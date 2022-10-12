ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
ormondbeachobserver.com

County Council forum: Pettit, Kent and Smith debate local issues ahead of the Nov. 8 elections

In the August primaries, two candidates in both the County Council District 4 and at-large races won enough votes to advance to the general election on Nov. 8. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Citizens for Ormond Beach held a forum where these candidates — Troy Kent and Ken Smith for District 4, and Doug Pettit for at-large — were able to discuss their views on local issues. At-large candidate Jake Johansson was unable to attend. The forum, held at the Ormond Beach Senior Center, was moderated by Liz Myers and also included candidates running for local City Commission races.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Volusia County, FL
daytonatimes.com

Commissioners spreading COVID cash around

A Daytona Times review indicates that Daytona Beach city commissioners are spending COVID-19 relief funds for a variety of purposes, including education, land purchases, special events, and home safety, among other things. Taxpayer money from the feds. According to the official U.S. Department of the Treasury website, the Coronavirus State...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcs#School Safety#Vso#School Board Chair
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County planning board moves forward with two new developments

Flagler County Planning and Development Board approved two new development plans Tuesday Oct. 11 at their 6 p.m. meeting. The two developments are at either end of Flagler County, but both will bring in a significant number of new single-family residences. The board members saw two items on each development and unanimously approved them all, to the contention of some of the residents.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
MIMS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox35orlando.com

Volusia County residents line-up for help at FEMA recovery center

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - More than a hundred people waited inside Volusia County’s new FEMA disaster recovery center. Some people said they’d been in line for more than an hour. "I'm still waiting," said Stephanie Sanders, "I've been here since nine o'clock this morning and there's still about...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman sentenced to jail time after rifling through trash at Family Discount Mart

A Leesburg woman was sentenced to jail time after rifling through trash at the Family Discount Mart. Amanda Doris Coulliette, 22, was arrested after she was spotted in the wee hours Monday removing trash from a can and dispersing it on the ground in the parking lot at the store at 2201 Griffin Road, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. When an officer arrived on the scene, he determined that Coulliette had been previously banned from the store.
LEESBURG, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach city manager earns an almost perfect evaluation

Ormond Beach City Manager Joyce Shanahan and City Attorney Randy Hayes earned near-perfect scores for their annual evaluations by the City Commission. The commissioners discussed the evaluations during their meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and they weren’t shy about singing their praises. “The quality of the people that work...
ORMOND BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy