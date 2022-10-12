ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

‘RHOA’ Alum Cynthia Bailey and Husband Mike Hill Split After 2 Years of Marriage: Read Their Statement

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

It’s over. Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have called it quits following two years of marriage.

“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the former couple said in a joint statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12. “We are grateful that we remain good friends, and will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glODH_0iVw8EAR00
Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The statement continued: “Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 55, went public with Hill, 52, in August 2018. Less than one year later, the pair got engaged and tied the knot in October 2020.

Ahead of their nuptials, the Bravo personality opened up about the ups and downs the duo faced amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Quarantine in a house with all your kids, can you imagine trying to have sex with your man?” Bailey exclusively told Us in August 2020. “You know how horrible that is to have, like, quiet, secret sex all the time? It’s like [the kids] know it’s happening, but you can’t, like, be loud. It sucks. It really sucks.”

The reality star later announced her decision to leave RHOA. “Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!” she wrote via Instagram in September 2021. “I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures. Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you. See you guys soon!”

Two months later, Bailey and Hill made headlines after an anonymous Twitter user accused the sportscaster of being unfaithful.

Hill, for his part, denied the allegation that he sent a nude photo of himself to another woman. Bailey also defended their relationship, telling TMZ that same month, “We’re great. Rumors are rumors.”

Bailey was previously married to Peter Thomas from 2010 to 2017. She shares daughter Noelle, 22, with ex Leon Robinson. Meanwhile, Hill shares two daughters, Kayla and Ashleé, from previous marriages.

Comments / 49

Tam
2d ago

The fact that he admitted to cheating on both of his ex's, should have made her run and not look back, but I guess she thought she was different 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️

Reply(2)
25
Taquisha Sayles
2d ago

So I hope that means shes moving back to Atlanta and retrieving her peach and hopefully they take Marlos. I didn't care for that relationship and thought she married him too soon anyway. Hell what is the point of marriage now anyway at her age? She has her own money, I'm sure she can't and doesn't want to have more kids. Like quit wasting all this money on Marriage, weddings, and divorce and just simply date these dudes

Reply
26
Shantel Hyde
2d ago

not surprised she clearly loved him more and he was there for the camera lol girl u to darn cute for him anyway stop wasting time and money in big lavish wedding and just have fun with those loosers 🤩

Reply(1)
13
urbanbellemag.com

Candiace Dillard Bassett Says Gizelle Bryant & Chris Bassett Have Been Flirty in Front of Her

Candiace Dillard Bassett had a nasty fallout with Gizelle Bryant. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett is expected to have another messy season. This is due to her fallout with Gizelle Bryant. As we reported, Gizelle and Candiace clashed while filming Season 7 because of accusations about Chris Bassett. Gizelle has accused Chris of acting inappropriately with her. And she thinks he crossed the line with her while Candiace was not around. Interestingly enough, Ashley Darby also had some questions about Chris in the trailer. She wondered why he sent her a DM saying she should have hung out at a hotel he was at during the wee hours of the morning.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton Slams Sobbing Sister Kyle Richards, Calls Her 'Cruel And Disgusting'

Kathy Hilton has no sympathy left for her sister Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, took to social media to slam the mother-of-four, 53, after popular podcaster Christian Gray Snow expressed concern for Richards.The awkward back-and-forth occurred when executive producer Alex Baskin shared a teaser for the Season 12 reunion episode in which Richards is seen visibly upset, openly crying as she tells Andy Cohen, "I'm really not okay right now. I don't want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?""I'm so worried about why Kyle is so upset," the Christian Gray Snow Show...
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield Claps Back at Kandi Burruss for Shading Her Romance with Martell Holt

Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield have been shading each other. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield is in an interesting place with Kandi Burruss. Kandi thought they were on great terms until she started watching the current season. She paid close attention to a certain conversation Sheree had with Marlo Hampton. They were discussing Sanya Richards-Ross’ choice to only invite Kandi and Kenya Moore to her blog photo shoot. Marlo felt like Sanya was just “clout chasing” for more social media followers. She felt like Sanya invited Kenya and Kandi only because they have the most followers out of the cast. This bothered Marlo. So she began to rip into Kandi and Kenya.
CELEBRITIES
