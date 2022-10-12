Read full article on original website
2d ago
R.I.Blessful.Paradise. 🙏🏽👼🏽👼🏽👼🏽🙏🏽. God Heard Your Voice. God and Jesus Christ welcomed you with Open Arms. R.I.P. Amen 🙏🏽
Kim Dingman
2d ago
It's truly saddening to hear of someone so young dying. We all ride in cars and never think that more people die in auto accidents than almost anything. Drive like you care!
Sharon Teegarden
2d ago
condolences to his family! I thought he should have won that season. such a beautiful voice!!
Willie Spence Crash Details Revealed — ‘American Idol’ Star Dead at 23
Willie Spence was killed in a car crash near Chattanooga, Tenn., on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 11). The American Idol star had posted a performance from a vehicle just two hours earlier. WSB-TV in Atlanta, Ga., reports that Spence was driving a Jeep Cherokee that veered off I-24 near Chattanooga at...
realitytitbit.com
American Idol star Willie Spence's heartbreaking final post before tragic death
Hours before his tragic death, American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a cover of a Christian song, proving he was truly a “Star In The Making”. 23-year-old Spence was on his way home from Tennessee to Atlanta when he sadly died following a car accident. Hours before the crash, the singer uploaded a heartbreaking video of himself singing You Are My Hiding Place.
Chayce Beckham Tributes Fellow ‘American Idol’ Finalist Willie Spence After His Death
Chayce Beckham remembered his fellow Season 21 American Idol contestant, the late Willie Spence, in a heartbreaking social media post. Spence came in second to Beckham during last year’s competition. And while the two were each other’s biggest competitors, it didn’t stop them from becoming close friends who cheered each other on as they forged their respective careers in the music industry.
American Idol finalist Willie Spence, 23, posted clip belting out Christian song 'You Are My Hiding Place' in his Jeep before fatally plowing into parked semitruck in Tennessee
American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a heartbreaking video of him belting out a Christian song in his parked car hours before he died in a horror crash. The 23-year-old shared now chilling footage of him singing 'You Are My Hiding Place' before he slammed his 2019 Jeep Cherokee into a parked semitruck in Tennessee.
‘American Idol’ Contestant Willie Spence Dies In Tennessee Car Accident At 23
Willie Spence, the American Idol runner-up in the 2021 Season 19 of the competition series, died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a car accident in Tennessee. He was 23. His death was reported by the local news outlet DouglasNow.com, based in Spence’s hometown of Douglas, Georgia. Details on the accident were not immediately available, but according to TMZ, Spence was driving from Tennessee to his home in Atlanta when he collided with a parked truck. Singer Katharine McPhee, who performed a duet with Spence of the song “The Prayer,” written by McPhee’s husband David Foster during a Season 19 appearance, tweeted her...
‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Willie Spence Reportedly Dead at 23 After Car Crash, Katharine McPhee Mourns ‘Tragic’ Loss
Gone too soon. American Idol alum Willie Spence reportedly died after being involved in a car crash. He was 23. The season 19 runner-up, a native of Douglas, Georgia, “passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Tennessee,” local news outlet Douglas Now reported on Tuesday, October 11. “We have no further details at this time. We extend our condolences to Willie’s family, friends, and fans. He was an extraordinary talent and a ray of light to millions across the world. He will be missed,” the report continued.
