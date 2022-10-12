Read full article on original website
Related
Jackson-Olin HS Mean Green Marching Machine Band joins CBS 42 Morning News
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jackson-Olin High School Mean Green Marching Machine Band joined CBS 42 Morning News Friday morning ahead of week 8 of high school football.
wbrc.com
Former WBRC anchor Janet Hall inducted into the UA Hall of Fame
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a proud moment for the WBRC family Thursday night when former WBRC anchor and our forever friend Janet Hall was inducted into the University of Alabama College of Communications and Information Sciences Hall of Fame. Janet retired from WBRC in 2020 after spending more...
Alabama Homecoming 2022: Full schedule
While Alabama will kick off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs for the 2022 homecoming game, fans and students can enjoy all the festivities and traditions leading up in another jam-packed week, including the parade with former Olympian and UA alumna Lillie Leatherwood serving as grand marshal. You can see the...
Will the Magic City Classic remain at Legion Field?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 81st Magic City Classic is two weeks away. Birmingham officials expect people from over 25 states to be in the city for a week with many activities, but the main question remains: will the longtime HBCU game continue to be held at Legion Field? Alabama A&M and Alabama State’s agreement […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Large events at Legacy Arena boosting everyone’s bottom line
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelicans final preseason game against the Hawks was Friday night in Birmingham. The sold out event had business owners blushing. The financial expert we spoke with stressed there is a multiplier effect in play when it comes to large events. What that means is it’s...
wbrc.com
Rising Star: Evan Hutchins
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Evan Hutchins!. Evan is a senior at Meek High School with a 3.95 GPA. He is a member of SGA, DECA, Scholars Bowl, FCCLA and the Cheerleading team. Outside of school, he is active in his church and volunteers time in the community. He is a leader and excels to do his best with hopes of being an aerospace engineer.
ESPN
Zion Williamson reunites with high school opponent Bryson Bishop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- "Hey, you're the guy who guarded Zion, right?" Bryson Bishop has heard that a time or two since a video went viral of him in eighth grade guarding the high school version of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Williamson, then a 6-foot-6 junior, looked down in...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City school and family remember Kei’lan Allen with reflections and balloon release
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Westlawn Middle School principal Darlene Atkins focused on who Kei’lan Allen was, and not the tragic circumstances surrounding his death. Atkins was not alone. Kei’lan’s grandmother felt the same way. Before the balloon release in front Westlawn Middle School on October 14, principal...
RELATED PEOPLE
Thompson vs. Tuscaloosa County football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online
Watch and follow live as two of Alabama's best high school football teams square off in a Class 7A battle on October 14, 2022
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes
A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
uab.edu
Community shines light on a little-known incident in Civil Rights-era Birmingham
“The dynamite had been lit, but miraculously the fuse stopped before detonation.”. Between 1955 and 1963, there were 29 bombings or attempted bombings in Birmingham, including the Sept. 15, 1963, explosion at the 16th Street Baptist Church that killed four little girls and injured more than 20 others in the congregation. Churches were not the only targets in “Bombingham,” however. On April 28, 1958, someone placed 54 sticks of dynamite outside a window at Temple Beth-El, one of the city’s oldest synagogues, which was founded in 1907 and opened its sanctuary on Highland Avenue in 1926.
wbrc.com
Bama Against Bullying
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A nonprofit organization that started back in 2015, aims to create awareness about bullying. Bama Against Bullying is shaping children ages 6 to 13 to become a positive influence. Instructor Barbie Perry said she found it more effective to create a class that meets weekly where...
IN THIS ARTICLE
49th annual Greek Food Festival kicks off in Birmingham Thursday
The Greek Food Festival is returning to Birmingham for the 49th year in a row Thursday.
comebacktown.com
Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?
Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
wbrc.com
Grand opening for new Woodlawn Marketplace to be held Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The success of Woodlawn’s pop-up Street Market for the last several seasons has led to the opening of a new long-term, brick-and-mortar marketplace in a larger space. The new Woodlawn Marketplace will now be located in the former Woodlawn Cycle Cafe space at 5530 1st...
Tuscaloosa Businessman Stan Pate Giving Cash and Charity Donations to Local Radio Listeners
Stan Pate, a Tuscaloosa businessman and real estate developer, is giving away more than $50,000 to listeners of a Tuscaloosa radio station and the charities of their choice this week. Pate joined the Steve & DC Morning Show on Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's 95.3 The Bear Monday, where he announced he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
tigerdroppings.com
Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
wbrc.com
Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa honors firefighters of the year
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa-area group recognized some of the best fire fighters in the county Thursday. Some of them do it full-time. But others have fulltime jobs and volunteer as fire fighters or paramedics. The Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa recognized the fire fighters in city departments like Tuscaloosa...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB
Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
Comments / 0