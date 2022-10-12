Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce News: October 13, 2022
MEET THE CANDIDATES FORUM | GREAT DUCK RACE REGISTRATION | VENDOR REGISTRATION | NEW WINGS OVER THE PRAIRIE FESTIVAL WEBSITE | SIGN UP FOR SMS ALERTS | CITY SALES TAX REVENUES. The Great Duck Race is sponsored by Baptist Health and a 5k and a 10k route are available. Every runner who enters the Great Duck Race receives an official race t-shirt. Awards are also given to winners of individual age divisions.
90s Jam Party Kicks Off Arkansas State Fair With Tone Loc
It's time for a road trip to the 82nd Annual Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock, Arkansas kicking off today Friday, Oct. 14, and running through Sunday, Oct. 23. Besides all the carnival rides, livestock shows, pageants, attractions, and live entertainment the biggest hit has always been the food. Sure you can enjoy all the traditional favorites like corn dogs, funnel cakes, pickle pizza, gator on a stick, and spaghetti meatballs on a stick. See the list of food vendors here.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
The CALL in Arkansas County to hold an information and support meeting in Stuttgart Monday
The CALL in Arkansas County is hosting an information and support meeting at Southside Baptist Church at 402 E. 19th St. in Stuttgart at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17. Christy Rowland is a foster parent and said the program is a great resource for current foster families and those thinking of taking children in.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
SPS update: homecoming, parent-teacher conferences, PTO hamburger supper, and more
School has been in session for nearly two months, and several activities are coming up for Stuttgart School District students and parents. Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services for Stuttgart Public Schools, said sporting events, fundraisers, and conferences are coming up. Homecoming. Homecoming is Friday, Oct. 14, with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Potlatch Cooks Lake Nature Center to have bald eagle tour Thursday
There will be a Bald Eagle Canoe Tour at the Potlatch Cooks Lake Nature Center on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Matt Jansen, a visitor service member at Dale Bumpers White River National Wildlife Refuge, said the event is a great way to learn about conservation efforts that have protected the national bird.
The Arkansas State Fair gears up for opening day
The Arkansas State Fair is back and opens to the public tomorrow morning at 11 a.m.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart to host Cave City for homecoming
Homecoming 2022’s football game features a matchup between two teams that have not played one another since 2011. The Ricebirds host Cave City this Friday night as the 1-6 Cavemen look for their second conference win of the season. Stuttgart, on the other hand, hopes to win their second game in a row after defeating Riverview last week.
kasu.org
Arkansas musician Danny Dozier honors fellow Arkansas musician Levon Helm
Arkansas-born Levon Helm is best known as the drummer and a lead vocalist for the legendary group The Band. The Levon Helm Down Home Jubilee is a festival in Marvell, Ark. that honors the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer at his childhood home. Arkansas Roots' Marty Scarbrough speaks to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Voice’ contestant grew up singing in Little Rock
Another Arkansas voice is impressing millions on the big stage. Steven McMorran grew up in Little Rock and is now the second Central Arkansas contestant on NBC's The Voice.
FOX16 tours the Haunted Hotel of Arkansas
To get in the Halloween spirit, we’re taking a tour of one of Little Rock’s scariest haunted houses.
agfc.com
Renovation complete on Nimmo Access to Little Red River
SEARCY – The construction of a new boat ramp on the Little Red River near Henry Gray Hurricane Lake WMA was completed Sept. 20 and is now open for use in this popular fishing and hunting area in north-central Arkansas. Originally approved for repair using Marine Fuel Tax funds...
Arkansas Dust Devil Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort
THV11 in Little Rock posted this Arkansas Dust Devil on their YouTube page. Turned out to be a bit of a close call. Dust Devils are not usually very dangerous, but sometimes they can get out of control in both strength and size. As usual, it's not the wind itself...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stuttgart Daily Leader
School board holds annual Report to the Public prior to board meeting
The Stuttgart School Board held its annual Report to the Public before starting its regular board meeting on Tuesday night. Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hopson gave the Report to the Public at 5:15 p.m. During the report, Hopson spoke about the general state of the school with ACT Aspire, ACT, and Advanced Placement scores at the center of the information.
11-year-old walks for the first time in 7 months, Arkansas family says its nothing short of a miracle
An Arkansas family is rejoicing after their son takes his first steps in months.
Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
“I’m broken” Little Rock family in agony after brother dies in Wednesday afternoon shooting
Emotions are running high as three sisters mourn the loss of their brother, Barry Campbell who was shot and killed earlier this week in Little Rock.
KATV
NLR family speaks out after city government demolishes childhood home
North Little Rock (KATV) — A North Little Rock family is outraged that the city of North Little Rock demolished their childhood home and ruined a potential sale. Keith Chenault said he and his family did everything they could to save their home, even when he said some city officials agreed it shouldn't be destroyed.
Arkansas restaurant lowers price despite rising inflation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Inflation has all of us doing a double take at prices wherever we go— and that includes restaurants. Three Fold Noodles in Little Rock has taken steps to ease some of the pain at the cash register. Like almost every restaurant in the pandemic,...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The rain will be a welcome sight, but it will come with a risk of damaging thunderstorms.
Lawsuit filed against parent company of Shorter College Garden Apartments
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been just over a week since a fire ripped through an apartment building at the Shorter College Garden Apartments in North Little Rock— but the anger and frustration of the tenants are still fresh. "I think just being here made me angry...
Comments / 0