For the third time in five years, a judge has struck down the Iowa Legislature's efforts to criminalize the use of cameras in agriculture facilities and other businesses. "The United States Constitution does not allow such a singling out of the exercise of a constitutional right," U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose ruled on Monday. She […]

IOWA STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO