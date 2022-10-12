Drug Take Back day set for Oct. 29

This file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen. Associated Press

EAST HARTFORD — The local police and health departments along with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency are holding the 22nd Take Back Day, collecting unused, unwanted or expired prescription medication from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the East Hartford Public Safety Complex, 31 School St.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there has been an increase in overdose deaths starting before COVID-19 and accelerating during the pandemic, with 83,544 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending July 1, 2020.

Officials will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs, as well as vaping devices and cartridges, provided lithium batteries are removed. Liquids, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.