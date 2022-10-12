ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Cynthia Bailey on Filing for Divorce from Mike Hill After 2 Years of Marriage: 'I Gave It My All'

By Charmaine Patterson, Dave Quinn
 2 days ago
msdash17
2d ago

Stop thinking you always have to be married. You apparently keep picking the wrong ones. Take time and be alone and enjoy your freedom,reflect on what makes you happy and content.

Vivian Mayor-Talbot
2d ago

They're both lying. To say all this loving and admiration BS about each other. If they were THAT phenomenal, if they are THAT wonderful of a person, WHY ARE YOU GETTING DIVORCED? I say return ALL the wedding gifts, money, etc. They both need to get over themselves and STAY SINGLE. There's NO ONE out there for you. How many times can a person get married? THAT'S a red 🚩.

S. Haynes
2d ago

They are soooo freaking dysfunctional. Was the marriage for love or Bravo? People are weird and will sell their souls to the devil for money.

