DC 2023 preview - a dawn, an eruption, old-timers, and Superman's family headline the new year
Four major editorial events (so far) promise to refine the DC Universe in 2023
ComicBook
Marvel Releases X-Men/Spider-Man Crossover Trailer, Dark Web
Straight from New York Comic Con, Marvel Comics has revealed new details about their upcoming crossover event Dark Web which will bring together the Spider-Man family of titles along with some X-Men for good measure and even Ms. Marvel. As the publisher revealed, the event will center around two of the most high profile clones in the Marvel Universe, Madelyne Pryor and Ben Reilly, teaming up for "their ultimate revenge." According to Marvel, Dark Web will "fan the embers of the iconic INFERNO crossover and pack an emotional punch that pays off decades of Marvel Comics storytelling." Check out hte trailer for the event below along with cover art and issues details!
NY Comic Con Is Not Just for Comic Books Anymore
Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo explains why so many non-comic book companies will be in the house.
Illuminations by Alan Moore review – a savaging of the superhero industry
This collection of Alan Moore’s short fictions contains five stories that have been published elsewhere – mostly in smaller, indie print venues – and four entirely new works. The opening story, Hypothetical Lizard, is a queer surrealist revenge tale written in 1987, while in Cold Reading, originally published in 2010, a real ghost takes revenge on a con artist who performs fake seances.
Polygon
She-Hulk’s fourth-wall-breaking finale is extreme, and exactly like the comic books
Ask most comic book fans who Marvel’s most famous fourth-wall-breaking hero is and the answer would likely not have been She-Hulk. Since Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness’ fan-favorite run on Deadpool, the Merc With a Mouth has undoubtedly taken on the title of Marvel’s most meta hero.
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Rocks The Dragon With Ryukyu
It's all hands on deck for both My Hero Academia's sixth season in the Shonen's anime adaptation as well as the Final Arc, as the professional heroes that populate Hero Society are lending a major assist to the young crime fighters that make up UA Academy's student body. One such hero has a Qurik which allows her to transform into a dragon, with Ryukyu not getting as much screen time as Endeavor, Hawks, or Mirko, but cosplayers clearly see something in the mentor to Uravity and Froppy.
ComicBook
Kamen Rider Zero-One #1 Releases First Look by Titan Comics
Titan Comics has the first look at its new Kamen Rider comic book series. Kamen Rider Zero-One by writer Brandon Easton (Transformers, Superman, Mister Miracle) and artist Hendry Prasetya (Power Rangers, Aquaman) is an original series based on the Tokusatsu TV series Kamen Rider Zero-One, which introduces all-new characters into the popular franchise. The TV series currently airs on Shout! Factory in the U.S. Kamen Rider features various characters who transform using belts, along with other tools, in order to engage in battle. The Kamen Rider Zero-One series was officially announced earlier this year at Anime Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
TVGuide.com
Upcoming Marvel Movies: Every MCU Release Date Through 2026 and Beyond
The ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow. And while Phase 4 of the MCU is nearing its end, there's plenty of projects lined up for Phases 5 and 6. Some movies and TV series will dive deeper into the lives of characters we've already grown to love, while others will explore the powers of superheroes we don't know that well — yet.
All the new X-Men comics and collections from Marvel in 2022
The full list of new X-Men comics arriving in the next few months that you need to get excited about
The best Justice League line-ups of all time
Look back at the best Justice League line-ups in DC history
ComicBook
DC Fan Art Imagines Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin as Static Shock
Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently completed a merger with Discovery and everything has been topsy turvy. The newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav looks to usher in a new era for DC Films as the executive is on the hunt for a Kevin Feige-type boss to run their comic book films. While they seem to be keen on cutting the fat on their superhero projects, things like Blue Beetle and Static Shock seem to be safe. Even though we haven't heard much about the latter, it's pretty safe to say that project is in good hands with Michael B. Jordan's Outlier set to produce. Fans have a few ideas of who could play Virgil Hawkings / Static Shock in live action with a certain Stranger Things star at the top of the list. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Caleb McLaughlin in the role.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Season Finale Casts Stargirl Actor as a Major Hulk Character
In the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans were introduced to a character from the comic book source material, who most probably thought would not be showing up anytime soon. It's an appearance that hints at one of the biggest Hulk stories ever told, and has the potential to shift the direction the character takes from this point forward. Oh, and as a fun bonus, the character was played by actor Wil Deusner, who played Joey Zarick (the son of The Wizard) on HBO Max and The CW's acclaimed DC adaptation Stargirl. So, who is it and what does it mean?
‘Red Sonja’ Adds Rhona Mitra As Oliver Trevena Exits Millennium Media Comic Book Film Due To Scheduling Conflicts
EXCLUSIVE: Rhona Mitra (Hounds of War) has signed on for a role in Millennium Media’s comic book film Red Sonja, toplined by Matilda Lutz, with Oliver Trevena (Wire Room) departing the project due to scheduling conflicts. Derived from the sword and sorcery comic books of the same name from Dynamite Entertainment, Red Sonja is based on the heroine created by Robert E. Howard and adapted by Roy Thomas. The character is billed as a fearsome warrior boasting a high degree of skill with a sword, though details as to the film adaptation’s plot hav been kept under wraps thus far. Currently in...
ComicBook
She-Hulk Finale Teased SPOILER's Comic-Accurate Costume in Plain Sight
The past two years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have brought some major heroes and villains into the fold, subverting the expectations of their comic-accurate lore along the way. The latest project to do so is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which wrapped up its first season on Thursday with an Earth-shattering conclusion. The finale featured no shortage of cameo appearances, including Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil), who briefly returned to tussle during the episode's main fight scene. While Jamil's Titania has sported some epic outfits across the season (and even in real life), one blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from the finale teased one of her comic-accurate looks. Spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show is This?", below! Only look if you want to know!
‘Black Adam’ Early Reviews Say The Rock Makes a Great Superhero
Dwayne Johnson always had the physique of a superhero, but finally, after years and years of development, he is officially playing one onscreen. In Black Adam, The Rock portrays a man of antiquity given enormous magical powers by the gods. Awakening in the present day, he confronts the modern world with anger and violence. (Can you blame him? I mean, look at the modern world.) It’s then up to the heroes of DC Comics’ Justice Society, including Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) to stop him.
ComicBook
Marvel Comics Writer and Lawyer Consulted on She-Hulk's Daredevil Episode
Better Call Soule! Charles Soule, who is known for runs on Marvel's Star Wars and issues of She-Hulk and Daredevil, isn't just a comic book writer: he's also an attorney. And on Thursday's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, titled "Ribbit and Rip It," Soule served as a legal advisor who consulted on the episode pairing superhero lawyers Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox). After serving up his legal expertise to 2014's She-Hulk Volume 3 and 2015's Daredevil Volume 5, Soule was involved with the legal jargon bringing the two characters together for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Silver Surfer: Ghost Light introduces "a new Marvel superhero 54 years in the making"
Silver Surfer returns to the spotlight for a new 2023 limited series
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Marvel Zombies’ Episode Count Confirmed
In 2021, Marvel Studios announced that Marvel Zombies would be coming exclusively to Disney+. Since then, however, details regarding the animated series have been sparse. Now, thanks to an interview with Comicbook, it looks like we at least know the episode count for the series and it’s on the shorter side.
