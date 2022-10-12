ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, GA

California Lifestyles
2d ago

R.I.Blessful.Paradise. 🙏🏽👼🏽👼🏽👼🏽🙏🏽. God Heard Your Voice. God and Jesus Christ welcomed you with Open Arms. R.I.P. Amen 🙏🏽

17
Kim Dingman
2d ago

It's truly saddening to hear of someone so young dying. We all ride in cars and never think that more people die in auto accidents than almost anything. Drive like you care!

7
Sharon Teegarden
2d ago

condolences to his family! I thought he should have won that season. such a beautiful voice!!

17
American Idol star Willie Spence's heartbreaking final post before tragic death

Hours before his tragic death, American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a cover of a Christian song, proving he was truly a “Star In The Making”. 23-year-old Spence was on his way home from Tennessee to Atlanta when he sadly died following a car accident. Hours before the crash, the singer uploaded a heartbreaking video of himself singing You Are My Hiding Place.
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

American Idol finalist Willie Spence, 23, posted clip belting out Christian song 'You Are My Hiding Place' in his Jeep before fatally plowing into parked semitruck in Tennessee

American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a heartbreaking video of him belting out a Christian song in his parked car hours before he died in a horror crash. The 23-year-old shared now chilling footage of him singing 'You Are My Hiding Place' before he slammed his 2019 Jeep Cherokee into a parked semitruck in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Deadline

‘American Idol’ Contestant Willie Spence Dies In Tennessee Car Accident At 23

Willie Spence, the American Idol runner-up in the 2021 Season 19 of the competition series, died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a car accident in Tennessee. He was 23. His death was reported by the local news outlet DouglasNow.com, based in Spence’s hometown of Douglas, Georgia. Details on the accident were not immediately available, but according to TMZ, Spence was driving from Tennessee to his home in Atlanta when he collided with a parked truck. Singer Katharine McPhee, who performed a duet with Spence of the song “The Prayer,” written by McPhee’s husband David Foster during a Season 19 appearance, tweeted her...
TENNESSEE STATE
Us Weekly

‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Willie Spence Reportedly Dead at 23 After Car Crash, Katharine McPhee Mourns ‘Tragic’ Loss

Gone too soon. American Idol alum Willie Spence reportedly died after being involved in a car crash. He was 23. The season 19 runner-up, a native of Douglas, Georgia, “passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Tennessee,” local news outlet Douglas Now reported on Tuesday, October 11. “We have no further details at this time. We extend our condolences to Willie’s family, friends, and fans. He was an extraordinary talent and a ray of light to millions across the world. He will be missed,” the report continued.
DOUGLAS, GA

