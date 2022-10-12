Read full article on original website
deltadailynews.com
Community Mourns the Loss of Officer Killed
Myiesha Stewart wasn’t just a police officer for the City of Greenville. Those who spoke about her at a special press conference said she was a daughter, friend, and mother to her 3-year-old son. “Our community is hurting,” Mayor Errick Simmons said before breaking into tears. He went on...
WTOK-TV
Greenville Mayor announces increased security at event following death of police officer
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - After saying in a statement Wednesday that the Delta Hot Tamale Festival and homecoming parade would not be canceled, the Mayor of Greenville, Errick D. Simmons, has amped security for the festival set for the weekend. Mayor Simmons says additional state law enforcement will be present...
WLBT
Isola police chief, two additional officers relieved of duties
HUMPHREYS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Isola’s top cop and two other police officers were fired at a special board meeting Thursday. Former Police Chief Dequarian Smith is upset, saying he’s done nothing but the job he was hired to do. He claims his former officers, Stephon Hughes and Barret Richardson, were wrongly fired as well.
deltadailynews.com
Greenville Police Officer killed in the Line of Duty
Flags have been lowered to half-staff in Greenville after a female officer is killed in the line of duty. City officials have confirrmed that several people were shot in an officer involved shooting that took place near Reed and Rebecca streets. Grief counseling was made available for all first responders.
Mississippi police officer killed, others injured in Greenville shootout
GREENVILLE, Miss. — A Mississippi police officer has died and multiple other people are recovering from injuries following a shootout in Greenville, authorities said. Update 3:55 p.m. EDT Oct. 12: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell identified the slain officer as Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart, the Clarion Ledger reported.
WLBT
Officer, suspect shot near Highway 1 and Highway 82 in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A law enforcement officer has been shot, and a suspect, believed to have been involved in a separate shooting, has also been shot. It happened near Highway 1 and Highway 82 in Greenville on Tuesday night. Law enforcement sources tell 3 On Your Side that the...
One dead after three workers fall into MS grain storage bin
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene at TT&W Farm Products on U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into […]
Deputies investigating multiple shootings in Holmes County
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating three shootings in Durant, Tchula, and Goodman. According to Sheriff Willie March, a teen was shot and killed inside his home Monday, October 10 in Durant. March said suspects fired shots into the home from the outside, killing the unidentified teen. The second shooting happened […]
WLBT
Shootings in Holmes County claim 2 lives, including 15-year-old
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County has seen a rash of shootings in recent weeks, including one in Durant on Monday night in which a 15-year-old was shot and killed. The shooting, like many other incidents law enforcement officials have responded to recently, involved a shooter outside of a home shooting into it.
3 workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi, 1 of them dies
ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) – A farm worker died and two others were injured after falling into a soybean bin near Itta Bena on Thursday, October 13. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the victim who died was identified as Eugene Nicholas, 20. The two other unidentified men were extracted from the grain bin and airlifted to […]
Autopsy reveals Yazoo City woman died from gunshot
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – An autopsy revealed that a Yazoo City woman died from a gunshot wound. Margaret Harris, 33, was found inside her Yazoo City apartment home last month. The Yazoo Herald reported Lavonte Ellington was charged with murder in connection to the chase. Harris was found in the early morning hours of […]
wcbi.com
C & G rail coalition brings travelers back to old routes in new ways
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Riding the rails used to be a ticket to adventure, but over the years lines have closed and once-busy tracks are disappearing. Now a railroad company and several Mississippi towns are teaming up to bring travelers back to those old routes in a new way. We...
