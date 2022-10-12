Read full article on original website
Festus Police Officer injured during recent arrest
(Festus) A Festus police officer was injured after an arrest was made of a 30-year-old Festus resident earlier this month. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says the altercation took place on the night of October 5th. Chief Lewis says that’s when the physical altercation began. The man arrested in...
Police recover metal that struck woman’s car before deadly St. Louis crash
A woman died in a bizarre and frightening incident earlier this week when a loose piece of metal struck the windshield of her car on Interstate 64 in St. Louis.
Festus Police officer injured in fight with suspect
A St. Louis man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and other crimes after he allegedly stole a pickup in Festus and got into a physical altercation with a Festus Police officer. The officer’s left shoulder was dislocated and his arms were bruised in the fight, Chief Tim Lewis said.
Deputies looking for vehicle stolen from Arnold area residence
(Jefferson County) Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a stolen vehicle that was taken sometime overnight between September 29th-30th. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the car was stolen from the 2900 block of Highland House Villas Court outside of Arnold. My MO Info...
Car overturns on Jackson Boulevard
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – At least one car was involved in a crash on Jackson Boulevard, just beyond the high school, Friday afternoon. A reporter currently is en route and Fox23 will have updates as the day progresses. Stay tuned to our Facebook and Twitter feeds. Emergency crews arrived...
Young Man From Iron County Dies In Bonne Terre Prison
(Bonne Terre) A prison inmate from Belleview, who had just been sent to prison in March, has died at the prison in Bonne Terre. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says an autopsy will be conducted to determine how Melton Spencer died on October 10th. Spencer was...
Crystal City man charged after alleged domestic incident, clash with police
A Crystal City man faces multiple charges after he allegedly was involved in a domestic incident then threatened responding officers with firearms and raced his vehicle at them before he was arrested, authorities reported. Charles J. Staley, 44, has been charged with third-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest and unlawful use...
Jefferson County man gets 320 years for shooting deputy, state trooper
A Jefferson County man who opened fire on law enforcement attempting to serve an eviction notice in 2019 has received a de facto life sentence for his crimes.
Festus man injured following car accident in St. Francois County
A 46-year-old Festus man was injured on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, following a single-car accident in St. Francois County. The accident happened on Hwy. 67 south of Parkwood Road between Valles Mines and Bonne Terre, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:15 a.m., Heath A. Keen was driving south...
Body Found in Park Hills
(Park Hills, MO) The body of a 57 year old man is undergoing an autopsy to determine the cause of death after Park Hills Police found the body Monday morning in the 100 block of Watts Street. It was discovered wrapped in a rug in the back of a pick up. The body appeared to have been there for a few days. The dead man's identity isn't being released yet and an investigation is ongoing. One man has been arrested for abandonment of a corpse. His name isn't being released until formal charges have been filed. According to Park Hills Police Chief, Richard McFarland, there were no signs of trauma to the body.
Jefferson County Woman Indicted For Stealing Unemployment Funds
(St. Louis) A Missouri state employee, who resides in Jefferson County, has been indicted on three federal felony charges. 63-year-old Vicky Hefner is accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives and others. According to the indictment, Hefner began work with Missouri’s...
Man accused of killing former romantic partner in south St. Louis
A St. Louis man is accused of killing a former romantic partner and assaulting another man in an attack last month in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.
Three more charged in teen’s overdose death in Jefferson County
Federal prosecutors have charged three more people in connection with a teen’s overdose death in Jefferson County last summer.
Suspect gets away with an unknown amount of money after robbery at First State Community Credit Union in Twin City Walmart
(Crystal City/Festus) A robber was able to get away with an unspecified amount of money after reportedly robbing the First State Community Credit Union inside the Twin City Walmart. Crystal City Police Captain Mike Pruneau says staff at the credit union alerted police of the robbery around noon on October...
Body found in vehicle near Lafayette Park
Police are investigating a murder that took place near Lafayette Park in South St. Louis.
Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning
ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
High winds cause House Springs house fire to spread
A fire that started in a House Springs home led to two brush fires on Thursday, Oct. 13, because of windy conditions, High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said. No injuries were reported from the fires, which started at a home in the 6100 block of Timber Ridge...
Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say. Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.
Three Injured in Head-On Collision in St. Francois County
(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
Arrest made a week after murder in Pine Lawn
The manhunt is over for the suspect wanted in a murder in Pine Lawn last week.
