California State

Washington Examiner

The Supreme Court takes up bacon

Of the many sizzling cases on the Supreme Court docket this fall, one case has the potential to alter American breakfasts for years to come: National Pork Producers Council v. Ross. The court will decide whether California voters should be allowed to dictate how farmers in Iowa and Minnesota produce...
coloradopolitics.com

Recall of party-switching state senator halted by Denver judge

A Denver District Court judge on Monday temporarily halted a recall of state Sen. Kevin Priola, a boon for Democrats as they seek to retain the Colorado state Senate. Judge Marie Moses issued a temporary injunction blocking any further action by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office on the recall of Priola, a newly-minted Democrat from Henderson, until after the General Assembly convenes in January.
Daily Montanan

U.S. Supreme Court mulls federal water rules, wetlands designations in Idaho case

The U.S. Supreme Court opened its term Monday with an Idaho case that could significantly restrict the federal government’s power to enforce clean water laws and prove crucial in determining wetland protections. The oral arguments came just months after the court’s 6-3 conservative majority limited executive authority to address climate change in a case involving […] The post U.S. Supreme Court mulls federal water rules, wetlands designations in Idaho case appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Judge says Iowa’s third ag-gag law is unconstitutional, like previous versions

For the third time in five years, a judge has struck down the Iowa Legislature’s efforts to criminalize the use of cameras in agriculture facilities and other businesses. “The United States Constitution does not allow such a singling out of the exercise of a constitutional right,” U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose ruled on Monday. She […] The post Judge says Iowa’s third ag-gag law is unconstitutional, like previous versions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIRO 7 Seattle

High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is weighing a California animal cruelty law that pork producers say could upend their industry and raise the cost of their products nationwide. But in arguments Tuesday, the justices seemed to have bigger concerns beyond bacon. Pork producers say California's law...
swineweb.com

Farm Bureau, National Pork Producers Council Present Commerce Issue Before Supreme Court

The American Farm Bureau Federation and National Pork Producers Council presented oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court today, challenging the ability of one state to set agricultural production standards for the entire country. The case involves California’s Proposition 12 law that bans the sale of pork from hogs that don’t meet the state’s arbitrary production standards, even if the hogs were raised outside of California.
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota high court: Judge should revisit abortion order

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Supreme Court ordered a lower court judge to reconsider his decision to prevent the state's abortion ban from taking effect pending the outcome of a clinic's legal challenge.The state Supreme Court late Tuesday ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh the clinic's chances of succeeding in reconsidering whether his decision to temporarily halt enforcement of the ban was correct.The Red River Women's Clinic, the state's only abortion clinic, argues that the state's constitution grants the right to abortion.Romanick last month denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while the clinic's...
Agriculture Online

Lawsuit tries to force EPA to respond on CAFO regulation

A coalition of public interest and environmental justice organizations filed a lawsuit Friday to compel the EPA to respond to an earlier rule making petition, submitted to the agency in 2017, that asked the EPA to overhaul how large-scale animal production facilities are regulated under the Clean Water Act. The...
eenews.net

Highway carbon rule an early test of SCOTUS climate ruling

A proposal by the Biden administration to require all states to track and reduce on-road vehicle greenhouse gas emissions is facing scrutiny — and likely legal challenges — from opponents. The draft rule from the Federal Highway Administration would task metropolitan planning organizations and the 26 states that...
