan, chief scientific officer of biotech start-up Cortical Labs in Memphis, Tennessee, said: “We have shown we can interact with living...
scitechdaily.com
New Insights Into Eye Diseases: 3D Map Reveals DNA Organization Within Human Retina Cells
National Eye Institute (NEI) scientists have mapped the organization of human retinal cell chromatin. These are the fibers that package 3 billion nucleotide-long DNA molecules into compact structures that fit into chromosomes within each cell’s nucleus. The resulting comprehensive gene regulatory network provides insights into the regulation of gene expression in general, and in retinal function, in both rare and common eye diseases. The study will be published today (October 7, 2022) in the journal Nature Communications.
IFLScience
Optometrist Removes 23 Contact Lenses From Patient's Eye In Gruesome Viral Video
If you want a particularly unforgettable reminder to take your contact lenses out every night – or you just fancy a shiny new sleep paralysis demon – look no further. A video by an optometrist in Newport Beach, California, has gone viral after showing a patient having no fewer than 23 contact lenses removed from her eye – we’ll warn you, it’s pretty gnarly.
Scientists grow human brain cells in rats to study diseases
Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where the cells grew and formed connections.It's part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting this most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery. “Many disorders such as autism and schizophrenia are likely uniquely human” but “the human brain certainly has not been very accessible,” said said Dr. Sergiu Pasca, senior author of a study describing the work, published Wednesday in the journal Nature.Approaches that don’t involve taking tissue out of the human brain...
IFLScience
Human Brain Cells Implanted Into Rat Brains Form Connections With Their Hosts
Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of rats, discovering that the new neurons will grow as the rat develops and even help influence their behavior. The research has resounding implications on not just neurological research, but also the ethics of creating animal-human hybrids in this way. The...
Brain cells grown in lab play 1970s tennis-style video game 'Pong'
Researchers say the "mini-brain" can respond to its environment, with experts calling the project "exciting" but saying it might be going too far.
Man plays his saxophone through 9-hour, "very, very complex" brain surgery to remove tumor
Rome — A musician had a brain tumor removed in Italy this week in a nine-hour surgery that he spent not only awake and fully conscious, but playing his saxophone. The 35-year-old male patient had the procedure at Rome's Paideia International Hospital on Monday and was discharged early Thursday morning.
Minibrains grown from human and mouse neurons learn to play Pong
Researchers taught a synthetic neuron network to play a version of the retro arcade game "Pong" by integrating the brain cells into an electrode array controlled by a computer program.
Scientists successfully graft human brain cells into rats for first time
SCIENTISTS have successfully grafted human brain cells into rats — a move that could help to better understand conditions such as epilepsy. Lab-grown nerves were implanted in rats two or three days old. Unlike past attempts in adult rats, the cells were absorbed quickly and made up a third...
Having A Baby Alters A Man’s Brain, Study Says
When you become a father, you undergo something of an unstoppable transition — and not just in your outlook. First, your testosterone levels drop, production of nurturing hormones like prolactin and oxytocin increases, and as a product of this most new dads gain weight. But changes to your brain — reflected in a change in focus, memory, and emotions, as if your brain has flipped a switch — usually get overlooked. But a new study confirms that it’s not all in your head. “Dad brain” is real and it’s impact is fundamental.
News-Medical.net
Study sheds new light on host-pathogen interactions and long-term consequences of brain infections
A team led by Prof Kiavash Movahedi (VUB, VIB) has mapped in detail how the immune system acts against pathogens invading the brain. The findings shed new light on host-pathogen interactions and the long-term consequences of brain infections. The results, published in the renowned journal Immunity, show how different types of immune cells are involved in the defense against brain infections. The researchers were able to show that the first line of defense is formed by brain-resident macrophages, a type of white blood cell that already lives in the healthy brain. These macrophages then recruit a large number of blood-derived macrophages that help to control the disease. These "recruited macrophages" disappear again just as quickly once the infection is resolved.
Transplanting human tissue into rats ‘could advance brain disorder research’
Human brain tissue has been successfully transplanted into newborn rats and scientists hope the procedure will advance research into conditions such as schizophrenia and epilepsy. The brains of rats in the study - containing a combination of human and rat cells - will apparently work as “living laboratories,” said researchers from Stanford University.The scientists are confident that the team will be able to grow and alter brain tissue from humans, and see how doing this influences the behaviours of the rodents.The work could apparently help further research into mental disorders, including autism and schizophrenia, doing away with the need for...
