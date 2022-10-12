2003 Porsche 911 Turbo Offers Clean Fun

And you could make this your future investment car…

When people think about the storied past generations of the Porsche 911, the 996 usually doesn’t rank high. The first water-cooled offering for the flat-six engine, this generation has been controversial. However, as time wears on more enthusiasts are realizing it didn’t deserve the hate that’s been hurled at it. That fact makes this clean 2003 Porsche 911 Turbo listed on Hagerty Marketplace a tempting investment opportunity.

There’s a good chance the value of this Turbo will climb considerably in the coming years. In the meantime, you get a tight-handling, powerful, and overall fun car to enjoy on the weekends. After all, with this ride you have that twin-turbo 3.6-liter flat-six engine sitting in back. With the six-speed manual you get all the three-pedal enjoyment you probably aren’t getting in your daily driver, plus there are cool features like the active rear spoiler.

Back in 1997 the fifth generation of the Porsche 911, the 996, launched amid quite the fanfare. Sure, some were bent out of shape that the air-cooled flat-six was no more, but it marked a huge jump forward as the venerable sports car modernized to meet current safety and emissions standards.

At the same time, Porsche preserved the simple essence of the 911, allowing us to enjoy the modern generations since. Many have realized how well the automaker nailed what could have been a disastrous attempt. Helping to prove the 911 was still a performance powerhouse, the 996 Turbo was the first production Porsche to ever go faster than 300 km/h.

This particular Porsche is loaded with nice goodies like front foglights, xenon headlights similar to the Boxster’s, and that wider rear stance to set it apart from the Carreras. You’ll notice the interior is outfitted with five-point harnesses for the driver and passenger. This 996 Turbo is ready to rumble on the track if you so choose, promising for plenty of weekend thrills.

