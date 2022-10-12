Podcast: Ben Ingram brings the Braves home to Mississippi

The Atlanta Braves are one of baseball’s biggest success stories and radio play-by-play announcer Ben Ingram is a huge success story in his own right. Ingram, a Madison Central and Mississippi College grad, is like many of the current Braves in that he trained for his current job at Trustmark in Pearl and at ballparks around the Southern League. Ingram talks about this remarkable Braves season and the current post-season.

By listening more intently and understanding the people who make up Mississippi’s communities, our reporters put a human face on how policy affects everyday Mississippians. We’re listening closely to our readers to help us continue to align our work with the needs and priorities of people from all across Mississippi. Please take a few minutes to tell us what’s on your mind by clicking the button below.

Rick Cleveland

Rick Cleveland, a native of Hattiesburg and resident of Jackson, has been Mississippi Today’s sports columnist since 2016. A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor’s in journalism, Rick has worked for the Monroe (La.) News Star World, Jackson Daily News and Clarion Ledger. He was sports editor of Hattiesburg American, executive director of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. His work as a syndicated columnist and celebrated sports writer has appeared in numerous magazines, periodicals and newspapers.

Rick has been recognized 13 times as Mississippi Sports Writer of the Year, and is recipient of multiple awards and honors for his reporting and writing.