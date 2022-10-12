ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

MLive.com

Five keys to improvement for Detroit Red Wings in 2022-23

The Detroit Red Wings hired a new coach in Derek Lalonde and made a series of moves that addressed each position, seemingly strengthening every shortcoming. They enter the 2022-23 season with more optimism than they have had in several years. It’s Steve Yzerman’s fourth season as general manager, and while...
DETROIT, MI
PennLive.com

Hershey Bears announce roster for 2022-23 season

The Hershey Bears have their roster set for opening night of the 2022-23 season. The Bears 26-man roster will include 15 forward, nine defensemen and two goaltenders. This season marks the first as Bears head coach for Todd Nelson. After spending the past four seasons as an assistant coach with the NHL’s Dallas Stars, the three-time Calder Cup Champion was named the club’s 28th head coach in franchise history this summer.
HERSHEY, PA
Yardbarker

Darryl Sutter wins 700th game as an NHL head coach

With the Calgary Flames’ victory over Colorado on Thursday night, Darryl Sutter has won his 700th regular season game as a National Hockey League head coach. With the win, Sutter has moved into a tie with Mike Babcock for 10th all time in regular season wins. Sutter has been...
HOCKEY
FOX Sports

Arizona visits Boston after Ritchie's 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (0-1-0, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (1-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Boston Bruins after Nick Ritchie scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Boston went 51-26-5 overall and 28-14-2 in home games...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Add Jason Dickinson to Roster, Assign Buddy Robinson

The Chicago Blackhawks have a new forward joining the mix. On Friday, the Hawks activated Jason Dickinson from the non-roster list and assigned Buddy Robinson to the AHL Rockford IceHogs. Dickinson missed the Blackhawks' first two games of the season due to visa issues. Chicago acquired him in a trade...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Projected Lineup: October 14 at San Jose

SAN JOSE, CA. - Goaltender Antti Raanta is expected to get his first start of the season for the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night, taking on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. After Frederik Andersen stopped 31 out of 32 shots from Columbus on Wednesday, it appears as if Rod Brind'Amour turn to the other half of his 2021-22 Jennings Trophy-winning netminding tandem.
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

EA Sports NHL 23: St. Louis Blues Season Simulation

The St. Louis Blues are rated as one of the league’s contending teams in this year’s edition. Last year’s simulation had the correct playoff round exit with round two, but it had them losing to the Calgary Flames instead of the Colorado Avalanche. Let’s see how the simulation for the Blues plays out for 2022-23.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Flames open season with win against Avalanche in Kadri, Huberdeau debut

CALGARY -- Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri each had an assist in their Calgary Flames debut, a 5-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. Huberdeau was acquired with MacKenzie Weegar in a trade with the Florida Panthers in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk on July 22. Kadri, who won the Stanley Cup with Colorado last season, signed a seven-year, $49 million contract ($7 million average annual value) with Calgary on Aug. 18.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Bruins Prospects Lysell & Beecher Headline Providence Roster

Two nights after the Boston Bruins began their season against the Washington Capitals, their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Providence Bruins, kickoff their 2022-23 season. Coach Ryan Mougenel will be familiar with his roster as he had a handful of his current players last month at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo. He will also have some veterans mixed into his lineup early in the season.
BOSTON, MA
lastwordonsports.com

The St. Louis Blues’ Options with Ryan O’Reilly

Arguably, the biggest news of the offseason for the St. Louis Blues are the contract extensions they dished out to Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou and Nick Leddy. Leddy got a four-year, $16 million extension that kicks in this year. Thomas and Kyrou got matching eight-year, $65 million contracts that don’t kick in until next season. However, what does that mean for captain Ryan O’Reilly, who’s seven-year, $52.5 million deal that he signed with the Buffalo Sabres expires after this season?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Seattle Kraken host the Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (0-0-1, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Seattle had a 27-49-6 record overall and went 6-20-0 in Pacific Division games last season. The Kraken scored 213...
SEATTLE, WA
