Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
10 LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, October 15, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, October 15, 2022:. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
oc-breeze.com
Seal Beach Turkey Trot is coming up fast
Financial Partners Credit Union is back for another year and now it’s your turn! Join us on Saturday, November 19 for the Seal Beach Turkey Trot and help create new traditions in the City of Seal Beach. Come run down Main St by the best views California has to...
oc-breeze.com
Buena Park announces new Police Chief
The Chief of Police is one of the most critical executive management positions within the City’s organizational structure. Following the previous Chief’s retirement, City Manager Aaron France immediately appointed Captain Frank Nunes as Interim Police Chief. After careful consideration and exceptional performance over the past six months, the City of Buena Park is proud to announce the appointment of Frank E. Nunes to Police Chief effective October 1, 2022.
oc-breeze.com
Los Al Chamber, Wahoo’s join for Happy Hour Mixer
Wahoo’s Los Alamitos will sponsor a Happy Hour Mixer presented by the Los Alamitos Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will feature networking, Happy Hour drink prices, appetizers, and a raffle. The cost is free for Chamber members and $10 for non-members.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oc-breeze.com
Rotary Club of Los Alamitos/Seal Beach to host Wine Tasting and Dinner event on October 22
The Rotary Club of Los Alamitos/Seal Beach invites the community to a Wine Tasting and Dinner Event on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Isidore Historical Plaza. The Wine Tasting will be provided by Roadrunner Spirits, with dinner by Maderas Steak and Ribs. There...
oc-breeze.com
Seniors invited to Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair
Seniors are invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., located at 11300 Stanford Avenue. The event will offer health and wellness resources and services, while providing a Halloween-themed celebration for seniors, age 55 and older. Costumes are encouraged. Admission and parking are free.
oc-breeze.com
Sign up now for free smoke detectors and installation
National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15, and for this year, the City of Lakewood and the American Red Cross are hosting Sound the Alarm for Lakewood residents. Sound the Alarm is a fire-prevention initiative that provides residential smoke detectors and in-home installation for free. Smoke detectors are encouraged in...
oc-breeze.com
The Cypress Police Department supports National Walk and Roll to School Day on October 12, 2022
The Cypress Police Department encourages parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike, or roll to class on October 12. “Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practice pedestrian and road safety with other students, families, and caregivers.
RELATED PEOPLE
oc-breeze.com
OCHS to hear about Orange County’s early cemeteries on Thursday, October 13, 2022
Hear the stories of Orange County’s early cemeteries from a panel of experts at the Orange County Historical Society Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m., at our regular Trinity Episcopal Church meeting room in Orange. Our panel discussion includes an amazing line-up: Yorba experts and “Cemetery Angels” Ann Nepsa...
oc-breeze.com
Orange Coast College set to bring back Community Science Night October 14
Orange Coast College will welcome thousands of elementary school students to campus on Friday, Oct. 14, when it hosts the 23rd Annual Community Science Night from 5 to 9 p.m. Science Night is a signature event for OCC, with faculty showing off their programs with hands-on science experiments and experiences. “More than a dozen STEM departments will be participating in Science Night, including chemistry, Marine Science, Astronomy, Engineering, and more” says Science Night Coordinator and Planetarium Director Scott Mitchell. “Kids will have a chance to explore tide pools in our aquarium, see robots battling in our technology building, and visit the far reaches of our galaxy in our Planetarium theater.”
oc-breeze.com
Suzie Price releases new TV ad in response to Rex Richardson caught lying amidst defense of LA tape recording scandal
Councilwoman and Criminal Prosecutor Suzie Price, candidate for Long Beach Mayor, released a new TV advertisement today in response to her opponent Rex Richardson stating to voters that “I am not a lobbyist,” when in fact, Rex Richardson is a registered lobbyist and has been for years. Before that, he worked for predatory lender Renovate America which made money off home liens targeting low-income residents and which was investigated by the FBI for defrauding homeowners in California.
oc-breeze.com
Seal Beach Police Department awarded $80,000 grant to deter unsafe behaviors, increase safety on roads
The Seal Beach Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” Seal Beach Chief of Police Philip...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oc-breeze.com
City of Cypress receives highest financial reporting award for 36th consecutive year
The City of Cypress is proud to announce it has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 36th consecutive year. The award, given by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA), recognized the city’s comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2021.
oc-breeze.com
OCC Friends of the Library Fall 2022 Book Sale set for October 18 and 19
The Orange Coast College Friends of the Library will host their Fall Book Sale on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on both days (9-10 a.m. on Tuesday will offer a pre-sale exclusive for OCC FOTL members), at Orange Coast College Library, 2701 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa.
oc-breeze.com
Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts presents Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr. in Up, Up and Away! A Musical Fable
Music’s all-time power couple, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., known as “The First Couple of Pop & Soul,” deliver the songs that have shaped their multi-faceted 40-year career in UP, UP AND AWAY! A MUSICAL FABLE, Guest Starring, The Next Dimension at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Saturday, October 29 at 8:00 PM. The show is a musical celebration of their own iconic music and also includes tributes to fellow music legends, including The Beatles and The 5th Dimension’s original lineup. Marilyn and Billy remarked, “The production gives us the pleasure of sharing experiences, and timeless music with audiences of every age. It is more than the story of The 5th Dimension… it is indeed a fable.” Tickets start at $45.
oc-breeze.com
Orange County Sheriff’s Department addresses DOJ report
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) received the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) report focused on the use of jailhouse informants from 2007 through 2016. The Department takes this matter very seriously and has worked diligently to address the issues. For the last six years, the Department has worked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove’s mixed-use senior housing development in OC Koreatown opens second tenant interest list
The City of Garden Grove’s mixed-use, rental housing project in OC Koreatown, Garden Brook Senior Village, is now accepting a second round of applications for residential tenants. To be placed on the interest list, eligible seniors can call (714) 462-5810 or visit conam.com/property/garden-brook-senior-village. For in-person assistance, visit the Garden Brook Senior Village front office at 10080 Garden Grove Boulevard.
Comments / 0