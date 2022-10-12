Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Poll shows Pillen ahead of Blood in Nebraska gubernatorial race
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new poll shows Jim Pillen several points ahead of Carol Blood ahead of Nov. 8’s election for governor. Jim Pillen leads by 7 percentage points in the gubernatorial race, based on polling from Sept. 26-28. The polling shows Pillen at 48% and Blood...
WOWT
Election 2022: Abortion, Jan. 6 stances heat up Nebraska’s Dist. 2 Congressional debate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Voters in Nebraska’s contentious 2nd Congressional District heard from their candidates in a live, moderated debate at noon Thursday. Republican Congressman Don Bacon and Democratic State Sen. Tony Vargas and their supporters gathered at the Omaha Press Club for the debate, moderated by 6 News Politics Reporter Brian Mastre. About 200 people were in attendance.
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: Nebraska voters deserve respect from politicians, not lame excuses
Political campaigns are important. They can help voters learn about candidates and issues, so citizens can make informed choices about the people who will represent and lead them. At its best, the political process can be a noble undertaking. And then last week we saw some examples of … the...
Bacon and Vargas square off in debate: Talk abortion, economy
The two men bickered over taxes, student loans and China, but some poignant moments came while debating abortion.
WOWT
Derogatory name changes ‘very important’ to indigenous Nebraskans
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Words carry weight, and for America’s first people, they often carry pain. Perhaps none more than the word squaw. “You know that term that was created long ago pertaining to our women and considering them property and identifying them as squaws, this is probably one of the most derogatory names that we can [use to] identify our beautiful women, our beautiful indigenous Native American women.”
KETV.com
Jim Pillen hosts Nebraska voter meet and greet as election nears
OMAHA, Neb. — Republican Jim Pillen meets with voters at the Black Cow Fat Pig in Norfolk. He said it's the perfect place as agriculture taught him everything he needs to know to be Nebraska’s next governor. “I'm about business. I'm about the American dream. I'm about less...
Wife of GOP Gov. Ricketts doubles down on support of Democrat Pansing Brooks
This could be a bit awkward, as Governor Pete Ricketts has been a fervent supporter of Rep. Mike Flood.
🎧Post Podcast: Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Sen. Carol Blood
Scotty was joined by candidate for Nebraska Governor Sen. Carol Blood on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1). Check out the conversation and visit www.electcarolblood.com to learn more.
News Channel Nebraska
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
KETV.com
Gov. Ricketts, Jane Kleeb talk Nebraska U.S. Senate appointment
LA VISTA, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he hasn't decided if he wants the U.S. Senate job. His comments come after the news that Sen. Ben Sasse will likely resign to become the next president at the University of Florida. Ricketts addressed the chamber of commerce manufacturing...
KETV.com
Gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood hosts town hall in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Democrat Carol Blood held a town hall in Omaha on Tuesday. The state senator said she believes her campaign is gaining momentum as the election inches closer. Blood spoke with around 100 people and gave out newspapers created by her campaign, which highlights why people should vote for her and what changes she wants to make.
klkntv.com
What should Nebraska do with $5.2 million in unspent COVID relief?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Most of the state has ended the emergency rental and utility assistance offered during the pandemic. But of the $6.4 million allocated for the relief, there is $5.2 million left. And the money is use it or lose it. “Because of the lack of participation...
1011now.com
Poll: Rural Nebraskans pessimistic about economy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A survey of rural Nebraskans indicates most are pessimistic about the economy in the next year. Almost nine in ten people who responded to the poll expect higher inflation, higher gasoline or fuel prices, higher grocery prices and higher interest rates. A University of Nebraska-Lincoln press...
klkntv.com
Nebraska prepares for mass casualty events
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is co-hosting a two-day conference this week to prepare for mass casualty attacks. The focus is the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach and how it can be tailored to fit almost any situation. The conference is being...
klkntv.com
Federal funding will connect Nebraska Tribal community with broadband access
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Broadband access will soon be coming to the Tribal village of Winnebago, Nebraska thanks to a multi-million dollar grant. The Winnebago tribe is receiving over $35,000,000 in funding to build fiber infrastructure for the village’s 901 residents. Sen. Deb Fischer says this funding will...
kios.org
Nebraska To Receive Millions In Highway Funding
(Lincoln, NE) -- The state of Nebraska is receiving millions of dollars in highway funding. The Federal Highway Administration announced yesterday that Nebraska will receive 442-million-dollars for fiscal year 2023. The money is part of nearly 60-billion-dollars being sent to states through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Nebraska's funding will be distributed by the legislature and governor.
iheart.com
Nebraska One Of The Least Politically Engaged States In America
(Undated) -- Nebraska is one of the least politically engaged states in the U.S. That's according to a recent study by WalletHub, which ranks Nebraska 46th overall. WalletHub says Nebraska has the fourth-smallest increase in percentage of people that voted between the 2016 election and the 2020 election. WalletHub says the most politically engaged state is Maryland and the least politically engaged state is Arkansas. A full list of states is available here.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska has 72 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Nebraska using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
klin.com
Nebraska ACT Scores Decline but Out-Perform Peer States
Nebraska ACT scores remain just slightly below the national average but generally on pace with the nation. This comes during declines around the country in the ACT entrance exam, which measures college readiness in English, reading, math, and science. All Nebraska public school juniors are required to take the ACT,...
klin.com
Nebraska Launches New Human Trafficking Hotline
The state of Nebraska has a new, local hotline designed for the public to report suspected sex trafficking or labor trafficking. The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached 24 hours per day at 833-PLS-LOOK (833-757-5665). The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline is designed to receive tips on possible human trafficking...
