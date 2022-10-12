Arguably, the biggest news of the offseason for the St. Louis Blues are the contract extensions they dished out to Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou and Nick Leddy. Leddy got a four-year, $16 million extension that kicks in this year. Thomas and Kyrou got matching eight-year, $65 million contracts that don’t kick in until next season. However, what does that mean for captain Ryan O’Reilly, who’s seven-year, $52.5 million deal that he signed with the Buffalo Sabres expires after this season?

