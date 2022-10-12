ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAPK and GET team up for Stuff The Bus food drive

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 2 days ago
Golden Empire Transit (GET) is collaborating with the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) to provide food for those in need on Friday, October 14th.

The food donation drive is called Stuff The Bus.

Members of the community can donate any non-perishable food item or give a monetary donation to support the CAPK A $10 donation allows the food bank to purchase 70 pounds of food.

There will also be a free community resource fair from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit capk.org .

