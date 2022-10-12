ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road

BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
CBS Pittsburgh

Son of former Steelers QB arrested in deadly Louisiana hit-and-run crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The son of a former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Louisiana. Walter Andrew Brister IV turned himself in to police in Baton Rouge on Wednesday following a hit-and-run crash that happened near Louisiana State University's campus over the weekend, according to The Advocate. Brister is the son of former Steelers quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III. The QB spent seven seasons with Pittsburgh after being drafted by the squad in the third round of the 1986 draft.The 21-year-old is accused of hitting a pedestrian on Saturday, according to The Advocate. The victim, who died a the scene, was identified as Jude Jarreau. According to police, Jarreau was crossing the street when he was hit by the driver of an SUV, The Advocate reports. The driver allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.After turning himself in, Brister told police that he "knew he struck something but did not stop to render aid or contact police," booking documents obtained by The Advocate show. Brister was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on felony hit and run, according to The Advocate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Quarterback#Police
