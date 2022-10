Shirley Anne (Clifton) Maye, lifelong Seminole area resident, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at her residence in Seminole at the age of 86. Shirley was born May 1, 1936 in Seminole, OK to John and Ruth (Essary) Clifton. She married Devoe K. Maye on August 27, 1952 in Wetumka, OK. To this union two children were born, Deborah Anne and Devoe Kent.

