CBS News

Can't pay your taxes? What to do now

In August, the Consumer Price Index, which measures the price of goods and services, jumped 8.3% higher year-over-year from August 2021. In addition to higher prices at the gas pump and grocery store, inflation is also making it challenging for Americans to pay off debt, including tax debt. According to...
Motley Fool

Turn Your Medical Expenses Into a $7,300 Tax Break

Between deductibles, copays, and out-of-pocket expenses, medical bills can quickly add up. Health savings accounts are investment accounts specifically for health bills. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Here's What the Average Person Has in Retirement Savings at 40

The average balance is approaching the $100,000 mark. Looking at the median balance tells a different story, with a much lower figure around $35,000. The data is narrowly focused on employer-sponsored plans. Other retirement savings could push the numbers up. Believe it or not, those turning 40 this year aren't...
AOL Corp

6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Find Out: 5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security. A $1 million dollar portfolio in a 401(k) plan or traditional...
Retirement Daily

The Most Common Tax Return Mistakes

It’s not uncommon for financial planners to uncover mistakes on a client’s tax return. Yes, most financial planners are not tax preparers. But often they review a client’s tax return when creating a financial plan and often they uncover mistakes. In this video, Dana Anspach discusses some...
Motley Fool

How Much in Medicare Premiums Will Be Deducted From Your Social Security Checks in 2023?

Social Security benefits are expected to increase by 8.7% in 2023. There have been changes to Medicare premiums in 2023 as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Motley Fool

3 Ways Your Taxes Might Change in Retirement

Things could shift in your favor -- or not. It's important to account for taxes when you're retired and on a fixed income. You may end up owing the IRS less tax as a retiree, but don't count on that. If there's one thing workers and retirees have in common,...
Motley Fool

Medicare Open Enrollment Starts Today: 3 Ways It Could Save You Money

You can switch between traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans. You can also add or stop prescription-drug coverage. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
findingfarina.com

5 Tips for Reducing Your Tax Liability

Tax season is never something that we get excited about. But most of us file to take advantage of the deductions, credits, and loopholes that we can use to keep more of our hard-earned money. Did you know that there are a lot of deductions and ways that you can...
AOL Corp

Maximizing tax deductions for the business use of your car

• Deducting the business use of your car can reduce both your personal income tax and your self-employment tax (the amount you pay into Social Security and Medicare as the “owner” of your rideshare business). • One method of calculating the business use of your car is to...
