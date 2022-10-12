ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

hometownnewsvolusia.com

Daytona Beach Shores offers free building permits

The City of Daytona Beach Shores has joined other cities and the county in temporarily waiving local building permit fees for reconstruction or repairs needed because of damage caused by Hurricane Ian. You still have to obtain a permit, but there is no charge. The Daytona Beach Shores City Council...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

County Council forum: Pettit, Kent and Smith debate local issues ahead of the Nov. 8 elections

In the August primaries, two candidates in both the County Council District 4 and at-large races won enough votes to advance to the general election on Nov. 8. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Citizens for Ormond Beach held a forum where these candidates — Troy Kent and Ken Smith for District 4, and Doug Pettit for at-large — were able to discuss their views on local issues. At-large candidate Jake Johansson was unable to attend. The forum, held at the Ormond Beach Senior Center, was moderated by Liz Myers and also included candidates running for local City Commission races.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County planning board moves forward with two new developments

Flagler County Planning and Development Board approved two new development plans Tuesday Oct. 11 at their 6 p.m. meeting. The two developments are at either end of Flagler County, but both will bring in a significant number of new single-family residences. The board members saw two items on each development and unanimously approved them all, to the contention of some of the residents.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Beach Commission Wants Higher Increases in Water, Sewer, and Garbage Rates Than Proposed

The Flagler Beach City Commission Thursday evening voted to delay a series of increases to water, sewer, garbage and stormwater until Oct. 27–not because they were uncomfortable with the increases, but because they felt the increases may not be enough. So the rates to be proposed in two weeks will likely be higher than those before them on Thursday.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach city manager earns an almost perfect evaluation

Ormond Beach City Manager Joyce Shanahan and City Attorney Randy Hayes earned near-perfect scores for their annual evaluations by the City Commission. The commissioners discussed the evaluations during their meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and they weren’t shy about singing their praises. “The quality of the people that work...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Plan to visit the Palm Coast Fall Arts Festival

Join us at Central Park on Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a beautiful day filled with art, music, food, and fun. Regional artists and artisan crafters will showcase a variety of mediums for enjoyment. Entertainment will be provided by local musicians and a variety of tasty treats will be available to purchase from food trucks.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
MIMS, FL
click orlando

Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
DELAND, FL
flaglerlive.com

Beach Front Grille of Flagler Beach, as ‘Loopers,’ Wins Former Green Lion Lease at Palm Harbor Golf

A proposal by Jamie Bourdeau and Dudley Shaw, owners of Beach Front Grille in Flagler Beach, is the Palm Coast city administration’s top choice to replace the Green Lion Cafe at Palm Harbor Golf Club. The city today announced its intent to award the new lease for the concession at the club to Loopers, the name Bourdeau and Shaw are giving to the new enterprise.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL

