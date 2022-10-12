In the August primaries, two candidates in both the County Council District 4 and at-large races won enough votes to advance to the general election on Nov. 8. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Citizens for Ormond Beach held a forum where these candidates — Troy Kent and Ken Smith for District 4, and Doug Pettit for at-large — were able to discuss their views on local issues. At-large candidate Jake Johansson was unable to attend. The forum, held at the Ormond Beach Senior Center, was moderated by Liz Myers and also included candidates running for local City Commission races.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO