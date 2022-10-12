Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
Related
flaglerlive.com
What To Do With Flagler Beach Pier? City Caught Between Costly Repairs and Demolition
The Flagler Beach pier has had so many facelifts it could be renamed the Joan Rivers Memorial Planks. The question is: should the old and rickety and yet-again-lobotomized structure be repaired at a potential cost of $650,000 and reopened one more time, even though it’s slated for demolition in less than a year?
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Daytona Beach Shores offers free building permits
The City of Daytona Beach Shores has joined other cities and the county in temporarily waiving local building permit fees for reconstruction or repairs needed because of damage caused by Hurricane Ian. You still have to obtain a permit, but there is no charge. The Daytona Beach Shores City Council...
ormondbeachobserver.com
County Council forum: Pettit, Kent and Smith debate local issues ahead of the Nov. 8 elections
In the August primaries, two candidates in both the County Council District 4 and at-large races won enough votes to advance to the general election on Nov. 8. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Citizens for Ormond Beach held a forum where these candidates — Troy Kent and Ken Smith for District 4, and Doug Pettit for at-large — were able to discuss their views on local issues. At-large candidate Jake Johansson was unable to attend. The forum, held at the Ormond Beach Senior Center, was moderated by Liz Myers and also included candidates running for local City Commission races.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Veterans Day Ceremony Moves to Palm Coast Central Park, Annual Picnic Lunch to Follow
October 12, 2022 – Flagler County and the City of Palm Coast this year are hosting a blended Veteran’s Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, November 11, at Central Park to honor the men and women who bravely serve in the country’s military. “We wanted to get...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
palmcoastobserver.com
New "Loopers" restaurant from Beach Front Grille owner wins bid to replace Green Lion Cafe
The local beloved restaurant The Green Lion Cafe is now likely to become "Loopers," a new restaurant from the owner of the popular Beach Front Grille in Flagler Beach off of U.S. Highway A1A. Jamie Bourdeau and Dudley Shaw, the co-owners of Beach Front Grille, submitted one of only two...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County planning board moves forward with two new developments
Flagler County Planning and Development Board approved two new development plans Tuesday Oct. 11 at their 6 p.m. meeting. The two developments are at either end of Flagler County, but both will bring in a significant number of new single-family residences. The board members saw two items on each development and unanimously approved them all, to the contention of some of the residents.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Beach Commission Wants Higher Increases in Water, Sewer, and Garbage Rates Than Proposed
The Flagler Beach City Commission Thursday evening voted to delay a series of increases to water, sewer, garbage and stormwater until Oct. 27–not because they were uncomfortable with the increases, but because they felt the increases may not be enough. So the rates to be proposed in two weeks will likely be higher than those before them on Thursday.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach city manager earns an almost perfect evaluation
Ormond Beach City Manager Joyce Shanahan and City Attorney Randy Hayes earned near-perfect scores for their annual evaluations by the City Commission. The commissioners discussed the evaluations during their meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and they weren’t shy about singing their praises. “The quality of the people that work...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Volusia County slowly reopens beach accesses, ramps after Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – County officials said Hurricane Ian caused damage to most of Volusia’s beach access ramps and boardwalks after it swept through Central Florida over two weeks ago. Officials said while some have reopened, other areas are still too dangerous to let people on. [TRENDING:...
flaglerlive.com
Chief 21: Kyle Berryhill Takes Command of Palm Coast Fire Department In Poignant Ceremony
It was Palm Coast Fire Chief Jerry Forte’s last call-out to the 911 dispatch center, at 15:05 today. “Be advised,” Forte responded, “Chief Forte will be placing himself in quarters for the last time.”. City Clerk Virginia Smith had just sworn in Kyle Berryhill. He was now...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Sees Potential Sports Complex in Undeveloped Land West of U.S. 1 as Catalyst to Development
Palm Coast government will spend $113,000 to study the market potential for a sports and recreation complex, possibly in the undeveloped portion of Palm Coast, north and west of U.S. 1. Don’t confuse it with just another Indian Trails Sports Complex. It could include indoor facilities. It could include an...
palmcoastobserver.com
Plan to visit the Palm Coast Fall Arts Festival
Join us at Central Park on Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a beautiful day filled with art, music, food, and fun. Regional artists and artisan crafters will showcase a variety of mediums for enjoyment. Entertainment will be provided by local musicians and a variety of tasty treats will be available to purchase from food trucks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
fox35orlando.com
Flooded Daytona Beach apartment complex leaves resident reeling: FOX 35 has answers
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Residents of Lakeside Village Apartment Homes in Daytona Beach reached out to FOX 35 News on October 1 after Hurricane Ian flooded their apartments. Their main complaint was a lack of communication from apartment managers. FOX 35 News reached out by phone and email to the...
wuft.org
Rock revetment project underway to restore Flagler Beach shoreline after Hurricane Ian
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) crews began the installation of rock and sand revetment Wednesday to restore critically eroded parts of the shoreline along State Road A1A following Hurricane Ian’s destructive landfall in Florida, according to a press release. FDOT crews are working on...
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
click orlando
Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
flaglerlive.com
Beach Front Grille of Flagler Beach, as ‘Loopers,’ Wins Former Green Lion Lease at Palm Harbor Golf
A proposal by Jamie Bourdeau and Dudley Shaw, owners of Beach Front Grille in Flagler Beach, is the Palm Coast city administration’s top choice to replace the Green Lion Cafe at Palm Harbor Golf Club. The city today announced its intent to award the new lease for the concession at the club to Loopers, the name Bourdeau and Shaw are giving to the new enterprise.
WESH
Flooding from Hurricane Ian shuts down popular Oviedo restaurant indefinitely
OVIEDO, Fla. — For the Black Hammock in Oviedo, sitting at the water’s edge has already been its shining feature. “There’s no other bar in Oviedo that has such a great view of Lake Jesup,” said manager Christina Thompson. But now, the water has taken over...
‘It’s concerning’: Coastal Volusia Co. residents worry erosion from Ian could threaten property
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Craig Payne is one of several Daytona Beach Shores residents worried about ongoing erosion issues since Hurricane Ian blew through the area two weeks ago. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “When you see that sand sliding out underneath the building it’s…concerning,” Payne...
Comments / 0