Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
8 Horror Games To Play on Steam Deck
Spooky season is in full swing and what better way to celebrate than to play some scary games. It's also a great time to visit pumpkin patches or haunted houses, so while you travel, why not take those games with you. The Steam Deck is the perfect way to play all those scream inducing experiences while on-the-go.
Gamespot
10 Minutes Of Dead Space Remake Gameplay
Dead Space Remake looks as spooky as ever, and now with a fresh coat of paint in this remake. Check out 10 minutes of gameplay from the 2nd and 3rd chapter of the campaign!
Gamespot
The Dead Space Remake Improves My Favorite Survival-Horror Game
I love the original Dead Space. Nabbing every Xbox Achievement in that game happened more on accident than anything else. I just played the game enough times that one day I powered on the Xbox 360 and happened to notice I was one Achievement short (and before you ask, yes it was "Don't get cocky, kid"--that Achievement is such utter bulls**t). I can call out all the jump scares and pretty much every spoken line in that game beat-for-beat with embarrassing accuracy, and unfortunately can tell you the location of practically every audio file and power node from memory.
Gamespot
M3GAN Trailer Has James Wan Toying With Killer Robots
James Wan turned the horror genre backward with his sleeper hit Malignant in 2021 and now plans to do the same with his follow-up in the robot toy-turned-killer film M3GAN. An acronym for model three generative android, M3GAN is about a young girl who loses her parents and roboticist aunt who takes care of her. On a whim, the aunt (played by Girls' Allison Williams) takes her niece (Violet McGraw) to work and introduces her to a prototype of a new toy that's designed specifically for a child to never feel lonely.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
New Apex Legends Mobile Trailer Reveals The Story Behind Fade's Signature Weapon
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just a few days away, and for the most part, developer Respawn Entertainment is sticking to the traditional season launch formula: write a blog post, upload a launch trailer, and release some patch notes. But yesterday, the developer surprised players with a new fully animated trailer called "Meet The Constellation." The video tells the story of how Fade acquired his Signature Weapon, The Constellation.
'Halloween Ends' Finally Puts the 'Halloween' Franchise to Bed — Is There a Post-Credits Scene?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Halloween Ends. The Halloween franchise fills us with so much joy that we'd feel no remorse in requesting John Carpenter's illustrious theme song at the club. The score to 1978's Halloween is a work of art, what can we say? And over four decades later, us horror aficionados, movie buffs, and gorehounds are still frothing at the mouth over new Halloween releases.
WMTW
Looking for a spooky place to stay this Halloween? How about the 'Ghostbusters' firehouse?
There's something strange going on in this Oregon neighborhood. Sony and vacation rental company Vacasa have teamed up to offer one courageous group of friends an exclusive three-night stay in the Ghostbusters Firehouse. The building, recreated from the 1984 film "Ghostbusters," is in Portland — not New York City, where...
20 details you probably missed in 'Hocus Pocus'
Disney's iconic 1990s Halloween film is filled with hidden gems and fun background details that even the most loyal fans probably never noticed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need
Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
wegotthiscovered.com
An influential horror classic that traumatized a generation crawls back to claim new victims on streaming
So many horror movies arrive on such a regular basis, that staking a claim for classic status in a crowded field has become more difficult than ever before, but 1998’s Ringu didn’t just traumatize an entire generation – it ignited an entire cinematic phenomenon that was inevitably run into the ground both at home and abroad.
CNET
'The Midnight Club' on Netflix: Gripping Horror Echoes 'Midnight Mass'
The first time Mike Flanagan tried to adapt Christopher Pike's young adult novel The Midnight Club, Pike's publisher sent Flanagan a cease and desist letter. Now, after carving out a career of "prestige horror" offerings -- from the critically acclaimed Haunting anthology to Midnight Mass -- the director has finally earned a shot at taking on Pike's material.
Scorn review – Giger-inspired horror puzzler is a revulsive but rewarding nightmare
An evocative work of art but the things the game evokes are so unpleasant players might need to ration the lengths of their sessions
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Review - Same As It Ever Was
There are few moments of calm in Overwatch 2. The action is closer, louder, and faster, and the voice lines are quippier and happen more often. However, in that brief period between selecting your hero and the barriers opening, unleashing you and your teammates out onto the battlefield, there is a brief window of peace--a split-second for meditation.
Gamespot
Rocket League's Halloween Event Haunted Hallows Returns With Scary Cars And Spooky Modes
Beginning October 19, Rocket League players can drive horror movie themed cars and play in limited-time spooky modes as part of the Haunted Hallows event. Players can complete event challenges to unlock items based on iconic horror villains, including Billy the Puppet from Saw, Chucky from Child's Play, Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Sam from Trick'r Treat. Each villain has their own car decal and wheel. Challenges will also unlock other Halloween items and Golden Pumpkins, which can in turn unlock items from the Velocity, Triumph, and Auriga Item Series.
IGN
Purgatory Dungeoneer - Launch Trailer
Purgatory Dungeoneer is an RPG about retired adventurers who arrive in a guild hall the player inherits from their grandfather, with a dungeon attached. The player takes the adventurers through the dungeon in parties of five, helping them shake off their adventuring cobwebs, and wrestle with the deep-seated trauma they’ve developed through their years of fighting.
wegotthiscovered.com
An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming
A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
Gamespot
Tom Cruise Planning A Wild World-First Stunt In His New Space Movie
Actor Tom Cruise is being shot off a rocket into space for a movie, and new details about the highly anticipated out-of-this-world project have now come to light. Universal Pictures boss Donna Langley told the BBC that the movie takes place on Earth, that is, until Cruise needs to "go up to space to save the day." Cruise's character is described as a "down-on-his-luck guy" who happens to be the only one who can save humanity.
Gamespot
October PS Plus Game Catalog Revealed | GameSpot News
A week and a half into the month and Sony has finally announced October's PlayStation Plus game catalog lineup. Better late than never I guess. This month PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members can expect a number of noteworthy games, from lengthy RPGs like Assassin's Creed Odyssey, to tighter experiences like the beloved Inside. And if spooky vibes are what you’re after then the addition of The Medium may speak to you. One of the most notable additions to the catalog is GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, a game that launched alongside remasters of its violent siblings GTA 3 and San Andreas, but also with tons of bugs and glitches that hampered fans enjoyment.
IGN
Terror Train: Exclusive Official Trailer
Tubi has collaborated with Incendo on the remake of the 1980 cult classic horror film Terror Train, which starred Jamie Lee Curtis. A Tubi Original, Terror Train is slated to premiere in October 2022 as part of the platform’s annual month-long Halloween-inspired genre celebration, “Terror on Tubi.”. The...
13 Bone-Chilling Tales Of People Who've Encountered Cryptids And "Mythological" Creatures
"So, we all turn and look...but one dorsal fin is immediately followed by another, and another, and another, and then two more, and then two more after that, in two separate rows, and they’re taller, by a LOT, and jagged, like some have whole chunks torn out of them, and they’re all 8-10 feet high. They’re all attached to ONE creature, and we can just barely see its back slicing through the water..."
Comments / 0