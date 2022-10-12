Updated COVID booster for kids ages 5 and up authorized by FDA, recommended by CDC

Children as young as 5 years old are now authorized and recommended to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster that fights the virus’ predominant omicron strain, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.

The FDA approved emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent shot for kids starting at age 5, and emergency use of Moderna’s bivalent shot for kids ages 6 and up. Hours later, the CDC recommended that eligible children receive a booster.

“Since children have gone back to school in person and people are resuming prepandemic behaviors and activities, there is the potential for increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Peter Marks, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

“Vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent the severe consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death.”

Before Wednesday’s announcement, Pfizer’s omicron-fighting booster was available for kids ages 12 and older, while people had to be at least 18 to receive the updated Moderna shot.

The United States has recorded more than 96 million cases from COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than two years ago, and more than a million deaths from the virus.

“While it has largely been the case that COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, as the various waves of COVID-19 have occurred, more children have gotten sick with the disease and have been hospitalized,” Marks said Wednesday.

“Children may also experience long-term effects, even following initially mild disease. We encourage parents to consider primary vaccination for children and follow-up with an updated booster dose when eligible.”

The FDA’s authorization says children must be at least two months removed from their primary vaccination or previous booster in order to receive the omicron-targeting shot.

Pfizer said it planned to “immediately” ship its 10-milligram doses of the updated booster once the CDC recommended it.

“As families across the country take part in fall festivities and plan for the upcoming holiday season, we aim to provide school-aged children with additional protection against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants, which continue to account for more than 80% of cases in the U.S.,” Albert Bourla, the chairman and chief executive officer of Pfizer, said in a statement.

“Anticipating this need, we manufactured millions of booster doses, which will be made available, pending CDC recommendation, to help families stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Moderna, meanwhile, is “proud” that its latest booster received authorization, the company’s chief executive officer said Wednesday.

“With bivalent boosters available for most age groups, families have access to updated tools as they head into the winter months and holiday gatherings,” Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

“We are grateful for the FDA for their thorough and timely review.”