ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Andor viewers call ‘stunning’ episode 6 ‘some of the best Star Wars ever’

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12sHOz_0iVwBZ6U00

The latest episode of Andor is making quite an impressio with the Star Wars fandom.

Episode six of the Disney Plus series, which is based on Diego Luna’s Rogue One character Cassian Andor, has earned acclaim for its willingness to take its time and flesh out the story.

Season one will be 12 episodes, with a second season of 12 episodes, which will conclude the series, already confirmed.

After weeks of build up, the show’s first big set-piece arrived in the latest instalment, which was titled “The Eye’. It showed the lead characters undertaking a heist on Aldhani.

Viewers have praised the “stunning” episode, directed by Susanna White, for its tension, its visuals and for effectively bringing storylines together, and are agreed that it could be the greatest live-action episode of a Star Wars TV series to date.

Some even went so far as to say it’s one of Star Wars’ finest moments ever, films included.

“That’s a Star Wars all timer right there, @griffschiller wrote, adding: “I think I’m ready to get on the masterpiece train now.”

“Episode 6 has to be one of the best episode in all Star Wars shows. This is what I want since Rogue One . This show never disappoints me,” @jzescaro added.

“No, Episode 6 of ANDOR isn’t one of the best episodes of Star Wars TV so far. Episode 6 of ANDOR is one of the best hours of Star Wars ever, @_ShauryaChawla commented.

“Everyone involved in #Andor should be proud because I actually had my jaw dropped for most of ‘The Eye’,” @StarWarsTake wrote, stating: “Filled with amazing performances, tension, spectacle, and turns I genuinely didn’t expect. I can confidently say those 50 minutes were some of the best Star Wars ever.

Andor continues weekly every Wednesday on Disney Plus

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Pure imagination’: Russell Crowe denies My Best Friend’s Wedding director’s claim he had disastrous audition

Russell Crowe is denying a claim that his audition to star in My Best Friend’s Wedding went terribly. In fact, he is denying that the audition ever happened at all. The 1997 romantic comedy starred Julia Roberts as a woman who realises she is in love with her best friend when he gets engaged to somebody else. While the best friend in question was ultimately played by Dermot Mulroney, Crowe was one of the actors who auditioned for the role.
MOVIES
The Independent

Robbie Coltrane tearfully discussed Harry Potter in last known appearance on film

Robbie Coltrane tearfully reflects on starring in the Harry Potter films in his last known appearance on film.The actor died aged 72 on Friday 14 October. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. Stephen Fry and JK Rowling were among the first stars to pay tribute to the actor.On New Year’s Day this year, HBO Max and Sky released a special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which saw many of the film’s cast get back together to reflect on their memories on set, two decades after the release of the first film in the franchise,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Luna
The Independent

Eminem 'in talks' to headline Glastonbury 2023

Legendary rapper Eminem is said to be in talks to headline next year’s Glastonbury festival.A source cited by The Sun revealed: ‘Eminem is wanted for a huge slot at Glastonbury and has been in talks for yonks. His dates all line up and if they can get him on board, it will be the first time he has ever played at the festival.”The 49-year-old American rapper has 11 studio albums under his belt, with over 220 million records sold worldwide and ten number one singles in the UK.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

882K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy