4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
ClickOnDetroit.com
No more dinner-time debate, this Grosse Pointe Park restaurant serves a little bit of everything
It’s a common household debate - “What do you want for dinner? I don’t know, what do you want for dinner?” Well, there is a Grosse Pointe Park restaurant that may satisfy everyone. It is called Alma Kitchen, and its menu pulls inspiration from all over...
Eater
He Used to Give Pizza Away for Free. Now, He Owns the Historic Bar That Took a Chance on His Detroit-Style Pies.
Robby Cunningham’s first foray into pizza was with an Instagram account called @freepizzadtlv, where he posted pictures of his just-baked Detroit-style pizzas and offered them for free to the first downtowner to call dibs. “I bought a pan on Amazon, just trying to make a Detroit-style pizza at home for my nostalgia,” says the Michigan native. “I started posting pictures and people would be like, ‘Dude, you got to bring me a pizza!’ It kinda blew up.”
Detroit brunch fave Hudson Cafe is opening a suburban location
The long-standing spot is plotting a second location in Northville
Detroit to resurrect its long-neglected city airport and lure new businesses to area
The ambitious plan could lead to more than $100 million in federal funds
Metro Detroiters finding alternative ways to save on the cost of meat
Inflation continues to impact metro Detroiters. The Consumer Price Index rose .4% in September, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
hourdetroit.com
The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station
In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
visitdetroit.com
The Ultimate Metro Detroit Spa Experience
It’s time to relax and Detroit has just what you need. With various luxury, traditional, and cutting-edge wellness practices, anyone can ease tight muscles and receive a massive dose of relaxation in the Motor City. Whether you’re looking for an individual, couple, or group session, there’s something for everyone....
michiganchronicle.com
New Research Reveals that Black Workers Have Borne the Brunt of Metro Detroit’s Inequitable Labor Market and Uneven Economic Growth
In the years following the Great Recession, Metro Detroit showed promise of a strong economic rebound. But new research shows that the region’s recovery was racially uneven, and persistent racial inequities in housing, income, and other key measures of well-being have constrained the region’s economic growth. Advancing Workforce...
Stellantis axes third shift at Warren Truck Assembly Plant effective immediately over microchip shortage
Stellantis workers in Macomb County may see their hours slashed or changed completely after the automaker announced it will cut the third shift from its production plant in Warren, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
WNEM
Former Thomas Appliance Company customer out thousands, wants money back
Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (WNEM) -Derek Dohrman is out $6400 dollars. He tells us it all started last December when he ordered products from Thomas Appliance Company in Grand Blanc Township. “To me, it seemed like they would be a good, trustworthy, family-owned place to go give my business to....
Construction on Woodward Avenue begins Monday
FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- After years of discussions, a new Monday morning commute is coming for a two-mile stretch between Eight Mile Road and Interstate 696. The changes aim to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists. In her three years of living in Ferndale, Zoë Bakker relies on her bike. "It's pretty easy to get around. I hate to pay for parking, so I usually never drive downtown," Bakker said. Bakker avoids Woodward Avenue, the main artery that cuts through town whenever possible. "I'll walk on the street next to Woodward and maybe cross Woodward right now...
hourdetroit.com
In Case You Missed It: Top Stories from the Week (Oct. 10-14)
Key takeaways from last night’s Michigan gubernatorial debate. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon debated Thursday night in Grand Rapids. Among the evening’s takeaways are the candidates’ stark differences on abortion and gun rights. Other topics discussed include Whitmer’s COVID-19 policies and Dixon’s previous comments on the 2020 election. If you missed the debate, stream the replay here.
Daily Beast
Unruly Anti-LGBT Protesters Shut Down Michigan School District Meeting
A Michigan school board meeting over book censorship and LGBTQ+ material was so intensely packed and hostile Monday that organizers had to call it off before parents and community members ever had the chance to make public comments. The Dearborn Public School District, just outside of Detroit, held a crowded...
Detroit’s official historian to give first annual lecture at site of 1967 rebellion’s start
Instead of focusing on the uprising’s violent history, Jamon Jordan will detail how Detroit recovered and continues to thrive
multifamilybiz.com
Beztak Announces Construction of 272-Unit Innova Luxury Apartment Community in Farmington Hills Submarket of Novi City
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI - The area near Haggerty Road between 12 Mile and 13 Mile, originally master planned for high tech office and business parks, has consistently attracted a highly sophisticated and often multinational workforce accustomed to modern upscale living. However, employees of the notable businesses nearby—such as Mercedes Benz,...
Detroit sees record cruise ship activity in 2022. Here's what the season looked like
Cruise ships docked in Detroit more than 50 times during the 2022 season, a record and more than double the amount of dockings in Detroit in 2019, the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and a coalition of Midwest states, cruise lines and others said Friday. The announcement coincided with the final...
Adults Only – Enjoy Drinks and Entertainment at Detroit Zoo Event
Going to the Detroit Zoo is an absolute blast, but let's be honest, it can be really annoying when kids are running around and screaming everywhere. It would be nice to have one night without a child in sight. Well, that's exactly what you're going to get this Friday night at the Detroit Zoo.
fox2detroit.com
Congressional candidate Elliott claims majority of 3rd graders in Detroit public schools are illiterate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Steven Elliott, who is running to represent the 12 Congressional District of Michigan, made the claim that a majority of third-graders in the Detroit Public Schools Community District are illiterate, in an interview with FOX 2’s Hilary Golston. The Businessman and former Marine is running...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Metro Detroit ahead of November election
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – On Tuesday, the national voting rights organization called Black Voters Matter brought their message and caravan to Southeast Michigan -- including in Ypsilanti, Detroit and Highland Park -- to encourage people to turn out on Nov. 8. “There is power in each and every vote”:...
Michigan city 2nd worst in U.S. to drive in, study says
DETROIT – The Motor City isn’t the worst, but it’s close. A recent study found that Detroit, the birthplace of the automobile, is the second worst city in the United States to drive in. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into driving...
