San Antonio, TX

Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment

A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Complex

Cop Who Shot 17-Year-Old in McDonald’s Parking Lot Charged, Teen Still on Life Support

A Texas cop who was previously reported to have been fired after shooting a teen in a McDonald’s parking lot has now been charged. Per a report from the Associated Press, 25-year-old James Brennand was still in custody as of Wednesday morning after turning himself in the prior evening. Brennand, who was fired last week, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault by public servant.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AOL Corp

Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar

A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own. The two men say the incident was a hate crime, but local authorities disagree. In a statement shared Tuesday, Casey Fitzpatrick said he and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz — the owners of Troupe429 in Norwalk, Connecticut — were violently assaulted by a male bar patron who also disparaged them with anti-LGBTQ slurs. The incident, which occurred in mid-September, resulted in Ruiz being sent to the hospital and requiring over 50 stitches across his face and $20,000's worth of plastic surgery, Fitzpatrick said in the statement, which was published Tuesday on the bar's website.
NORWALK, CT
The Independent

Girl, 12, shot her father and then herself in elaborate murder pact with friend, police say

A 12-year-old girl shot her father and turned the gun on herself after plotting with a friend to kill their families and pets, authorities say. The girl, who has not been publicly identified because she is a minor, was found with a gunshot wound to the head outside her home in Weatherford, Texas, around 11.30pm on 20 September, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Inside the residence, authorities found the 38-year-old father of the girl, who had been shot in the stomach. They were both airlifted to hospitals and their conditions are unknown, officials said. According to...
WEATHERFORD, TX
CBS New York

Raleigh shooting suspect identified as younger brother of slain victim

The suspected gunman in Thursday's deadly mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been identified as the younger brother of one of the five people killed in the rampage, a law enforcement source confirmed to CBS News. The suspect, who was identified as a 15-year-old boy, is the brother of 16-year-old James Roger Thompson, CBS News' Pat Milton reports.CBS News is not naming the suspect due to his age.Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the suspect is in critical condition. According to the law enforcement source, the suspect suffered an apparent self-inflicted wound.In addition to Thompson, three women and a...
RALEIGH, NC
Distractify

After Two Escapes From Police Custody, Ted Bundy Was Finally Found in Florida — How Was He Caught?

By the time Ted Bundy reached Florida in January 1978, he had already killed at least 13 women and attacked two in four different states. One of America's most infamous serial killers would go on to take the lives of three more women as well as brutally attacking two others, before finally being arrested in February 1978. Prior to his capture, Bundy escaped police custody twice before making his way to Florida. How was Ted Bundy caught?
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Expelled Arizona Student Who Allegedly Killed Prof Said He Felt ‘Disrespected’

Court documents have revealed that Murad Dervish, who allegedly shot and killed University of Arizona professor Thomas Meixner on Wednesday, had been expelled and banned from campus after several reports of him threatening staff. Dervish, 46, was expelled in February and staffers were alerted to call the police if he entered the campus’ Harshbarger building. Several people called the police when they saw him enter the building on Wednesday, but he allegedly still managed to shoot and kill Meixner before driving off. After he was pulled over by police, he said, “I hope he’s OK. Probably wishful thinking,” according the court documents obtained by ABC15 Arizona. He also told police “a woman wouldn’t have done this” and that he “just felt so disrespected by that entire department.” Dervish faces a first-degree murder charge and is being held in the Pima County jail without bond.Read it at ABC15 Arizona
The Independent

Man sentenced after ‘performing doughnuts in BMW while person was on roof’

A police force has released drone footage of a man performing doughnuts in his car – while a person was on the roof.Callum Ritchings, 23, took his BMW to a car meet on an industrial estate in Swindon on April 24 this year, Wiltshire Police said.The force’s drone unit was in the area and got footage of him spinning in large circles while around 150 people watched.A spokeswoman said Ritchings’ vehicle was drifting about five feet from spectators.While we fully recognise that many car enthusiasts wish to gather with like-minded people at car meets in a lawful and peaceful manner,...
Upworthy

Man who spent 35 years in prison walks free after using 'MythBusters' to prove his innocence

Wrongful incarceration poses a number of challenges in the United States. According to statistics, 4% to 6% of people imprisoned are actually innocent and a large proportion of these people belong to marginalized sections of society. Poor police work, abusive interrogations or a lack of technology to adequately examine the evidence frequently result in the conviction of innocent persons. While DNA evidence is normally what's used to prove someone's innocence, it was the TV show "MythBusters" that recently helped reverse the conviction of someone.
The Independent

Ashley Dale: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman shot dead in back garden

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman shot dead in her back garden. Ashley Dale was killed on 21 August after suffering a gunshot wound at her home in the Old Swan area of Liverpool. A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from St Helens, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.“Both were taken into custody for questioning and have now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”A total of 11 arrests have now been made and all remain on conditional bail or under...
PUBLIC SAFETY

