Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers Gold-Blue Debut

Photos from the first public look at West Virginia's 2022-23 men's basketball team. The Mountaineers split into Gold and Blue squads for an lightly officiated scrimmage after getting their first walk down the carpet in the WVU Coliseum for introductions.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Tony Mathis Baylor Postgame 10/13/22

West Virginia running back Tony Mathis credited a steady approach for his 163-yard rushing performance in his team's 43-40 win over Baylor.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Friday night's football roundup

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - The eight football teams of the River Cities duked it out as Ohio entered week nine and West Virginia week eight. Aside from the one River Cities matchup, area schools went 4-2 this week.
COLUMBUS, OH
WVNews

Hawks thrive on ground, notch fourth straight victory

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison football is dreaming of a return to the Class A playoffs, and its offense is certainly looking the part. In a 48-31 win Friday at Grafton, the Hawks ran for 416 yards and five touchdowns, threw their first passing score of the year and never punted. The win was the team’s fourth straight, its longest streak since 2017, and its second victory of the campaign against Class AA opposition.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Balanced offense, timely defense helps Fairmont Senior rout RCB

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night the Robert C. Byrd football team couldn’t finish its offensive drives, Fairmont Senior did. In the Polar Bears’ 38-0 win over Robert C. Byrd on Friday at RCB, the Polar Bears not only turned the Flying Eagles’ second turnover of the game into points, but followed a fourth-down stop of RCB with a fourth-down conversion of their own.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

East Fairmont powers past Liberty, 48-7

No. 10 East Fairmont powered its way past No. 15 Liberty 48-7 in a battle of Class AA ranked teams Friday on homecoming night at East-West Stadium. The Bees (5-2) displayed a balanced offensive attack, rushing for 189 yards and passing for 142.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

fs qb passing.JPG

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night the Robert C. Byrd football team couldn’t finish it…
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Humane Societies in North Central West Virginia in need of homes for felines, returned pets

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Humane societies around North Central West Virginia are facing a cat boom population due to surrenders and the fall round of kitten season. “We have probably close to 20 adult cats and there’s about 10 kittens that are available right now. Plus, we have some in holding. It’s been pretty nonstop as far as having kittens available here,” said Patricia Beer, kennel tech at the Humane Society of Harrison County.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

OBIT Linda Myers.png

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – Linda Rae Myers, 80, of Keyser, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7,…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Historic Kingwood well once helped fight fires downtown

KINGWOOD — A much overlooked historic item sits in front of the Preston County Courthouse on Price Street. It’s the town well. When the late Ed Runner was mayor of Kingwood in 1961-65, he talked with Bert Cence about restoring the well. During the week of April 22, 1965, Cence started and said he was building the well over plans of one constructed in 1790.
KINGWOOD, WV

