reviewed.com
This True HEPA purifier offers an all-around performance that's a great value
If you’re looking for a sleek air purifier with True HEPA filtration that also handles volatile organic compounds (VOCs) with ease, the Clorox 11010 Large Room True HEPA air purifier (available at Amazon for $239.99) has you covered—and won’t break your budget. This relatively inexpensive purifier is one of the best we’ve tested, pairing impeccable HEPA filtration with excellent VOC dispersal. The filters are also relatively inexpensive to keep replacing on schedule—about $100 per year. If you want a faster rate of particulate or VOC clearance, there are better air purifier options, but if you want solid all-around performance, the Clorox 11010 offers a lot of value for its purchase price.
These Are The Best Trader Joe's Products Of All Time, From Someone Who Basically Knows The Aisles Of The Store With Her Eyes Closed
I think I've tried just about everything on the shelves at this point.
Is this leaf bag attachment the key to easy fall cleanup?
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Cleaning up autumn leaves is my least favorite type of yard work, and it usually leads to an aching back. Using a rake takes forever. Leaf blowers can be difficult to control. Even mowing the leaves takes forever, because the bag needs to be emptied every other pass. And again, my aching back.
Google’s Pixel Watch melds Fitbit with fashion for a winning combination
After years of rumors, the Google Pixel Watch (available at Amazon for $349.99) is finally here. The long-awaited device is billed as the Apple Watch equivalent for Pixel smartphone users, and it represents Google’s continued push into mobile hardware, sitting alongside the Pixel 7 phones and Pixel Buds line of earbuds. While Google’s latest isn’t a Samsung usurper, it is an impressive start for the brand’s wearable ambitions, and a worthy new Galaxy Watch rival.
Build-A-Bear's CEO Is Not Giving Up on Malls
Launched out of a Missouri mall in 1997, Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) has followed the changing face of retail over the last two decades. Earlier this week, chief executive Sharon John Price John rang the New York Stock Exchange's opening bell in celebration of its 25th anniversary. And while malls still...
This air fryer-multicooker hybrid is definitely worth the investment
Big and boxy with a matte battleship-gray finish and stainless-steel accents, the Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer (available at Amazon for $199.99) seems like a piece of equipment you’d see in a commercial kitchen. It isn’t pretty and won’t dress up your countertop, but it’s solid, well made, and looks like a serious appliance. It’s also multipurpose, serving as an air fryer and multicooker in one. While it’s similar to the Ninja Foodi, the Speedi lacks the pressure cooker function, but has excellent air fryer capability (among the best we've tested) and makes multi-component meals just as well.
This compact smart camera offers outdoor security on a budget
Wyze is known as one of the more affordable smart home brands, and its new Wyze Cam V3 (available at Amazon for $35.98) is a great budget-friendly option for keeping tabs on your home. This indoor/outdoor security camera is extremely compact and easy to install, and it offers versatility with both cloud and local video storage, as well as free and paid operation plans. The camera sends timely notifications any time it detects motion or sound, and its AI-powered smart alerts are surprisingly accurate considering the device’s low price.
It’s time to add a jumpsuit to your wardrobe. Here are some of the best ones to buy.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Whether it’s a sweet, floral style or a wide-legged black velvet number, a jumpsuit is a statement piece. Its striking head-to-toe look channels a put-together vibe that pushes beyond donning a dress or two-piece outfit.
