TGE63
1d ago
If they wanted to reunite they would’ve attended his wedding. For mom to call and tell a lie ‘to reconnect’ was just evil. Block their numbers and move on plus don’t even tell them about the baby.
Lisa Reimers
2d ago
I think this guy is wise to distance himself from this toxic, weirdo family. I wish them all the best with their lives! ❤️
"Be careful. They're the same." A guy breaks-up his girlfriend after 3 weeks of dating. Thanks to her father
"As we experience life, our brain begins to develop a sixth sense. Many times, we choose to ignore what we know to be true. Trusting your "gut" when you see red flags is one of the most important things that you can do for your emotional and physical health." – Aaron Horn LMFT.
Groom Cheered for Making Mother-in-Law Leave Wedding Because of Her Perfume
"The night ended with my wife spending our wedding night at her parents' house," said the groom.
Boyfriend laughs as his family calls girlfriend 'ugly'
There is a fine line between mocking and joking. A sentence might seem like a joke to the one cracking it but might hurt the person on the receiving end. Therefore, one must ensure that their joke isn’t offending and is funny to everyone listening to it.
Man furious at girlfriend for 'forgetting' to feed his 5-year-old
Neglecting a child can have long-lasting effects on their behavior and physical health. Such children might have anxiety, self-esteem issues, depression, and more. Additionally, in most states physically neglecting a child by not providing adequate clothing, nutrition, hygiene, and shelter is punishable.
Woman Demands Husband and Brother Tell Her 'Secret' They're Keeping
Everyone has the right to privacy, and don’t have to tell their private business to just anybody who asks. With that said, in certain relationships, secrets can be very, very harmful. They can even cause some real damage if handled improperly.
Man’s Ex-girlfriend’s Father Dies and Leaves Him an Inheritance but His Ex Thinks He Should Give It Back
Dealing with an ex is never an ideal situation but this story told by u/Following0k1026 is a level above the rest. The author dated his girlfriend for a lengthy seven years but ended things mere months ago when he realized things just weren't working out. He felt their futures didn't align anymore, which is actually one of the top reasons couples end things.
Slate
I Left a Recording Device in Our Bedroom. I’m Devastated by What I Caught.
Every Thursday, Rich and Stoya answer a special question they could only tackle together, just for Slate Plus members. Join today to never miss a column. How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!. Dear...
Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle as She’s Marrying Her Sister’s Ex Following Affair
A dad is refusing to walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day because he's upset her relationship is allegedly the product of an affair — with a man the woman's sister was seeing, no less. On Reddit, the frustrated father shared he's still reeling from finding...
Wife furious when she finds out her husband's new girlfriend bought him 'hugs and kisses' candy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. One day, as I was setting the table for dinner, my husband walked into the house and set two bags of candy on the kitchen counter. There was a bag of Hershey's Kisses and a matching bag of Hershey's Hugs, which look exactly like Hershey's Kisses except for being swirled with white creme.
Groom Postpones Wedding After Bride-To-Be Asked His Daughter To Change Her Appearance
Handling relationships doesn’t come with a manual, but it requires two emotionally intelligent individuals to avoid having a failed union. Empathy keeps personal sentiment or cultural bias people grew up with in check, as this is a key factor leading to divorce among many partners. Recently, a bride-to-be might...
Woman leaves her baby shower after mother-in-law refuses to give her food
What would you do if your baby shower didn't turn out like you imagined it?. Baby showers are typically one of the most memorable events for a couple and people from far and wide attend.
Woman Causes ‘Scene’ at Brother-in-Law’s Wedding After Being Told She Can’t Sit With Family
A woman caused a "scene" at her brother-in-law's wedding after she was told she couldn't sit with the rest of the family. The woman took to Reddit explaining she and her husband got married six months ago, and she doesn't have a strong connection with his family, who she has "so little in common" with. After being shunned at a few previous family gatherings, she wasn't going to allow them to disrespect her again.
Woman horrified when she realizes a strange man is staring at her and then he touches her arm: 'I will see you later'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever felt someone's eyes on you when you were out in public? It feels creepy. Doesn't it?
Horrified father realises pen marks on his son's hand show the number of times he has been bullied at his new school
A father was horrified when he realised the pen marks his son had drawn on his hand were a record to show the number of times he had been bullied at his new school. Matthew Beard from London said his son had been at the high school for just over a week but had been bullied 21 times in the last two days alone.
After 83 years of celibacy, woman finds love and marries a 90-year-old man with 10 children
Naom, an 83-year-old celibate woman from Uganda, fell in love with a 90-year-old man, Rwakaikara. He has 10 children with his late wife and 40 grandchildren. The couple exchanged their vows at St.James Cathedral, Kigorobya, in the Hoima District of Uganda.
Woman furious when 4-year-old daughter catches her husband kissing the nanny
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my mother had several friends who were like family. I thought of them as aunts, and I even called some of them auntie. One of my mother's closest friends was a woman who had been married to the same man for twenty years.
Beloved Texas Teacher And Mother Of 4 Is Brutally Killed While Her Family Slept
The Allen family woke up the morning of July 7, 2019 to discover that Manuela “Manu” Allen, a beloved high school teacher and mother of four, had mysteriously vanished in the middle of the night. The only clues left behind were a blood-soaked bedroom floor, bloody footprints, a...
Husband’s question over if it’s wrong to date an old flame while his wife has dementia leaves internet divided
THE internet is divided after a man asked for advice on whether it’s wrong to date an old flame while his wife has advanced dementia. The anonymous husband posed the question about finding love again after serving as his wife's sole caregiver for years. The husband told The Washington...
Woman turns her car around after seeing her boyfriend and his friends
A person whose foremost priority is their partner will zealously protect the time they spend together. They will also value their partner’s opinion and ensure that they’re happy in the relationship.
Pinterest apologises after schoolgirl Molly Russell, 14, killed herself after looking at suicide posts online
SOCIAL media giant Pinterest has apologised after tragic schoolgirl Molly Russell killed herself after viewing suicide posts on its website. An executive from the photo sharing platform told an inquest he "deeply regrets" and is "sorry" for disturbing content viewed by the 14-year-old before her death. Judson Hoffman, the company's...
