ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Updated COVID booster for kids ages 5 and up authorized by FDA, recommended by CDC

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Children as young as 5 years old are now authorized and recommended to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster that fights the virus’ predominant omicron strain, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.

The FDA approved emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent shot for kids starting at age 5, and emergency use of Moderna’s bivalent shot for kids ages 6 and up. Hours later, the CDC recommended that eligible children receive a booster.

“Since children have gone back to school in person and people are resuming prepandemic behaviors and activities, there is the potential for increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Peter Marks, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

“Vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent the severe consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death.”

Before Wednesday’s announcement, Pfizer’s omicron-fighting booster was available for kids ages 12 and older, while people had to be at least 18 to receive the updated Moderna shot.

The United States has recorded more than 96 million cases from COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than two years ago, and more than a million deaths from the virus.

“While it has largely been the case that COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, as the various waves of COVID-19 have occurred, more children have gotten sick with the disease and have been hospitalized,” Marks said Wednesday.

“Children may also experience long-term effects, even following initially mild disease. We encourage parents to consider primary vaccination for children and follow-up with an updated booster dose when eligible.”

The FDA’s authorization says children must be at least two months removed from their primary vaccination or previous booster in order to receive the omicron-targeting shot.

Pfizer said it planned to “immediately” ship its 10-milligram doses of the updated booster once the CDC recommended it.

“As families across the country take part in fall festivities and plan for the upcoming holiday season, we aim to provide school-aged children with additional protection against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants, which continue to account for more than 80% of cases in the U.S.,” Albert Bourla, the chairman and chief executive officer of Pfizer, said in a statement.

“Anticipating this need, we manufactured millions of booster doses, which will be made available, pending CDC recommendation, to help families stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Moderna, meanwhile, is “proud” that its latest booster received authorization, the company’s chief executive officer said Wednesday.

“With bivalent boosters available for most age groups, families have access to updated tools as they head into the winter months and holiday gatherings,” Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

“We are grateful for the FDA for their thorough and timely review.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Marks
CBS News

Americans face nationwide shortage of Adderall, FDA says

Health officials confirmed this week what people who treat or who have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder already know: There's a nationwide shortage of Adderall, the drug widely prescribed for ADHD. The immediate release formulation of amphetamine mixed salts, commonly known by the brand name Adderall or Adderall IR, is in short supply,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health
Vice

FDA Finally Recognized the Widespread Adderall Shortage

The Food and Drug Administration announced a national shortage of Adderall, one of the most commonly prescribed treatments for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Teva Pharmaceuticals, the largest supplier of Adderall in the U.S., is experiencing manufacturing delays with several doses of the medication expected to be on backorder until March, according to a statement published by the FDA on Wednesday.
INDUSTRY
contagionlive.com

CDC Finds Recovery Common From Rare Vaccine-Related Myocarditis

Largest extended study of outcomes after rare myocarditis from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines finds most recover and regain quality of life. Most patients who experience a rare myocarditits following mRNA vaccination against COVID-19 fully recover and regain pre-pandemic quality-of-life, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study of outcomes at least 90 days after the diagnosis.
SCIENCE
msn.com

Where to Get Updated COVID Booster, Eligibility, Possible Side Effects and More

For the vast majority of the pandemic, up until early September, COVID-19 vaccines targeted the original coronavirus strain, even as wildly different mutants emerged. Vaccines continued to show effective protection, even regarding different strains, and now, experts hope the newest shots can go even further and provide additional protection. Known...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Yahoo!

CDC approves Pfizer, Moderna's COVID-19 boosters for ages 5 and up

The CDC approved Pfizer/BioNTech's (PFE/BNTX) bivalent COVID-19 booster for children ages 5-11 and Moderna's (MRNA) bivalent booster for ages 6-17 Wednesday, expanding access to protection against circulating variants for all but the youngest population. The BA.4/BA.5 variant-targeting shots were authorized earlier in the day by the FDA. "As the various...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
raps.org

FDA expands bivalent COVID boosters to kids as young as 5

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated the emergency use authorizations (EUA) for the bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 boosters to expand their use to include children. On 12 October, FDA announced that children as young as five are now eligible to receive Pfizer’s bivalent booster, while children...
KIDS
USA TODAY

First human results show new COVID-19 booster is safe and triggers an appropriate immune response

The first data in people on the new COVID-19 boosters shows them to be just as safe as previous shots and to provide a strong immune response. The new boosters target both the original version of the virus that causes COVID-19 as well the BA.4 and BA.5 variants that have dominated since early summer. The boosters were authorized based on animal data so they could be available this fall, ahead of an expected surge in cases later in the year.
SCIENCE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

US clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5

The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave. Tweaked boosters rolled out for Americans 12 and older last month, doses modified to target today's most common and contagious omicron relative. While there wasn't a big rush, federal health officials are urging that people seek the extra protection ahead of holiday gatherings.
KIDS
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

FDA approves Omicron booster for children as young as 5

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has amended the emergency use authorizations of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to allow their use as a single booster dose in children. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for administration at least two months following completion of primary or booster vaccination...
HEALTH
The Moose 95.1 FM

COVID-19 Vaccine Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time? Don’t Do It

You CAN, but in my opinion, you should schedule them separately and I'll explain why. Your arm will thank me later. NOTE: This is an opinion piece based on MY experience. I am not a doctor of any kind. I'm simply a person who is cool with getting vaccines but would like to avoid overloading my body with tremendous pain. When scheduling your booster and/or flu shot, the online form and/or pharmacist may say it's totally fine to get BOTH shots at the same appointment...and that might be medically 100% true. I'm going to explain why I THINK it's a poor choice, and to schedule them separately.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Michigan Advance

FDA greenlights updated COVID-19 booster for kids 5 to 11

WASHINGTON — The federal government on Wednesday recommended an updated COVID-19 booster for kids between 5 and 11, expanding use of the new bivalent shots beyond people 12 and older. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration first authorized the updated vaccines use in the morning before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended them […] The post FDA greenlights updated COVID-19 booster for kids 5 to 11 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
KIDS
Daily News

Going long: The ravages of long COVID are coming into focus

It’s becoming clearer that, even in the unlikely event that we somehow, someday manage to eradicate COVID-19 and its many variants, we can’t wipe clean the enormous toll the virus has taken. This is not just because of the incalculable loss of those who’ve died, but the struggles of those who’ve lived. The results of a study recently published in the journal Nature Communications — which ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy