Popular 80s Halloween costumes to start the party

By Erin Rosas
 2 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Halloween costume can tell you a lot about the current trends that are sweeping across generations.

Whether you’re an iconic figure in time, a haunting killer with a distinctive mask, or a vague idea that must be explained, a Halloween costume can fully depict a generation without a single word.

These throwback costumes were made popular in the 80s with the most iconic moments and stars proving to stand the test of time:

“The Shining”

Just “innocent” twins standing at the end of a hall can elicit a skin-tingling reaction from even the bravest individuals. “The Shining” came to theaters in 1980 and produced one of the most well-known images that is used today to showcase the ultimate spooky experience.

Photo by Mark Renders/Getty Images

“Grease”

The couple’s costume was never made more popular than by the iconic duo of Danny and Sandy from the movie musical “Grease.” Although the movie was released in 1978, this costume was mainly spotted in the 80s, as their perfect pairing proved to be the ultimate show of romance in costume form.

Photo by Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

Tina Turner

With 80s hit songs including “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” and “Let’s Stay Together,” there’s no wonder why Tina Turner became a popular costume in the 80s. The legendary musician’s performance looks proved to be a favorite both in the 80s and today with a signature style that is recognizable to everyone.

Photo by John Rogers/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Selena Quintanilla

Another iconic figure included Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla who began her career in 1981 and was known for her creative Latin style along with her influential music. Selena’s signature fashion will forever be emulated as her style created a unique blend of Latin culture and glamour that makes for a stylish costume.

Photo of Veronica Castro, cast member of “Selena Forever” musical, by Vince Bucci/Getty Images

“Beetlejuice”

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! You don’t have to say the name three times to recognize the iconic figure from the 1988 classic movie “Beetlejuice.” Along with Winona Ryder, as Lydia, the duo costume is an unexpected gothic surprise that will shake up a party.

Singer The Weeknd and Bella Hadid by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for SVEDKA Vodka

Madonna

A Halloween party would not be complete without someone strolling in dressed as 80s pop princess Madonna. With bleach blonde locks, dark bushy eyebrows, and a beauty mark over the lip, the “Material Girl” singer is an instantly recognizable icon that will have you playing “Borderline” on repeat.

The Associated Press

“Friday the 13th”

All it takes is a white hockey mask and a plastic bloody knife to make the serial killer Jason from the 1980 original film “Friday the 13th” come to life. It may be an easy costume to put together but the feeling of fear upon a shocking encounter will be nothing less than hardcore. Side note: Freddy Krueger from “Nightmare on Elm Street” inhabited the same universe as Jason and would also make for a scream-worthy costume.

Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles can take a family costume to the next level. The turtles were introduced to the world in a comic book series before making it to the small screen in 1987. The cult following was instant and the Halloween costumes were creative, with green onesies and colored bandanas established as an easy way to portray Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, or Raphael.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cher

It’s easy to turn back time with a Cher costume. There’s no denying that the most memorable looks of the pop goddess span generations, but 80s Cher encompasses a unique blend of sequins and bodices that bordered on outlandish, which screams, Cher!

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

“Scarface”

The bright colors of the Miami nightlife, a glamorous 80s power suit, and a “can’t be bothered” attitude makes for a great “Scarface” costume. The 1983 movie brings Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino together to not only create a blockbuster hit but birth fabulous characters to emulate on Halloween.

Photo by Universal Studios

“The Blues Brothers”

Sway into the party with this cool Blues Brothers costume. Grab a friend along with a black top hat and suit, and portray the comedy brothers, played by John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, in the 1980 film “The Blues Brothers.”

Photo of Lester Holt and Al Roker by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

“Ghostbusters”

Who knew Dan Aykroyd would have so many character personas that would make for great Halloween costumes? The original “Ghostbusters” was released in 1984 and starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Sigourney Weaver in ghost-fighting outfits that would make great costumes.

Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

“Risky Business”

Take high-top socks, a long button-up t-shirt, and the first seven piano notes of the song “Old Time Rock and Roll,” and the “Risky Business” character Joel, played by Tom Cruise, is born. Add a swift slide into a room and some 80s dance moves to get the party started.

Photo by Warner Bros.

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson was a huge musical presence in the 80s with the world embracing the star by dressing as him for Halloween. Jackson’s elaborate fashion sense, along with his signature moonwalk, made this costume one of the most worn in the 80s.

Photo by Luke Frazza/AFP via Getty Images

Did your favorite make the list? Check out more entertainment news on MyHighPlains.com .

Four charged with stealing $278,000 worth of alcohol, officials say

DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four men were charged with stealing $278,000 in alcohol, according to the Texas Alcohol Beverage Committee. According to a news release from TABC, Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43 and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, were charged with felony organized retail theft. The investigation began in […]
TEXAS STATE
Amarillo police, other officials warn of common scams

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the holidays and winter weather approach the High Plains, and circumstances around Social Security and student loans have been actively shifting, a range of often-seen scamming topics and strategies may become more prevalent in the coming weeks. Officials from the Amarillo Police Department, the federal government, and other institutions have […]
AMARILLO, TX
