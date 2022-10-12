Read full article on original website
Biden battles California in Supreme Court fight over how to bring home the bacon
The Biden administration and the state of California will face off today in a case that will decide whether California is applying unconstitutional burden on other states.
Washington Examiner
The Supreme Court takes up bacon
Of the many sizzling cases on the Supreme Court docket this fall, one case has the potential to alter American breakfasts for years to come: National Pork Producers Council v. Ross. The court will decide whether California voters should be allowed to dictate how farmers in Iowa and Minnesota produce...
Court of Appeals decides DACA is illegal
Thousands of "dreamers" protected under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, have found themselves in limbo once again.
bloomberglaw.com
Supreme Court Asked to Consider Missouri Minor’s Abortion Rights
A Missouri court clerk is asking the US Supreme Court to vacate an appeals court decision that rests on the premise that a minor has a “clearly established” right not to notify her parents before requesting a court hearing to determine if she can have an abortion. A...
Supreme Court won't let MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell dodge Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit
Voting machine company Dominion sued Lindell in February 2021, alleging defamation from his false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
coloradopolitics.com
Recall of party-switching state senator halted by Denver judge
A Denver District Court judge on Monday temporarily halted a recall of state Sen. Kevin Priola, a boon for Democrats as they seek to retain the Colorado state Senate. Judge Marie Moses issued a temporary injunction blocking any further action by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office on the recall of Priola, a newly-minted Democrat from Henderson, until after the General Assembly convenes in January.
U.S. Supreme Court mulls federal water rules, wetlands designations in Idaho case
The U.S. Supreme Court opened its term Monday with an Idaho case that could significantly restrict the federal government’s power to enforce clean water laws and prove crucial in determining wetland protections. The oral arguments came just months after the court’s 6-3 conservative majority limited executive authority to address climate change in a case involving […] The post U.S. Supreme Court mulls federal water rules, wetlands designations in Idaho case appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Judge says Iowa’s third ag-gag law is unconstitutional, like previous versions
For the third time in five years, a judge has struck down the Iowa Legislature’s efforts to criminalize the use of cameras in agriculture facilities and other businesses. “The United States Constitution does not allow such a singling out of the exercise of a constitutional right,” U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose ruled on Monday. She […] The post Judge says Iowa’s third ag-gag law is unconstitutional, like previous versions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DACA program's fate again before judge who ruled it illegal
HOUSTON — (AP) — A federal judge in Texas was set to again consider the fate of a program that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen last year declared the Deferred Action for...
High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is weighing a California animal cruelty law that pork producers say could upend their industry and raise the cost of their products nationwide. But in arguments Tuesday, the justices seemed to have bigger concerns beyond bacon. Pork producers say California's law...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Montana Supreme Court deprived Montanans of our right to decide election methods
Who should get to decide how Montanans elect their state Supreme Court justices: Montanans or the justices themselves? Recently, the seven justices made the decisions for us – and shamefully they did it to protect their own jobs. Sponsored by Rep. Barry Usher of Billings, House Bill 325 would...
After court ruling, Democrats hope to pass legislation to protect DACA immigrants
(The Center Square) – It could be an uphill battle for Democrats as they try to pass immigration legislation following an appeals court decision which struck down the DACA program. DACA stands for Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals and allows people who came to the U.S. illegally as children...
swineweb.com
Farm Bureau, National Pork Producers Council Present Commerce Issue Before Supreme Court
The American Farm Bureau Federation and National Pork Producers Council presented oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court today, challenging the ability of one state to set agricultural production standards for the entire country. The case involves California’s Proposition 12 law that bans the sale of pork from hogs that don’t meet the state’s arbitrary production standards, even if the hogs were raised outside of California.
North Dakota high court: Judge should revisit abortion order
FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Supreme Court ordered a lower court judge to reconsider his decision to prevent the state's abortion ban from taking effect pending the outcome of a clinic's legal challenge.The state Supreme Court late Tuesday ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh the clinic's chances of succeeding in reconsidering whether his decision to temporarily halt enforcement of the ban was correct.The Red River Women's Clinic, the state's only abortion clinic, argues that the state's constitution grants the right to abortion.Romanick last month denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while the clinic's...
OTA faces Open Meeting Act violation, taking it to OK Supreme Court
A face to face fight between the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority who claims a new turnpike is necessary and hundreds of angry property owners continues.
Kirsten Engel, former Arizona state senator, seeks seat in U.S. Congress, District 6
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizonans will vote in the upcoming election for a new representative in U.S. Congressional District 6. The district encompasses parts of eastern Tucson, Green Valley, Sierra Vista, and Vail. Kirsten Engel is the Democratic candidate running against Republican Juan Ciscomani for Arizona’s U.S. Congressional District...
Federal Judge weighs controversial Florida race instruction law
TALLAHHASSEE, Fla. — A federal judge on Thursday sparred with attorneys about a controversial state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms, as university professors argue it violates speech rights. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker’s questions came during a hearing involving two challenges...
Agriculture Online
Lawsuit tries to force EPA to respond on CAFO regulation
A coalition of public interest and environmental justice organizations filed a lawsuit Friday to compel the EPA to respond to an earlier rule making petition, submitted to the agency in 2017, that asked the EPA to overhaul how large-scale animal production facilities are regulated under the Clean Water Act. The...
LAW・
Looming Supreme Court decision could leave Indiana wetlands without protection
The nation’s highest court heard oral arguments earlier this month in a case that challenges the federal EPA’s authority to regulate wetlands under the Clean Water Act.
eenews.net
Highway carbon rule an early test of SCOTUS climate ruling
A proposal by the Biden administration to require all states to track and reduce on-road vehicle greenhouse gas emissions is facing scrutiny — and likely legal challenges — from opponents. The draft rule from the Federal Highway Administration would task metropolitan planning organizations and the 26 states that...
