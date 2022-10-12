Read full article on original website
PLEASE STOP BURNING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Montgomery County is one of the only counties in the area that a Burn Ban is not in place as of yet. A Burn Ban has to be enacted during a Commissioners Court Session on Tuesdays. Montgomery County firefighters have been busy all day running brush fires. One fire in...
The dangers of breaking the 'Move Over or Slow Down' law
HOUSTON — If you’ve ever been stranded on the side of the road, you know how scary it is to have cars and trucks whizzing by you at highway speeds. Those who have been hit say it’s one thing to imagine it, it’s another to see the aftermath.
Houston allergist offers advice for ragweed allergy sufferers
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Record ragweed counts recently have made life miserable for allergy sufferers, but there is light at the end of the heavily pollinated tunnel. An allergist at the McGovern Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Bellaire says that ragweed season typically ends in November and that the numbers are already coming down.
A great welcome for Goode
High Point Elementary students in Navasota gave Gabriel Goode a warm welcome back to school Monday, Oct. 10. Goode was diagnosed at age 5 with Hepatoblastoma, a rare liver cancer. He has undergone countless treatments since. Gabriel is the son of Preston and Briattany Goode.
GRAND OPENING, RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR IQ CAR WASH
A new car wash in Brenham is celebrating its grand opening tomorrow (Friday). IQ Car Wash at 1408 North Park Street will hold an all-day grand opening event with a Washington County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The car wash, owned by Brian and Tina Webb, officially...
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
Hwy. 105 construction timeline pushed back
The Hwy. 105 project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation’s project to improve Hwy. 105 from Montgomery to Conroe is anticipated to continue through the fourth quarter of 2023, a delay from the previously expected end date of the third quarter of 2023. TxDOT previously said the project's contractor was experiencing material supply shortages, which were affecting the timeline. The project spans from FM 2854 to I-45 and will add a raised median barrier as well as widening the roadway and updating traffic signals. The project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available.
Photos: HTX Surf, new 6-acre resort will offer customized ocean-like waves
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Houston will soon be home to HTX Surf, a world-class surf destination and resort scheduled for construction in early 2023. The new surf resort is located at Generation Park, approximately 10 minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and accessible to...
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/12/22
IN SHELTER – A372766. FEMALE – 1 6.00 BLACK / WHITE BORDER COLLIE / MIX. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. Heartworm: NEGATIVE. Combo:. FeLV:. FIV:. IN...
Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department clarifies messaging about collection delays, says they’re ‘nothing new’
The director of Houston's Solid Waste Management Department said recent posts on its Facebook page mischaracterized its ability to collect yard waste this week and might have caused confusion among impacted city residents. An Oct. 7 post, along with a pair of subsequent posts early this week, said a staffing...
Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?
There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road.' It's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
Texas bans many proven tools for helping drug users. Advocates are handing them out anyway.
HOUSTON — Thirty minutes before a punk show this summer, Claudia Dambra set up a table and taped to it a tablecloth she had hand-painted with broad, white brushstrokes. The banner read, “PUNK NOT DEATH.”. As people flooded into the Houston music venue, Dambra stacked on top of...
Whataburger's New Burger: Details Leak Ahead Of Houston Launch
The Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just dropped a new breakfast item and a new shake flavor, but they've got at least one more new menu item up their sleeve and it sounds perfect for fall. The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is coming. In fact, it's already out at certain Central Texas locations.
MAN HUNT IN PROGRESS
A pursuit has ended at FM 3083 and Jefferson Chemical. Police are searching for a male. The pursuit started at Gene Campbell and Fm 1485 and continued to almost Jefferson Chemical when the Jeep ran off the road and got hung on a concrete embankment over a drainage ditch. The male fled into the woods. At this time DPS Air is searching along with Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables K-9. They are being assisted by Conroe PD and MCSO. No description is available on the male as of yet.
Cold air invasion next week, 30s and 40s in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Unseasonably warm weather lasts through Sunday, but a strong cold front arrives in Houston Monday, delivering much colder air next week here and around Texas. During this transition, showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday. From there, dry, cool and crisp days settle in. The coldest stretch...
AC ISSUES AT BRENHAM POST OFFICE RESTRICT PRINTING OF POSTAGE, PREPAID LABELS
Air conditioning problems at the Brenham post office are restricting certain services. A post office clerk tells KWHI that because of the air conditioning unit being out, they are unable to print postage and print out prepaid labels via QR codes. This is because the thermal postage printers jam up when the post office gets above a certain temperature.
Single Female looking for a furever home...
Pearland Police Department is at City of Pearland - Animal Services. PIO Officer Jaso stopped by the City of Pearland Animal Services this morning and had the chance to hang out with a 4-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, NINA!
Silly Season Takes A Strange Turn In Harris County
Harris County political observers were left to scratch their heads this week when the Houston Chronicle announced their endorsement in the race for Harris County Judge, giving their nod to Republican Alexandra Del Moral Mealer. The political newcomer Mealer has padded her campaign war chest with millions of dollars in...
The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston's richest suburbs
Oil and water withdrawal in these high-growth areas could make them more vulnerable to flooding.
Sheriff: Driver involved in chase in Nebraska is missing Humble teen; woman's body found in trunk
HUMBLE, Texas — The Humble teen who was reported missing Thursday along with his mother was found in Aurora, Nebraska after a police chase, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The chase ended in a crash, leading troopers to find a woman's body in the trunk. Tyler Roenz,...
