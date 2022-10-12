ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, MS

deltadailynews.com

Community Mourns the Loss of Officer Killed

Myiesha Stewart wasn’t just a police officer for the City of Greenville. Those who spoke about her at a special press conference said she was a daughter, friend, and mother to her 3-year-old son. “Our community is hurting,” Mayor Errick Simmons said before breaking into tears. He went on...
GREENVILLE, MS
WLBT

Isola police chief, two additional officers relieved of duties

HUMPHREYS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Isola’s top cop and two other police officers were fired at a special board meeting Thursday. Former Police Chief Dequarian Smith is upset, saying he’s done nothing but the job he was hired to do. He claims his former officers, Stephon Hughes and Barret Richardson, were wrongly fired as well.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, MS
deltadailynews.com

Greenville Police Officer killed in the Line of Duty

Flags have been lowered to half-staff in Greenville after a female officer is killed in the line of duty. City officials have confirrmed that several people were shot in an officer involved shooting that took place near Reed and Rebecca streets. Grief counseling was made available for all first responders.
GREENVILLE, MS
KRMG

Mississippi police officer killed, others injured in Greenville shootout

GREENVILLE, Miss. — A Mississippi police officer has died and multiple other people are recovering from injuries following a shootout in Greenville, authorities said. Update 3:55 p.m. EDT Oct. 12: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell identified the slain officer as Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart, the Clarion Ledger reported.
GREENVILLE, MS
WREG

One dead after three workers fall into MS grain storage bin

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene at TT&W Farm Products on U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into […]
ITTA BENA, MS
WJTV 12

Deputies investigating multiple shootings in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating three shootings in Durant, Tchula, and Goodman. According to Sheriff Willie March, a teen was shot and killed inside his home Monday, October 10 in Durant. March said suspects fired shots into the home from the outside, killing the unidentified teen. The second shooting happened […]
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Shootings in Holmes County claim 2 lives, including 15-year-old

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County has seen a rash of shootings in recent weeks, including one in Durant on Monday night in which a 15-year-old was shot and killed. The shooting, like many other incidents law enforcement officials have responded to recently, involved a shooter outside of a home shooting into it.
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

3 workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi, 1 of them dies

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) – A farm worker died and two others were injured after falling into a soybean bin near Itta Bena on Thursday, October 13. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the victim who died was identified as Eugene Nicholas, 20. The two other unidentified men were extracted from the grain bin and airlifted to […]
ITTA BENA, MS
WJTV 12

Autopsy reveals Yazoo City woman died from gunshot

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – An autopsy revealed that a Yazoo City woman died from a gunshot wound. Margaret Harris, 33, was found inside her Yazoo City apartment home last month. The Yazoo Herald reported Lavonte Ellington was charged with murder in connection to the chase. Harris was found in the early morning hours of […]
YAZOO CITY, MS

