Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers Gold-Blue Debut
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from the first public look at West Virginia's 2022-23 men's basketball team. The Mountaineers split into Gold and Blue squads for an lightly officiated scrimmage after getting their first walk down the carpet in the WVU Coliseum for introductions. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Tony Mathis Baylor Postgame 10/13/22
West Virginia running back Tony Mathis credited a steady approach for his 163-yard rushing performance in his team's 43-40 win over Baylor. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Friday night's football roundup
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - The eight football teams of the River Cities duked it out as Ohio entered week nine and West Virginia week eight. Aside from the one River Cities matchup, area schools went 4-2 this week.
WVNews
Hawks thrive on ground, notch fourth straight victory
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison football is dreaming of a return to the Class A playoffs, and its offense is certainly looking the part. In a 48-31 win Friday at Grafton, the Hawks ran for 416 yards and five touchdowns, threw their first passing score of the year and never punted. The win was the team’s fourth straight, its longest streak since 2017, and its second victory of the campaign against Class AA opposition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Kaden Keener goes around the left side for a 2 yard gain.JPG
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison football is dreaming of a return to the Class A pl…
WVNews
Balanced offense, timely defense helps Fairmont Senior rout RCB
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night the Robert C. Byrd football team couldn’t finish its offensive drives, Fairmont Senior did. In the Polar Bears’ 38-0 win over Robert C. Byrd on Friday at RCB, the Polar Bears not only turned the Flying Eagles’ second turnover of the game into points, but followed a fourth-down stop of RCB with a fourth-down conversion of their own.
WVNews
East Fairmont powers past Liberty, 48-7
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — No. 10 East Fairmont powered its way past No. 15 Liberty 48-7 in a battle of Class AA ranked teams Friday on homecoming night at East-West Stadium. The Bees (5-2) displayed a balanced offensive attack, rushing for 189 yards and passing for 142 for...
WVNews
fs qb passing.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night the Robert C. Byrd football team couldn’t finish it…
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Keyser's Chase Davis is shown tackling the Allegany ball carrier.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – As the final buzzer sounded Friday night, host Keyser and visiting…
WVNews
Golf tote bags.png
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The fairways and greens of Polish Pines Golf Course, Keyser, West …
WVNews
West Virginia DOH: Ready for first snow, even if it comes as soon as Monday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance crews in District 4 (Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor and Doddridge counties) are ready for the first snowfall of the season, officials said Friday. These counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an...
WVNews
Kellar stellar as Lincoln picks up road win over Elkins
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Quarterback Nick Kellar ignited the Lincoln offense with some early chunk plays with both his arm and legs, and the Cougar defense limited Elkins to just 48 yards in the first half, helping propel the Class AA No. 13 Cougars to a 42-14 win over the Tigers in Big 10 Conference football action Friday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Craft beer and food festival coming to downtown Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Saturday will be a good day for Morgantown beer lovers as the fifth annual Hops on the Mon returns to downtown. The craft beer and food festival features the “best of the best beer available in the state of West Virginia,” said Grace Hutchens, founder of Hops on the Mon.
WVNews
Allegany's Brett Patterson thwarts a tackling attempt of Keyser's Seth Sions.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – As the final buzzer sounded Friday night, host Keyser and visiting…
WVNews
Horror movie fans count down to Halloween with movie showing of 'Friday the 13th' in Clarksburg (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 50 horror fans got into the Halloween spirit Friday during a movie showing of “Friday the 13th” at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg. Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Operations Manager Ian McAra said the 1980s thriller, which...
WVNews
Sophia Saurino Preston.JPG
PRESTON W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County senior Slate Swiger wasn’t sure if he would be able t…
WVNews
Braxton County man, 71, dies in Interstate 79 crash Thursday in southern Lewis County, West Virginia
ROANOKE, W.Va. (WV News) — A 71-year-old Braxton County man was killed in a crash Thursday on Interstate 79 in southern Lewis County, West Virginia State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy said in a news release on Friday. Harry Dean was pronounced dead at the scene of the early afternoon...
WVNews
Humane Societies in North Central West Virginia in need of homes for felines, returned pets
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Humane societies around North Central West Virginia are facing a cat boom population due to surrenders and the fall round of kitten season. “We have probably close to 20 adult cats and there’s about 10 kittens that are available right now. Plus, we have some in holding. It’s been pretty nonstop as far as having kittens available here,” said Patricia Beer, kennel tech at the Humane Society of Harrison County.
WVNews
OBIT Linda Myers.png
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – Linda Rae Myers, 80, of Keyser, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7,…
WVNews
Historic Kingwood well once helped fight fires downtown
KINGWOOD — A much overlooked historic item sits in front of the Preston County Courthouse on Price Street. It’s the town well. When the late Ed Runner was mayor of Kingwood in 1961-65, he talked with Bert Cence about restoring the well. During the week of April 22, 1965, Cence started and said he was building the well over plans of one constructed in 1790.
Comments / 0