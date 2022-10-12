‘RHOA’ Alum Cynthia Bailey and Husband Mike Hill Split After 2 Years of Marriage: Read Their Statement

It’s over. Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have called it quits following two years of marriage.

“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the former couple said in a joint statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12. “We are grateful that we remain good friends, and will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”

Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The statement continued: “Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 55, went public with Hill, 52, in August 2018. Less than one year later, the pair got engaged and tied the knot in October 2020.

Ahead of their nuptials, the Bravo personality opened up about the ups and downs the duo faced amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Quarantine in a house with all your kids, can you imagine trying to have sex with your man?” Bailey exclusively told Us in August 2020. “You know how horrible that is to have, like, quiet, secret sex all the time? It’s like [the kids] know it’s happening, but you can’t, like, be loud. It sucks. It really sucks.”

The reality star later announced her decision to leave RHOA. “Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!” she wrote via Instagram in September 2021. “I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures. Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you. See you guys soon!”

Two months later, Bailey and Hill made headlines after an anonymous Twitter user accused the sportscaster of being unfaithful.

Hill, for his part, denied the allegation that he sent a nude photo of himself to another woman. Bailey also defended their relationship, telling TMZ that same month, “We’re great. Rumors are rumors.”

Bailey was previously married to Peter Thomas from 2010 to 2017. She shares daughter Noelle, 22, with ex Leon Robinson. Meanwhile, Hill shares two daughters, Kayla and Ashleé, from previous marriages.