Next Generation AbramsX Tank Will Have Hybrid Power Plant
General Dynamics Land SystemsThe next-generation Abrams tank is designed to be more fuel efficient, quieter, lighter, and have a smaller crew, among other features.
BAE Systems’ Viper Memory Loader Verifier II will improve F-16 maintenance cybersecurity
FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- BAE Systems has released the Viper Memory Loader Verifier II (MLV II), a new version of a world-leading maintenance capability that will reduce vulnerability to cyber-attacks for F-16 aircraft. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005742/en/ BAE Systems has released the Viper Memory Loader Verifier II, a new version of a world-leading maintenance capability that will reduce vulnerability to cyber-attacks for F-16 aircraft. (Credit: BAE Systems)
americanmilitarynews.com
Defense firm Anduril unveils deployable military operations center
Defense startup Anduril Industries is pitching a deployable air operations center to the Air Force and the Marine Corps as the software company continues to expand its line of military products. The mobile command center, called Menace, can fit inside an Air Force C-130 cargo plane, allowing it to be...
Teledyne FLIR Defense Displays Mobile Command & Control Platform with Advanced Sensor Technology at AUSA 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), has collaborated with AM General to display its Lightweight Vehicle Surveillance System (LVSS) on a HUMVEE 2-CT (2-Door Cargo Truck) during the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) annual conference this week. The display is a technology demonstrator for future Army mobile command and control (C2) vehicles, integrating newly advanced radar, long-range cameras, and other sensors to detect and defeat threats such as weaponized small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005041/en/ Teledyne FLIR Defense has collaborated with...
AbramsX Next Generation Main Battle Tank Breaks Cover
General Dynamics video ScreencapThis is the first time we have seen the AbramsX concept, which is representative of a future American main battle tank, outside of artwork.
Allison Transmission Introduces the eGen Force™ Electric Hybrid Propulsion System for Armored Combat Vehicles
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to introduce the eGen Force ™ electric hybrid propulsion system for tracked combat vehicles. Designed for 50-ton tracked vehicles, the eGen Force meets the requirements for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program. The eGen Force is also scalable to 70-ton tracked vehicles, making it capable of meeting future Main Battle Tank requirements as well. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005724/en/ Allison Transmission showcases the eGen Force, its first electric hybrid propulsion solution for tracked combat vehicles, at AUSA 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
CARS・
BAE Systems’ Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit Passes Critical Test
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- BAE Systems has successfully fired its Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit ( LR-PGK ) for 155mm artillery projectiles from the U.S. Army’s Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) at Yuma Proving Ground, demonstrating airframe structural survivability under extreme firing conditions. The LR-PGK improves the accuracy of unguided artillery projectiles with low-cost navigation and guidance technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005127/en/ BAE Systems successfully fired its Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit for 155mm artillery shells from the U.S. Army’s Extended Range Cannon Artillery, demonstrating structural survivability under extreme firing conditions. (Source: BAE Systems)
3DPrint.com
Farsoon Introduces Three New Large-Format Metal 3D Printers
Farsoon, the leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in China’s metal additive manufacturing (AM) market, announced that it will introduce three new laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) platforms to the U.S. and European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) markets. Following on the success of its large-volume FS621M system that it released two years ago, Farsoon has developed three new versions: the FS621M Pro-4 and Pro-6, and the FS621M-U-4.
Laser Photonics Corporation to Deliver Its CleanTech Laser Blasting Systems to U.S. Navy
Laser Photonics Corporation LASE announced that it received an order from the U.S. Navy for delivery this month of an LPC-1000CTH CleanTech Laser Blasting System with an integrated water chiller for submarine MRO (maintenance, repair and operations). Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: “We believe the U.S....
China could make submarines more stealthy and powerful with classified system that reduces noise 90%
A Chinese research team claims to have created a new pump-jet propulsion system that can increase submarine thrust while minimizing obtrusive vibrations by more than 90 percent. The team created a sealant that prevents water from entering a duct without hindering the rotation of the rotor. However, the precise nature...
TechCrunch
Touchlab to begin piloting its robotic skin sensors in a hospital setting
Vision has long been a key to all of this, but companies are increasingly looking to tacticity as a method for gathering data. Among other things, it gives the robot a better sense of how much pressure to apply to a given object, be it a piece of produce or a human being.
dronedj.com
Eve Mobility and Skyway partner in UATM vertiport solution deal
Aircraft manufacturer Embraer’s aerial mobility company, Eve, has announced a partnership to equip vertiport operational services provider Skyway with its software solution for urban air traffic management (UATM) systems. Eve said the letter of intent signed by the two companies calls for providing Skyway with UATM tech required to...
labroots.com
Four-Legged Robots Allowed to Run in The Wild Thanks to New Algorithms
In a recent study that will be presented at the 2022 International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) in Kyoto, Japan, an international team of researchers led by UC San Diego have written a novel set of algorithms that allows four-legged robots to traverse challenging terrain, to include benches, shrubs, trees, poles, boulders, and people, while averting both stationary and moving obstacles. This study has the potential to open the doors for robots to perform search and rescue missions along with gathering information in locations that are deemed too hazardous for humans.
traveltomorrow.com
Researchers developed a low-cost device that converts the slightest breeze into electricity
Researchers from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) of Singapore published a paper in the Mechanical Systems and Signal Processing journal, presenting a device they developed which can transform even the slightest breeze into energy. The team, led by Professor Yang Yaowen, structural engineer and Associate Chair of the NTU School...
Pure Electric Pure Advance slim folding eScooter series offers a safer, more stable ride
Feel safer during commutes with the Pure Electric Pure Advance slim folding eScooter series. These cool gadgets offer a unique riding position that balances your weight on both sides of the chassis. The eScooters come in 2 models—Pure Advance and Pure Advance Flex. The Pure Advance fits easily into your life, sitting neatly against walls and tight spaces when folded. The Pure Advance Flex is the most flexible model. It’s designed to fully fold, store, and carry anywhere. Both models offer powerful performance with a 500W motor (710W peak power). Plus, an IP65 weatherproof rating ensures these scooters withstand downpours. Moreover, the Pure Control automatically brings the handlebars back to the center after a turn for controlled riding. Finally, front and rear indicators, as well as front and rear disk brakes, keep you safe.
techaiapp.com
SiC Power Devices and More!
Here’s a RoundUp of this week’s must-read articles – we’ll delve into the latest developments on SiC power devices and much more!. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the complete list of news and articles from our website.
globalspec.com
How Micro-Epsilon sensors can improve automated welding processes
Automated welding drastically improves the throughput and quality of welds, as well as increases worker safety by limiting exposure to high temperatures, arcs and other hazards. Furthermore, in today’s competitive labor market, automated welding can help alleviate the worker shortage. Welding process challenges. Many of the skills that manual...
navalnews.com
Terma upgrades Scanter 6002 radar with drone detection capability
The development within drone technology has leaped significantly over the past years, making advanced easy-to-fly drones accessible to almost everybody. The drones are typically equipped with high resolution cameras, long-range wireless communication, and capability to fly autonomous also outside visible line of sight. Today, drones pose an increased risk to even the most capable naval ships.
getnews.info
Small Drone Market worth $6.2 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 10.1%
The Small Drone Market is expected to reach USD 6.2 Billion by 2027 from USD 3.8 billion in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2027. The report “Small Drone Market by Platform (Civil & Commercial and Defense & Government), Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, and Hybrid), Application, Mode of Operation, Power Source (Fully Powered, Battery Powered) & Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The small drone market is projected to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2022 to USD 6.2 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2027. The market growth can be attributed to growing demand for small patrolling drones for marine border security.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Airbus and Korea Aerospace Industries join hands to deliver first Light Civil Helicopter
The Light Civil Helicopter (LCH) delivered to a local operator, Gloria Aviation will enter service in an emergency medical services configuration in December 2022. Airbus Helicopters and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) have announced the successful delivery of the first Light Civil Helicopter (LCH) to a local operator, Gloria Aviation. The delivery was completed after receiving the certification in September 2022. The Light Civil Helicopter (LCH) will enter service in an emergency medical services configuration in December 2022. The helicopter will be deployed to support critical life-saving missions in Jeju, South Korea.
