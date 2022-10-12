Read full article on original website
Omaha couple who lost twins remember their babies by helping other kids
On Friday, Mary sat down with Evans to talk about how they've chosen to keep their children's memory alive.
York shelter searching for a home for border collie on the mend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Mike is a 2-to 3-year-old border collie. At least, that’s what York Adopt-A-Pet thinks. He was in very rough shape when the shelter found him and was never claimed. Mike was so matted, he had to be shaved all the way down, and some...
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying it cannot handle these out-of-control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media after at least a dozen departments from across the state spent hours...
Meet the New Leader of Lincoln’s Parks
Randy Gordon has been named as the new Executive Director of the Lincoln Parks Foundation. A Lincoln native, he has spent his life getting to know the capital’s parks and trails. Gordon brings with him almost two decades of experience in public education, independent training, and consulting. Additionally, he...
Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
Dog dies after house fire in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A dog died after a house fire in west Lincoln on Wednesday. Lincoln Fire and rescue responded to a house fire near the 1900 block of Northwest 50th Street. According to LFR, on arrival firefighters found a heavy fire in the kitchen. One cat was rescued,...
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
UPDATE: Fire Heavily Damages Northwest Lincoln Home
Fire heavily damaged a northwest Lincoln home on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 12. LFR determined that the fire broke out around 2:15 near Northwest 50th and Thatcher Lane. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire was caused by electrical problems in the kitchen. The fire caused approximately $200,000 to the home and its contents.
The history, and haunting, of Council Bluffs' Black Angel
Growing up in Council Bluffs 3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson has always been curious about the Black Angel. He set out to learn more about its history and potential hauntings.
Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars
SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
Trunk or Treats in Lincoln, NE 2022
Get your costume out-the trunk or treats are beginning! Click on any event to learn more. Scroll to the bottom for a printable option. -North American Martyrs Trunk or Treat, 3:00-5:00 (FREE) -Trunk or Treat at Rite Care, 3:30-5:30 (FREE) October 22. -Trick-or-treat with Casper at the Movies, 9:30-12:00. October...
Nebraska drivers urged to move over for fellow motorists in new push to save lives
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- October 15 officially marks “Slow Down, Move Over” day across the state of Nebraska. Governor Pete Ricketts signed the proclamation earlier this month to promote the protection of drivers pulled over on the roadside. AAA Auto Club Group worked with state officials to renew the...
Digital kiosk installed in Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Downtown Lincoln has some new technology up and running. On the corners of 14th and P Streets, it’s installed a digital kiosk. Right now it’s the only one of its kind, but it’s hoping to set up five more in the next few years.
Lincoln Scooter Safety Event Set For Saturday
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is inviting residents to attend a ScooterLNK Safety Education Event Saturday, October 15 on North Seventh Street between “R” and “Q” streets. The free event runs from 8 a.m. to noon and will outline safety and operating rules for Lime electric scooters....
Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
