Fultondale, AL

wbrc.com

Former WBRC anchor Janet Hall inducted into the UA Hall of Fame

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a proud moment for the WBRC family Thursday night when former WBRC anchor and our forever friend Janet Hall was inducted into the University of Alabama College of Communications and Information Sciences Hall of Fame. Janet retired from WBRC in 2020 after spending more...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama Homecoming 2022: Full schedule

While Alabama will kick off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs for the 2022 homecoming game, fans and students can enjoy all the festivities and traditions leading up in another jam-packed week, including the parade with former Olympian and UA alumna Lillie Leatherwood serving as grand marshal. You can see the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Will the Magic City Classic remain at Legion Field?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 81st Magic City Classic is two weeks away. Birmingham officials expect people from over 25 states to be in the city for a week with many activities, but the main question remains: will the longtime HBCU game continue to be held at Legion Field? Alabama A&M and Alabama State’s agreement […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Fultondale, AL
Society
City
Fultondale, AL
Local
Alabama Society
wbrc.com

Large events at Legacy Arena boosting everyone’s bottom line

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelicans final preseason game against the Hawks was Friday night in Birmingham. The sold out event had business owners blushing. The financial expert we spoke with stressed there is a multiplier effect in play when it comes to large events. What that means is it’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Rising Star: Evan Hutchins

Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Evan Hutchins!. Evan is a senior at Meek High School with a 3.95 GPA. He is a member of SGA, DECA, Scholars Bowl, FCCLA and the Cheerleading team. Outside of school, he is active in his church and volunteers time in the community. He is a leader and excels to do his best with hopes of being an aerospace engineer.
ARLEY, AL
ESPN

Zion Williamson reunites with high school opponent Bryson Bishop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- "Hey, you're the guy who guarded Zion, right?" Bryson Bishop has heard that a time or two since a video went viral of him in eighth grade guarding the high school version of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Williamson, then a 6-foot-6 junior, looked down in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Person
Bruno Mars
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes

A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
uab.edu

Community shines light on a little-known incident in Civil Rights-era Birmingham

“The dynamite had been lit, but miraculously the fuse stopped before detonation.”. Between 1955 and 1963, there were 29 bombings or attempted bombings in Birmingham, including the Sept. 15, 1963, explosion at the 16th Street Baptist Church that killed four little girls and injured more than 20 others in the congregation. Churches were not the only targets in “Bombingham,” however. On April 28, 1958, someone placed 54 sticks of dynamite outside a window at Temple Beth-El, one of the city’s oldest synagogues, which was founded in 1907 and opened its sanctuary on Highland Avenue in 1926.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Bama Against Bullying

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A nonprofit organization that started back in 2015, aims to create awareness about bullying. Bama Against Bullying is shaping children ages 6 to 13 to become a positive influence. Instructor Barbie Perry said she found it more effective to create a class that meets weekly where...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Local Life#The Band#Havingfun#Performance Info#Football Games#It Will Rain#Wbrc#The Apple App Store And
comebacktown.com

Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?

Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Grand opening for new Woodlawn Marketplace to be held Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The success of Woodlawn’s pop-up Street Market for the last several seasons has led to the opening of a new long-term, brick-and-mortar marketplace in a larger space. The new Woodlawn Marketplace will now be located in the former Woodlawn Cycle Cafe space at 5530 1st...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
tigerdroppings.com

Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama

The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa honors firefighters of the year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa-area group recognized some of the best fire fighters in the county Thursday. Some of them do it full-time. But others have fulltime jobs and volunteer as fire fighters or paramedics. The Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa recognized the fire fighters in city departments like Tuscaloosa...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB

Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

