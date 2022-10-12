ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

Eater

He Used to Give Pizza Away for Free. Now, He Owns the Historic Bar That Took a Chance on His Detroit-Style Pies.

Robby Cunningham’s first foray into pizza was with an Instagram account called @freepizzadtlv, where he posted pictures of his just-baked Detroit-style pizzas and offered them for free to the first downtowner to call dibs. “I bought a pan on Amazon, just trying to make a Detroit-style pizza at home for my nostalgia,” says the Michigan native. “I started posting pictures and people would be like, ‘Dude, you got to bring me a pizza!’ It kinda blew up.”
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station

In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

The Ultimate Metro Detroit Spa Experience

It’s time to relax and Detroit has just what you need. With various luxury, traditional, and cutting-edge wellness practices, anyone can ease tight muscles and receive a massive dose of relaxation in the Motor City. Whether you’re looking for an individual, couple, or group session, there’s something for everyone....
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

New Research Reveals that Black Workers Have Borne the Brunt of Metro Detroit’s Inequitable Labor Market and Uneven Economic Growth

In the years following the Great Recession, Metro Detroit showed promise of a strong economic rebound. But new research shows that the region’s recovery was racially uneven, and persistent racial inequities in housing, income, and other key measures of well-being have constrained the region’s economic growth. Advancing Workforce...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Construction on Woodward Avenue begins Monday

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- After years of discussions, a new Monday morning commute is coming for a two-mile stretch between Eight Mile Road and Interstate 696. The changes aim to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists. In her three years of living in Ferndale, Zoë Bakker relies on her bike. "It's pretty easy to get around. I hate to pay for parking, so I usually never drive downtown," Bakker said. Bakker avoids Woodward Avenue, the main artery that cuts through town whenever possible. "I'll walk on the street next to Woodward and maybe cross Woodward right now...
FERNDALE, MI
hourdetroit.com

In Case You Missed It: Top Stories from the Week (Oct. 10-14)

Key takeaways from last night’s Michigan gubernatorial debate. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon debated Thursday night in Grand Rapids. Among the evening’s takeaways are the candidates’ stark differences on abortion and gun rights. Other topics discussed include Whitmer’s COVID-19 policies and Dixon’s previous comments on the 2020 election. If you missed the debate, stream the replay here.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Beast

Unruly Anti-LGBT Protesters Shut Down Michigan School District Meeting

A Michigan school board meeting over book censorship and LGBTQ+ material was so intensely packed and hostile Monday that organizers had to call it off before parents and community members ever had the chance to make public comments. The Dearborn Public School District, just outside of Detroit, held a crowded...
DEARBORN, MI
multifamilybiz.com

Beztak Announces Construction of 272-Unit Innova Luxury Apartment Community in Farmington Hills Submarket of Novi City

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI - The area near Haggerty Road between 12 Mile and 13 Mile, originally master planned for high tech office and business parks, has consistently attracted a highly sophisticated and often multinational workforce accustomed to modern upscale living. However, employees of the notable businesses nearby—such as Mercedes Benz,...
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Metro Detroit ahead of November election

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – On Tuesday, the national voting rights organization called Black Voters Matter brought their message and caravan to Southeast Michigan -- including in Ypsilanti, Detroit and Highland Park -- to encourage people to turn out on Nov. 8. “There is power in each and every vote”:...
DETROIT, MI

