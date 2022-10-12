ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, October 15, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, October 15, 2022:. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Seal Beach Turkey Trot is coming up fast

Financial Partners Credit Union is back for another year and now it’s your turn! Join us on Saturday, November 19 for the Seal Beach Turkey Trot and help create new traditions in the City of Seal Beach. Come run down Main St by the best views California has to...
SEAL BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Buena Park announces new Police Chief

The Chief of Police is one of the most critical executive management positions within the City’s organizational structure. Following the previous Chief’s retirement, City Manager Aaron France immediately appointed Captain Frank Nunes as Interim Police Chief. After careful consideration and exceptional performance over the past six months, the City of Buena Park is proud to announce the appointment of Frank E. Nunes to Police Chief effective October 1, 2022.
BUENA PARK, CA
oc-breeze.com

Los Al Chamber, Wahoo’s join for Happy Hour Mixer

Wahoo’s Los Alamitos will sponsor a Happy Hour Mixer presented by the Los Alamitos Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will feature networking, Happy Hour drink prices, appetizers, and a raffle. The cost is free for Chamber members and $10 for non-members.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Garden Grove, CA
oc-breeze.com

Seniors invited to Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair

Seniors are invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., located at 11300 Stanford Avenue. The event will offer health and wellness resources and services, while providing a Halloween-themed celebration for seniors, age 55 and older. Costumes are encouraged. Admission and parking are free.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Sign up now for free smoke detectors and installation

National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15, and for this year, the City of Lakewood and the American Red Cross are hosting Sound the Alarm for Lakewood residents. Sound the Alarm is a fire-prevention initiative that provides residential smoke detectors and in-home installation for free. Smoke detectors are encouraged in...
LAKEWOOD, CA
oc-breeze.com

Orange Coast College set to bring back Community Science Night October 14

Orange Coast College will welcome thousands of elementary school students to campus on Friday, Oct. 14, when it hosts the 23rd Annual Community Science Night from 5 to 9 p.m. Science Night is a signature event for OCC, with faculty showing off their programs with hands-on science experiments and experiences. “More than a dozen STEM departments will be participating in Science Night, including chemistry, Marine Science, Astronomy, Engineering, and more” says Science Night Coordinator and Planetarium Director Scott Mitchell. “Kids will have a chance to explore tide pools in our aquarium, see robots battling in our technology building, and visit the far reaches of our galaxy in our Planetarium theater.”
COSTA MESA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Suzie Price releases new TV ad in response to Rex Richardson caught lying amidst defense of LA tape recording scandal

Councilwoman and Criminal Prosecutor Suzie Price, candidate for Long Beach Mayor, released a new TV advertisement today in response to her opponent Rex Richardson stating to voters that “I am not a lobbyist,” when in fact, Rex Richardson is a registered lobbyist and has been for years. Before that, he worked for predatory lender Renovate America which made money off home liens targeting low-income residents and which was investigated by the FBI for defrauding homeowners in California.
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

City of Cypress receives highest financial reporting award for 36th consecutive year

The City of Cypress is proud to announce it has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 36th consecutive year. The award, given by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA), recognized the city’s comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2021.
CYPRESS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts presents Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr. in Up, Up and Away! A Musical Fable

Music’s all-time power couple, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., known as “The First Couple of Pop & Soul,” deliver the songs that have shaped their multi-faceted 40-year career in UP, UP AND AWAY! A MUSICAL FABLE, Guest Starring, The Next Dimension at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Saturday, October 29 at 8:00 PM. The show is a musical celebration of their own iconic music and also includes tributes to fellow music legends, including The Beatles and The 5th Dimension’s original lineup. Marilyn and Billy remarked, “The production gives us the pleasure of sharing experiences, and timeless music with audiences of every age. It is more than the story of The 5th Dimension… it is indeed a fable.” Tickets start at $45.
CERRITOS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Orange County Sheriff’s Department addresses DOJ report

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) received the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) report focused on the use of jailhouse informants from 2007 through 2016. The Department takes this matter very seriously and has worked diligently to address the issues. For the last six years, the Department has worked...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Garden Grove’s mixed-use senior housing development in OC Koreatown opens second tenant interest list

The City of Garden Grove’s mixed-use, rental housing project in OC Koreatown, Garden Brook Senior Village, is now accepting a second round of applications for residential tenants. To be placed on the interest list, eligible seniors can call (714) 462-5810 or visit conam.com/property/garden-brook-senior-village. For in-person assistance, visit the Garden Brook Senior Village front office at 10080 Garden Grove Boulevard.
GARDEN GROVE, CA

