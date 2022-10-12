It's been two weeks since everyone learned Google will pull the plug on Stadia in early 2023, and while this news isn't surprising, seeing how poorly Google managed the service over the last three years, plenty of fallout is still expected. From the question of whether or not Google will do the right thing and update its controllers for regular bluetooth support to exclusives possibly going the way of the dodo. While we've yet to hear if every Stadia exclusive will officially find its way to new platforms, it has been confirmed by the developer Splash Damage that it has no current plans to bring Outcasters to new platforms.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO