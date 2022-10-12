Read full article on original website
Volusia Sheriff’s Office takes over school district’s safety and security planning
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County School District has signed an agreement with the sheriff’s office to run its safety and security department. Volusia Public Schools officials say they believe the change will lead to quicker responses to emergencies, better communication, and easier access to records. The...
ormondbeachobserver.com
County Council forum: Pettit, Kent and Smith debate local issues ahead of the Nov. 8 elections
In the August primaries, two candidates in both the County Council District 4 and at-large races won enough votes to advance to the general election on Nov. 8. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Citizens for Ormond Beach held a forum where these candidates — Troy Kent and Ken Smith for District 4, and Doug Pettit for at-large — were able to discuss their views on local issues. At-large candidate Jake Johansson was unable to attend. The forum, held at the Ormond Beach Senior Center, was moderated by Liz Myers and also included candidates running for local City Commission races.
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
WESH
Volusia County homeowner receives assistance after helping community impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days after Hurricane Ian hit, people in flooded-out Geneva say a Deltona man gave them much-needed medical supplies. After learning that man was dealing with issues of his own at his house in Deltona, some of those people from Geneva decided to return the favor.
Farm Share distributes free food to Volusia county residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people lined up for a drive-thru food distribution event in Volusia County Friday morning. The food distribution was organized by Farm Share, one of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks. Residents lined up outside the Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex in Deltona early...
click orlando
Law enforcement activity at shopping center in Seminole County creates traffic delays
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Law enforcement activity at a shopping center in Seminole County created traffic delays Thursday morning. The shopping center is located at Red Bug Lake and Tuskawilla roads. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a business in the plaza for reports of a device, which was later determined to not be an explosive.
daytonatimes.com
Commissioners spreading COVID cash around
A Daytona Times review indicates that Daytona Beach city commissioners are spending COVID-19 relief funds for a variety of purposes, including education, land purchases, special events, and home safety, among other things. Taxpayer money from the feds. According to the official U.S. Department of the Treasury website, the Coronavirus State...
Orlando Man Who Shot Polk County Deputy Says He Came Back To Commit “Second-Hand Suicide”
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The man who shot a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor. 41-year-old Gabriel Batista of Orlando was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder of LEO
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County planning board moves forward with two new developments
Flagler County Planning and Development Board approved two new development plans Tuesday Oct. 11 at their 6 p.m. meeting. The two developments are at either end of Flagler County, but both will bring in a significant number of new single-family residences. The board members saw two items on each development and unanimously approved them all, to the contention of some of the residents.
flaglerlive.com
What To Do With Flagler Beach Pier? City Caught Between Costly Repairs and Demolition
The Flagler Beach pier has had so many facelifts it could be renamed the Joan Rivers Memorial Planks. The question is: should the old and rickety and yet-again-lobotomized structure be repaired at a potential cost of $650,000 and reopened one more time, even though it’s slated for demolition in less than a year?
WESH
Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
‘It’s concerning’: Coastal Volusia Co. residents worry erosion from Ian could threaten property
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Craig Payne is one of several Daytona Beach Shores residents worried about ongoing erosion issues since Hurricane Ian blew through the area two weeks ago. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “When you see that sand sliding out underneath the building it’s…concerning,” Payne...
Here’s how you can help name Flagler County’s new K-9 officer
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to name the department’s new K-9 officer. The 11-month-old black lab is being trained in explosives ordinance detection before he hits the streets in February 2023. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County residents line-up for help at FEMA recovery center
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - More than a hundred people waited inside Volusia County’s new FEMA disaster recovery center. Some people said they’d been in line for more than an hour. "I'm still waiting," said Stephanie Sanders, "I've been here since nine o'clock this morning and there's still about...
click orlando
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Seminole County, sheriff’s office says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Sanford man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kameron Dominique Olonte Alston who was killed in unincorporated Sanford last month, according to the sheriff’s office. Theodis Jones, Jr. faces a first-degree premeditated murder charge and will make his first...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman sentenced to jail time after rifling through trash at Family Discount Mart
A Leesburg woman was sentenced to jail time after rifling through trash at the Family Discount Mart. Amanda Doris Coulliette, 22, was arrested after she was spotted in the wee hours Monday removing trash from a can and dispersing it on the ground in the parking lot at the store at 2201 Griffin Road, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. When an officer arrived on the scene, he determined that Coulliette had been previously banned from the store.
click orlando
Plane crashes in Volusia County after engine failure, officials say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A plane crashed in Volusia County Thursday evening after the pilot reported an engine failure, according to Edgewater Fire Rescue Department. The plane landed in the grass next to the runway at Massey Ranch Airpark in New Smyrna Beach at about 5 p.m., officials said.
WESH
Former Seminole County Tax Collector employee sentenced for involvement in bribery scheme
Former Seminole County Tax Collector employee Joe Ellicott was sentenced Tuesday to 15 months in federal prison for his involvement in a bribery scheme and for illegally selling prescription drugs. Joseph "Big Joe" Ellicott was a close friend and confidant of disgraced former Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, and is one...
Suspicious device forces shutdown of busy Seminole County roadway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A major Seminole County roadway was shut down while deputies investigated a suspicious device left outside a popular restaurant. According to the Seminole County sheriff’s office, a worker at Panera Bread found a suspicious device around 5:30 a.m. See map of location below:. Deputies...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach city manager earns an almost perfect evaluation
Ormond Beach City Manager Joyce Shanahan and City Attorney Randy Hayes earned near-perfect scores for their annual evaluations by the City Commission. The commissioners discussed the evaluations during their meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and they weren’t shy about singing their praises. “The quality of the people that work...
