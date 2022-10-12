Read full article on original website
WIBW
Native American encampment added to Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new addition to Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park was dedicated on Friday. The Royal Valley Native American singers and dancers lent their talents to Friday’s ceremony, celebrating the completion of a Native American encampment. The dedication included a traditional blessing of the...
WIBW
Award ceremony held in NOTO to celebrate art across Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka artists returned home for a celebration Thursday night in NOTO. ArtsConnect held its Arty Awards in Redbud Park, recognizing several artists working in Topeka and beyond. They say it’s necessary sometimes to turn the spotlight on the artists behind the work that people love.
WIBW
Riff Raff shares a sweet invitation to support Helping Hands Humane Society
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riff Raff is a seven-year-old female cat who was found wandering outside the Helping Hands Humane Society building near SW 21st and Belle in Topeka. Now, this lovably friendly feline is ready for a furr-ever home. She visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess, and helped her invite everyone to get in their reservations for the upcoming Bone Appetit fundraiser. It’s coming up Oct. 22 at Prairie Band Casino and Resort.
WIBW
Kansas Republicans gather at annual Eisenhower birthday dinner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Republicans came together tonight for the birthday of former president and Kansas native Dwight D. Eisenhower. Attorney Derek Schmidt headlined a guest list full of elected officials and other candidates campaigning in the area. Schmidt, who is running for governor, told the crowd a democratic governor doesn’t belong in Kansas.
WIBW
Election 2022: Bill Riphahn, (R) Dist. 1 Shawnee Co. Commission incumbent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting many of the candidates on the November ballot to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Many areas will be voting on local races, including those in Shawnee County’s 1st Commission District. Bill Riphahn, (R),...
WIBW
Evergy Plaza to transform into one ice attraction
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new winter attraction will take over Evergy Plaza starting in November. On Friday, Evergy Plaza Director John Knight announced that they will be partnering with CoreFirst Bank and Trust to bring the first-ever ice skating rink to Downtown Topeka. In an effort to connect the community with more local attractions, President & CEO of CoreFirst Bank, Kurt Kuta, said this is an opportunity to do so.
WIBW
7,000 pounds of trout to descend upon Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 7,000 pounds of trout will descend upon Lake Shawnee as the annual fall trout stocking is set. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says that the annual fall trout stocking at lake Shawnee has been set for 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Lake Shawnee main boat ramp.
WIBW
Ice skating rink coming to Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction for a new ice skating rink coming to Downtown Topeka is expected to begin later this month. Evergy Plaza announced Friday a partnership with CoreFirst Bank & Trust that will bring the ‘CoreFirst Ice Rink’ to Evergy Plaza. Construction is slated to begin...
WIBW
Keep Kansas Free coalition travels to inform Kansan voters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Keep Kansas Free coalition held four press conferences, one in each congressional district, informing voters about their main objectives for the upcoming general election. The bi-partisan group is comprised co-chairs, former Topeka mayor and democrat Joan Wagnon and former Kansas Insurance Commissioner and...
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
WIBW
Teachers moonlight for laughs in show at TPAC
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native Kason Jones is a Topeka High School graduate now working as a special education teacher in Dallas. On stage, he’s known as KC Mack. He and fellow educators who moonlight as comedians will take the stage at the Topeka Performing Arts Center as part of the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour. The Topeka show is 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Get tickets at topekaperformingartscenter.org.
De Soto School District expands Thanksgiving break — in 2023
The De Soto School Board in Johnson County, Kansas, voted to extend Thanksgiving break, giving everyone the full week off, starting in 2023.
WIBW
Companies recruit soon-to-be graduating students at Highland Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several local companies did a lot of recruiting Wednesday at a Topeka school, for the students to explore the work force. Highland Park High School hosted a job fair for its senior in the gym to help connect students with future employers -- whether they are looking for a job right away, or down the road.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Over 80 animals found in Emporia home, shelter steps in
EMPORIA (KSNT) — A hoarder house in Emporia with no sanitation or proper living conditions is taken over by cats and dogs. Everything from spiderwebs to maggots and feces cover the floors and walls of an Emporia home filled with animals. A call for help was made to the Emporia Animal Shelter, Street Cats Club, […]
WIBW
Forge Topeka stops by WIBW-TV to promote civic engagement ahead of upcoming election
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - WIBW-TV was treated to a special visit on Thursday night. Young professionals with Forge Topeka stopped by the station. Forge is the young professionals group with the Greater Topeka Partnership. They work to foster connections and promote civic engagement at those in the early years of their careers. On Thursday night, they wanted to use their platform to encourage people to vote in the upcoming election.
WIBW
Domestic violence related incidents raise concern in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka saw two officer-involved shootings in two weeks, and authorities say both started with domestic violence calls. Now advocates say it’s a reminder that domestic violence is a big concern within the community. “Domestic violence as I’ve often spoke about it is a national concern,”...
WIBW
East Topeka day care holds ribbon cutting ceremony
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day care facility is celebrating going on seven years in business in East Topeka. The Greater Topeka Partnership held a ribbon cutting for Rise N Shine Child Care, located at 1919 SE Indiana. Owner Sherise Alston said her own need for day care pushed her...
WIBW
USD 501 staff members swing by popular restaurant as part of ‘I Love TPS Tour’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of educators and administrators were at a popular Mexican eatery on Wednesday, and not just for the tacos. USD 501 staff members, including Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson, were at Tacos El Sol Wednesday. The visit was part of the district’s “I Love TPS Tour,”...
WIBW
Wareham Opera House under new ownership
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - New ownership is taking over for Manhattan’s iconic Wareham Opera House in the downtown area. President of Wareham Hall Inc., Blade Mages said that this opportunity has been worth it as they look to make this venue special. “We started back in September of last year, we had the idea to essentially form an organization whose mission was to not only purchase the historic Wareham opera house but to kind of transform it into the state of the art concert venue, music venue, place for performance arts kind of all the above you know the building itself is located right here in our core downtown right next to a brewery, right across the street from restaurants what better place than to go see a show,” said Mages.
