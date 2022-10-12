ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Podcast: Ben Ingram brings the Braves home to Mississippi

By Rick Cleveland
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 2 days ago
The Atlanta Braves are one of baseball’s biggest success stories and radio play-by-play announcer Ben Ingram is a huge success story in his own right. Ingram, a Madison Central and Mississippi College grad, is like many of the current Braves in that he trained for his current job at Trustmark in Pearl and at ballparks around the Southern League. Ingram talks about this remarkable Braves season and the current post-season.

Rick Cleveland

Rick Cleveland, a native of Hattiesburg and resident of Jackson, has been Mississippi Today’s sports columnist since 2016. A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor’s in journalism, Rick has worked for the Monroe (La.) News Star World, Jackson Daily News and Clarion Ledger. He was sports editor of Hattiesburg American, executive director of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. His work as a syndicated columnist and celebrated sports writer has appeared in numerous magazines, periodicals and newspapers.

Rick has been recognized 13 times as Mississippi Sports Writer of the Year, and is recipient of multiple awards and honors for his reporting and writing.

