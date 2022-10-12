ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Drug Take Back day set for Oct. 29

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5J9A_0iVwBAHZ00
This file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen. Associated Press

EAST HARTFORD — The local police and health departments along with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency are holding the 22nd Take Back Day, collecting unused, unwanted or expired prescription medication from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the East Hartford Public Safety Complex, 31 School St.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there has been an increase in overdose deaths starting before COVID-19 and accelerating during the pandemic, with 83,544 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending July 1, 2020.

Officials will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs, as well as vaping devices and cartridges, provided lithium batteries are removed. Liquids, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

Medical examiner: 2 officers died from multiple gunshots

Two Connecticut police officers who were killed in an apparent ambush both died of multiple gunshots to their heads and torsos, the state chief medical examiner’s office said Friday as law enforcement officials remained tightlipped about the shooting. The two Bristol officers, Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy,...
BRISTOL, CT
NewsTimes

Two men interrupted by detectives in middle of drug deal, Danbury police say

DANBURY — Local police say two men were arrested Tuesday for drug offenses. Geritt Dustin Walker, 45, of New Milford, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and sale of a narcotic substance for allegedly attempting to sell fentanyl to a man Tuesday afternoon. Walker’s alleged customer, Gregory Edward Mead, 38, of Danbury, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000 for Walker and $5,000 for Mead, according to police.
DANBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
East Hartford, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Prescription Drugs#Drug Enforcement Agency#Americans
Register Citizen

Three men arrested at drug sales hot spot Tuesday, Bridgeport police say

BRIDGEPORT — Local police say three men were arrested Tuesday on alleged drug or weapons offenses. Troy Lopes, 22; Jason Hall, 25, of Norwalk; and Miguel Rodriguez Ramos, 34, of Bridgeport, were taken into custody Tuesday night following a drug deal near the intersection of Park and Wood avenues, according to Bridgeport police. Police said the area has been the subject of several complaints about people loitering and selling narcotics.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Area people of note, Oct. 15, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * The Gray Team, the champions of the West Haven Department of Parks and Recreation’s Girls Summer Fun Basketball League, show their trophies at the Veterans Memorial Park courts on Bull Hill Lane on Aug. 22. Front row, from left, are Aria Cannon Perry, Emily Palma, Payton Oliverio, Gabriella Jeune and Taliah Boykin. Back row, from left, are Savahna Neieves, Luna Montanez, Maria Valentina Muriel, Jastice Butler, Amayia Ortiz and coach Jared Butler. The team defeated the Gold Team 26-24 in overtime and finished the season 7-1. The league, supervised by Park-Rec program coordinator Brian Hayden, just capped its 22nd season.
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Willimantic officer injured in fight with offender

WINDHAM, Conn. — A Willimantic officer was injured Thursday afternoon after an offender tried to leave the scene of an assault, which led to a fight. On October 13, 2022, at around 2:50 p.m., the Willimantic Police Department was called to a community-based residential facility in Willimantic after reports of someone being choked by their roommate.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Journal Inquirer

Vernon mill awarded brownfields grant

VERNON — The town has received a $650,000 federal grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to help clean up Daniel’s Mill on East Main Street, with the hope of revitalizing the mill for apartments and mixed-used space. WHAT: Vernon has received a $650,000 grant from the Environmental Protection...
VERNON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Officer Shooting Puts Spotlight on Police Mental Health

The death of two Bristol police officers is a somber reminder of the risks all officers face, and the challenges this brings to their mental health. It's a devastating loss that cuts deep for Connecticut law enforcement. “These are people who choose a career in protecting the community and when...
BRISTOL, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Shoplifter Apprehended

2022-10-13@9:24pm–#Fairfield News: A man was taken into custody for allegedly shoplifting health and beauty items from Stop and Shop on Villa Avenue. EMS was on the way after the suspect was tased.
FAIRFIELD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Wife of Injured Officer Writes to Endorse Michael Grant for State Rep

My name is Kris O’Donnell, and I am the wife of Farmington Police Officer James O’Donnell. My husband was run over by a career criminal who was trying to steal catalytic converters. In the early morning hours of September 20, 2021, a Farmington Police Officer was knocking on my door. Upon answering the door, the officer explained to me that my husband was involved in an incident where he may have sustained a broken leg. There were very few details communicated to me. My two children, Saoirse (5 months) and Andrew (2 ½) were upstairs sleeping. I was told that I was immediately needed at the hospital to make necessary medical decisions.
FARMINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Foundation to Pay Off Mortgage on Sergeant DeMonte's Home

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that they will pay off the mortgage on Sgt. Dustin DeMonte's home after he died in the line of duty in Bristol. DeMonte was a 10-year veteran of the force. He's a dad of two young kids with a third on the way. The...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
307
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy