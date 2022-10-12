An "Incel" Pleaded Guilty To Attempting A Hate Crime After Admitting That He Planned To "Slaughter" Women In Sororities And College

Read full article on original website
Family Of Rape Accused Attempt To Burn 15-year-old Pregnant Victim Alive
A teen rape victim was set ablaze by the perpetrator's mother and sister after he was asked to marry the girl, who was at least three months pregnant, reports said. The horrifying incident happened in a village near Mainpuri, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was raped by a 25-year-old man identified by his first name Abhishek from the same village, three months ago, The New Indian Express reported.
Woman Sentenced to Prison for Faking Her Own Kidnapping to Be With Ex-Boyfriend
A California woman has been sentenced to prison in connection with faking her own kidnapping to be with an ex-boyfriend. 39-year-old Sherri Papini, who in April agreed to a plea deal in the case, was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in prison followed by a 36-month period of supervised release. Papini must also pay more than $300,000 in restitution, a figure estimated to include funds she received after lying to the California Victim Compensation Board and the Social Security Administration about having PTSD from the made-up kidnapping.
Desperate gangster begs to be let out of prison's 'punishment' unit after allegedly masterminding the murder of Rebels bikie boss
A bikie behind bars for allegedly ordering the $150,000 execution of Rebels boss Nick Martin has begged to be released from the segregation unit so he can hang out with other inmates and receive visitors. Martin, 51, was gunned down at a drag race at Kwinana Motorplex, south of Perth,...
Kentucky Man Dies Behind Bars Just Hours After Being Convicted of Murdering His Wife in Front of Their Child
Just hours after his conviction on Monday for murdering his wife four years ago, a Kentucky man reportedly died of a suspected overdose behind bars. A jury had been slated to consider his sentence on Tuesday. Citing a Louisville Metro Department of Corrections press release, local CBS affiliate WLKY and...
Prison librarian, 45, 'molested six male inmates during eight-month stint working in Lancashire jail'
A woman has been accused of molesting six male inmates during her eight-month spell as a prison librarian. Sharon Mawdesley allegedly sexually assaulted a group of men during her short stint at Lancashire prison HMP Kirkham. Before she left in 2018, the 45-year-old was employed by Lanchashire County Council's library...
Alabama Dad Allegedly Pours Boiling Water Down His Baby's Throat
Father allegedly poured boiling water down his baby's throat yesterday, Sunday ---Fox News. As reported by Fox News, a man allegedly poured boiling water down his 1-year-old daughter’s throat. Niktoria Lett shares the 1-year-old child named Royalty, with the suspect, Sneed.
This Is Missouri’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
Drug Capo Among 16 Killed In Prison Riot
A drug capo was killed in a massive fight at a prison in Ecuador on Tuesday (October 4), the Associated Press reports. Leonardo Norero, 35, also known as 'El Patron,' was among the 16 individuals killed during the fight involving guns and knives, which also resulted in 43 people experiencing injuries, including two reported to be in critical condition, according to the AP.
Accused killer admits he was 'disgusted' his lover's alleged plan to feed another member of their 'love quadrangle' through a woodchipper, court hears
Disgusted by Sharon Graham's plan to kill Bruce Saunders, Peter Koenig concedes he still rang her the night he fed his friend's body into a woodchipper. A member of Graham's alleged 'love quadrangle', Koenig was recalled to give evidence at the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday after new phone records were obtained.
'I'm very sorry': Purdue student, 22, accused of killing his roommate says he was being 'BLACKMAILED' as he apologizes to victim's family on way into court
The suspected roommate killer at Purdue University said Friday that he had been 'blackmailed.'. Before his first court appearance following the murder, Ji Min 'Jimmy' Sha, 22, told reporters he 'was blackmailed' and is 'very sorry' following the death of his roommate Varun Manish Chedda after midnight on October 5.
4 Georgia prison correctional officers sentenced for beating handcuffed inmate, trying to cover it up
Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten, 31, to a year...
Rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt gets prison term
A Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt over a Nazi-themed shirt is to serve 75 days in prison.
Schoolboy, 11, named as gang ringleader who carried out 80 crimes including attacking female cop
A SCHOOLBOY has been named in Parliament as the ringleader of a gang who carried out 80 crimes including the attack on a female police officer. The 11-year-old is said to have been behind a spate of crimes in Blackpool over the last few weeks. The claim about the boy's...
Video Shows Cops Roughed Up Abigail Before She Died by ‘Suicide’ in Jail Cell
A 30-year-old woman from the state of Oaxaca who was arrested and found dead five hours later in her cell was roughed up by a group of women cops, a new video shows. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz on August 19 after having a discussion with her boyfriend that allegedly turned physical.
Schoolgirl, 12, who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to the GP by her concerned mother a year before her death but wasn't referred after describing her mood as '10 out of 10', inquest hears
A 12-year-old girl who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to a GP by her mother more than a year before her death but wasn't referred, an inquest has heard. Charley-Ann Patterson was found dead at her home in Cramlington, Northumberland, on October 1, 2020. Her parents...
Georgia police admit they don't know where toddler Quinton Simon's mother is a day after naming her as the main suspect in his death
Georgia police admitted on Thursday that they do not know where Leilani Howell, the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon, is - a day after naming her as the main suspect in his death. Quinton was last seen on October 5 when his 22-year-old mother reported him missing. She claimed...
A Man Allegedly Attacked A Gay Couple Who Asked Him To Leave Their Bar Because He Was Harassing Women
A gay couple was attacked while escorting a patron out of the bar they own in Connecticut, resulting in serious injuries, over what they said was an anti-gay assault. Casey Fitzpatrick and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz, who own Troupe429, a popular gay bar in Norwalk, said in a statement Tuesday that they were attacked on Sept. 23 while trying to get the patron to leave the venue.
Woman in dog collar says she escaped captivity at Missouri home
A woman was held captive, raped and assaulted for weeks in a Missouri home until she escaped last week, wearing a metal collar, and sought help from neighbors, police said in court documents. A suspect, Timothy Haslett Jr., 39, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree rape, aggravated sexual offense,...
Raleigh shooting suspect identified as younger brother of slain victim
The suspected gunman in Thursday's deadly mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been identified as the younger brother of one of the five people killed in the rampage, a law enforcement source confirmed to CBS News. The suspect, who was identified as a 15-year-old boy, is the brother of 16-year-old James Roger Thompson, CBS News' Pat Milton reports.CBS News is not naming the suspect due to his age.Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the suspect is in critical condition. According to the law enforcement source, the suspect suffered an apparent self-inflicted wound.In addition to Thompson, three women and a...
Mother did nothing to protect toddler from killer stepfather, court told
A mother whose son was killed by her boyfriend did “nothing to protect him” and tried to blame the toddler’s father for some of his injuries, a court has heard.Tamika Beaton, 25, put “her own interests” before those of 18-month-old Andrew Cawker, with “catastrophic” consequences, the Old Bailey was told on Tuesday.Andrew was repeatedly attacked by Beaton’s partner, 24-year-old postman Scott Coombe, in the months before his death on July 22 2019, jurors heard.His mother had allegedly been cheating on her son’s father, 31-year-old Ben Cawker, with Coombe, whom she met at a fitness class while trying to lose weight...
