If you’re looking for a sleek air purifier with True HEPA filtration that also handles volatile organic compounds (VOCs) with ease, the Clorox 11010 Large Room True HEPA air purifier (available at Amazon for $239.99) has you covered—and won’t break your budget. This relatively inexpensive purifier is one of the best we’ve tested, pairing impeccable HEPA filtration with excellent VOC dispersal. The filters are also relatively inexpensive to keep replacing on schedule—about $100 per year. If you want a faster rate of particulate or VOC clearance, there are better air purifier options, but if you want solid all-around performance, the Clorox 11010 offers a lot of value for its purchase price.

ELECTRONICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO