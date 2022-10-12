Read full article on original website
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Florida man kidnapped girlfriend's 1-year-old at gunpoint and used the child as a human shield at McDonald's, police say
A Florida man was arrested after kidnapping his girlfriend's 1-year-old boy and leading police on a chase before using the child as a human shield outside of a McDonald's last week, according to police. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Bunker Lane in Palm Coast, about...
Police Officer Who Shot Driver at McDonald's Surrendered, Charged with Felonies
The cop who shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu at a San Antonio McDonald's has surrendered to authorities and has been charged with 2 felonies ... this as Cantu fights for his life. 25-year-old rookie police officer James Brennand has been charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer.
Shock new details on Quinton Simon’s disappearance as cops reveal disturbing reason why 911 call won’t be released
MISSING Quinton Simon's mom told cops "her door was open" the morning she discovered her son has vanished, according to the emergency dispatch call. Police have so far refused to release the 911 call in the bizarre disappearance of two-year-old Simon from his home in Georgia, citing the ongoing investigation.
Prison librarian, 45, 'molested six male inmates during eight-month stint working in Lancashire jail'
A woman has been accused of molesting six male inmates during her eight-month spell as a prison librarian. Sharon Mawdesley allegedly sexually assaulted a group of men during her short stint at Lancashire prison HMP Kirkham. Before she left in 2018, the 45-year-old was employed by Lanchashire County Council's library...
Cop Who Shot 17-Year-Old in McDonald’s Parking Lot Charged, Teen Still on Life Support
A Texas cop who was previously reported to have been fired after shooting a teen in a McDonald’s parking lot has now been charged. Per a report from the Associated Press, 25-year-old James Brennand was still in custody as of Wednesday morning after turning himself in the prior evening. Brennand, who was fired last week, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault by public servant.
Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar
A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own. The two men say the incident was a hate crime, but local authorities disagree. In a statement shared Tuesday, Casey Fitzpatrick said he and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz — the owners of Troupe429 in Norwalk, Connecticut — were violently assaulted by a male bar patron who also disparaged them with anti-LGBTQ slurs. The incident, which occurred in mid-September, resulted in Ruiz being sent to the hospital and requiring over 50 stitches across his face and $20,000's worth of plastic surgery, Fitzpatrick said in the statement, which was published Tuesday on the bar's website.
Girl, 12, shot her father and then herself in elaborate murder pact with friend, police say
A 12-year-old girl shot her father and turned the gun on herself after plotting with a friend to kill their families and pets, authorities say. The girl, who has not been publicly identified because she is a minor, was found with a gunshot wound to the head outside her home in Weatherford, Texas, around 11.30pm on 20 September, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Inside the residence, authorities found the 38-year-old father of the girl, who had been shot in the stomach. They were both airlifted to hospitals and their conditions are unknown, officials said. According to...
Woman found guilty after killing pregnant mom, cutting out her unborn baby
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
Schoolboy, 11, named as gang ringleader who carried out 80 crimes including attacking female cop
A SCHOOLBOY has been named in Parliament as the ringleader of a gang who carried out 80 crimes including the attack on a female police officer. The 11-year-old is said to have been behind a spate of crimes in Blackpool over the last few weeks. The claim about the boy's...
Raleigh shooting suspect identified as younger brother of slain victim
The suspected gunman in Thursday's deadly mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been identified as the younger brother of one of the five people killed in the rampage, a law enforcement source confirmed to CBS News. The suspect, who was identified as a 15-year-old boy, is the brother of 16-year-old James Roger Thompson, CBS News' Pat Milton reports.CBS News is not naming the suspect due to his age.Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the suspect is in critical condition. According to the law enforcement source, the suspect suffered an apparent self-inflicted wound.In addition to Thompson, three women and a...
Hertz rental car company make horror discovery after customer returns vehicle leading to arrest
A SHOCKING discovery was made at a major US international airport when a man returned his rental car. The company found a toddler, less than two years old, “scared and hot” in the automobile. The child was left in the car for around 45 minutes by her grandfather,...
A Texas officer who shot and killed a woman with schizophrenia in 2019 is found not guilty of aggravated assault
(CNN) — An officer in Baytown, Texas, who fatally shot a woman with schizophrenia in 2019 was found not guilty of aggravated assault by a public servant on Tuesday, a court document shows. Officer Juan Delacruz shot Pamela Shantay Turner, 45, after initially trying to arrest her because she...
After Two Escapes From Police Custody, Ted Bundy Was Finally Found in Florida — How Was He Caught?
By the time Ted Bundy reached Florida in January 1978, he had already killed at least 13 women and attacked two in four different states. One of America's most infamous serial killers would go on to take the lives of three more women as well as brutally attacking two others, before finally being arrested in February 1978. Prior to his capture, Bundy escaped police custody twice before making his way to Florida. How was Ted Bundy caught?
Expelled Arizona Student Who Allegedly Killed Prof Said He Felt ‘Disrespected’
Court documents have revealed that Murad Dervish, who allegedly shot and killed University of Arizona professor Thomas Meixner on Wednesday, had been expelled and banned from campus after several reports of him threatening staff. Dervish, 46, was expelled in February and staffers were alerted to call the police if he entered the campus’ Harshbarger building. Several people called the police when they saw him enter the building on Wednesday, but he allegedly still managed to shoot and kill Meixner before driving off. After he was pulled over by police, he said, “I hope he’s OK. Probably wishful thinking,” according the court documents obtained by ABC15 Arizona. He also told police “a woman wouldn’t have done this” and that he “just felt so disrespected by that entire department.” Dervish faces a first-degree murder charge and is being held in the Pima County jail without bond.Read it at ABC15 Arizona
Man sentenced after ‘performing doughnuts in BMW while person was on roof’
A police force has released drone footage of a man performing doughnuts in his car – while a person was on the roof.Callum Ritchings, 23, took his BMW to a car meet on an industrial estate in Swindon on April 24 this year, Wiltshire Police said.The force’s drone unit was in the area and got footage of him spinning in large circles while around 150 people watched.A spokeswoman said Ritchings’ vehicle was drifting about five feet from spectators.While we fully recognise that many car enthusiasts wish to gather with like-minded people at car meets in a lawful and peaceful manner,...
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a train
A patrol cruiser with a suspect in the back seat right before it is hit by a passing trainCourtesy of Fort Lupton Police Department. The newly released video has been by authorities.
Man who spent 35 years in prison walks free after using 'MythBusters' to prove his innocence
Wrongful incarceration poses a number of challenges in the United States. According to statistics, 4% to 6% of people imprisoned are actually innocent and a large proportion of these people belong to marginalized sections of society. Poor police work, abusive interrogations or a lack of technology to adequately examine the evidence frequently result in the conviction of innocent persons. While DNA evidence is normally what's used to prove someone's innocence, it was the TV show "MythBusters" that recently helped reverse the conviction of someone.
Ashley Dale: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman shot dead in back garden
A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman shot dead in her back garden. Ashley Dale was killed on 21 August after suffering a gunshot wound at her home in the Old Swan area of Liverpool. A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from St Helens, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.“Both were taken into custody for questioning and have now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”A total of 11 arrests have now been made and all remain on conditional bail or under...
Mother, wife of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers speaks about case for first time
ATLANTA — The wife and mother of two of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers said she does not believe that her husband, Greg McMichael, and son, Travis McMichael, intended to kill Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020. The McMichaels grabbed guns and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting him...
