Music’s all-time power couple, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., known as “The First Couple of Pop & Soul,” deliver the songs that have shaped their multi-faceted 40-year career in UP, UP AND AWAY! A MUSICAL FABLE, Guest Starring, The Next Dimension at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Saturday, October 29 at 8:00 PM. The show is a musical celebration of their own iconic music and also includes tributes to fellow music legends, including The Beatles and The 5th Dimension’s original lineup. Marilyn and Billy remarked, “The production gives us the pleasure of sharing experiences, and timeless music with audiences of every age. It is more than the story of The 5th Dimension… it is indeed a fable.” Tickets start at $45.

CERRITOS, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO