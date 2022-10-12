ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Daily Mail

Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'

An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
B.Karl

Opinion: Teaching is my job and the students are not doing well

Teaching is what I do, my job. At least, that’s what they said I do. I’m certified to teach in my state, I have the degree, the hours, the professional development, etc. I really like teaching. I’ve found, however, that in public school, a teacher does precious little of it.
parentherald.com

Parents Worry After Florida Schools Ask Female Student-Athletes About Their Menstrual History

A school district in Florida is looking to change a state medical form that asks its female student-athletes about their menstrual history, following criticism from some parents and physicians who say it is unnecessary for the schools to digitally store and collect such information and doing so puts the students at risk now that they are in the post-Roe v. Wade era, NBC News reported.
Daily Mail

Parents FUME and say 'not all students are equipped to become doctors' after NYU fired organic chemistry professor because his classes were 'too hard' and had to 'lower standards' to keep kids from failing

Parents are responding in anger to the firing of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr., following complaints from students that they received poor grades in his organic chemistry course. 'Because the stakes are so high and not all students are equipped to become doctors sometimes you have to make 'cuts,'' said...
