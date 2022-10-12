Read full article on original website
My kids' teachers limit bathroom breaks. Turns out, these restrictive restroom-use policies are everywhere.
After their first day of school, both my kids told me they had teachers who were limiting bathroom breaks. Other parents have heard the same.
Classical High Students Walking Out Over Teachers Who They Say Are “Not Safe for Students”
A walkout — and “sit in” at the Providence Public School Department (PPSD) has been planned for Friday at noon, over teachers that event organizers claim "aren't safe for students." “The PPSD is protecting Ramona Bessinger, as well as other teachers...these teachers are not safe for students,...
Mom Refusing to Call School Children by Their Correct Names Slammed Online
"You don't get to just erase people's names/identity just because you don't like them," wrote one Reddit user.
Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'
An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
Opinion: Teaching is my job and the students are not doing well
Teaching is what I do, my job. At least, that’s what they said I do. I’m certified to teach in my state, I have the degree, the hours, the professional development, etc. I really like teaching. I’ve found, however, that in public school, a teacher does precious little of it.
4-year-old gets in trouble on 1st day of school for calling teacher Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger: 'My father told me to say it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. On my first day of kindergarten, I got in trouble for calling my teacher Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger. Her real name was Mrs. Hoffenberg, but my dad had dared me to call her Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger because he thought it was clever.
Second grader expelled from Christian school after parents refused to photograph her in the bathtub
A second-grader was expelled from Victory Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida because her parents refused to take a picture of her in a bathtub as a homework assignment.
I'm a teacher and a parent. My advice to other parents is not to make kids do homework straight after school.
Laura Linn Knight taught in elementary schools for five years and has two children of her own. Here she shares tips for parents when it comes to homework and when to have kids do theirs. This is Knight's story, as told to Lauren Crosby Medlicott.
Mom Refusing to Allow Her Son to Feed His 'Hungry' 8th Grade Friend Slammed
"Children going hungry is everyone's business and he was relying on you," wrote one Redditor, after the mom stopped making lunch for her son's pal.
Family of 5 Furious After College Student Refuses to Fund Their Lifestyle
Whose responsibility is it to pay for bills and groceries in a household?. The cost of living continues to rise, particularly since the pandemic, putting additional strain on households all around the US. Many families have had to take up additional jobs to ensure they can put food on their family’s plates.
Outrage erupts over claim schools are installing litter boxes for students who identify as cats
A FALSE rumor claiming that schools are installing litter boxes in bathrooms for students who identify as cats has sparked outrage once again - this time by a gubernatorial candidate in Minnesota. The myth has been peddled for months, often by parents who bizarrely suggested that schools want to accommodate...
Parents are furious after Huntsville teacher asks students if their parents are liberal or not
Parents are furious and don't think Huntsville City Schools did enough to address their concerns after a middle school teacher included a survey for students to fill out with their homework this week. The survey asked questions about the student's sexual orientation, and if the students' parents were liberal/progressive and to what degree.
The new Miss USA doesn't believe the government should have any say in gender-affirming care for trans youth
"Trans hate is never appropriate in any time, in any place," new Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, who represented Texas during the pageant, told Insider.
Parents Worry After Florida Schools Ask Female Student-Athletes About Their Menstrual History
A school district in Florida is looking to change a state medical form that asks its female student-athletes about their menstrual history, following criticism from some parents and physicians who say it is unnecessary for the schools to digitally store and collect such information and doing so puts the students at risk now that they are in the post-Roe v. Wade era, NBC News reported.
8-year-old expelled from school for refusing assignment instructing her to send a photo of her from the bathtub
Homework assignments seem to be taking a turn into bizarro world. Parents are not only trying to keep up with new standards in schools, new ways of doing the same old things (does anyone actually understand common core?) but now they also have to deal with homework assignments that would raise anybody's eyebrows.
A Florida student was removed from class after her parents questioned a homework assignment
A Florida student was removed from a classroom after her parents questioned a bizarre homework assignment.
Mom Blasts Daughter's Teacher for 'Charging' Students to Use the Bathroom
Desi Eleazar Hoffman said her daughter's teacher has allegedly implemented a system that allows students to earn "reward cash" that they can cash in.
Parents Demand Answers After Photos Of Autistic Son Using The Bathroom At School Posted Online
After an autistic 14-year-old boy was recorded unknowingly in a Prince George's County school bathroom, his parents are looking for those responsible to be held accountable, reports NBC Washington. A video of the freshman with his pants around his ankles while using the bathroom in Largo High School was reportedly...
Parents FUME and say 'not all students are equipped to become doctors' after NYU fired organic chemistry professor because his classes were 'too hard' and had to 'lower standards' to keep kids from failing
Parents are responding in anger to the firing of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr., following complaints from students that they received poor grades in his organic chemistry course. 'Because the stakes are so high and not all students are equipped to become doctors sometimes you have to make 'cuts,'' said...
Former Administrator of Affluent NYC School Captured on Camera Admitting to Political Manipulation of Student Curriculum
Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, formerly of NYC's Upper West-Side Trinity School is “no longer employed” just under a month after Project Veritas published a video of her admitting to “promoting a political agenda” in the classroom.
