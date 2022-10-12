ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce News: October 13, 2022

MEET THE CANDIDATES FORUM | GREAT DUCK RACE REGISTRATION | VENDOR REGISTRATION | NEW WINGS OVER THE PRAIRIE FESTIVAL WEBSITE | SIGN UP FOR SMS ALERTS | CITY SALES TAX REVENUES. The Great Duck Race is sponsored by Baptist Health and a 5k and a 10k route are available. Every runner who enters the Great Duck Race receives an official race t-shirt. Awards are also given to winners of individual age divisions.
STUTTGART, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

90s Jam Party Kicks Off Arkansas State Fair With Tone Loc

It's time for a road trip to the 82nd Annual Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock, Arkansas kicking off today Friday, Oct. 14, and running through Sunday, Oct. 23. Besides all the carnival rides, livestock shows, pageants, attractions, and live entertainment the biggest hit has always been the food. Sure you can enjoy all the traditional favorites like corn dogs, funnel cakes, pickle pizza, gator on a stick, and spaghetti meatballs on a stick. See the list of food vendors here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

SPS update: homecoming, parent-teacher conferences, PTO hamburger supper, and more

School has been in session for nearly two months, and several activities are coming up for Stuttgart School District students and parents. Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services for Stuttgart Public Schools, said sporting events, fundraisers, and conferences are coming up. Homecoming. Homecoming is Friday, Oct. 14, with...
STUTTGART, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Society
City
Stuttgart, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Potlatch Cooks Lake Nature Center to have bald eagle tour Thursday

There will be a Bald Eagle Canoe Tour at the Potlatch Cooks Lake Nature Center on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Matt Jansen, a visitor service member at Dale Bumpers White River National Wildlife Refuge, said the event is a great way to learn about conservation efforts that have protected the national bird.
CASSCOE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart to host Cave City for homecoming

Homecoming 2022’s football game features a matchup between two teams that have not played one another since 2011. The Ricebirds host Cave City this Friday night as the 1-6 Cavemen look for their second conference win of the season. Stuttgart, on the other hand, hopes to win their second game in a row after defeating Riverview last week.
STUTTGART, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Fall Festival#Celebrate Recovery#Art#Dj#Hot Dogs
agfc.com

Renovation complete on Nimmo Access to Little Red River

SEARCY – The construction of a new boat ramp on the Little Red River near Henry Gray Hurricane Lake WMA was completed Sept. 20 and is now open for use in this popular fishing and hunting area in north-central Arkansas. Originally approved for repair using Marine Fuel Tax funds...
SEARCY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Stuttgart Daily Leader

School board holds annual Report to the Public prior to board meeting

The Stuttgart School Board held its annual Report to the Public before starting its regular board meeting on Tuesday night. Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hopson gave the Report to the Public at 5:15 p.m. During the report, Hopson spoke about the general state of the school with ACT Aspire, ACT, and Advanced Placement scores at the center of the information.
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy