ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny pays a visit to The Grocery Kitchen & Market

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — What’s on the menu at The Grocery Kitchen & Market? Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visits the Hingetown business to give us an overview of what chef and owner Michael is serving and selling.
CLEVELAND, OH
fentoninprint.com

The history of Sweetest Day

Dating back to 1922, Sweetest Day has been celebrated on the third Saturday of October. This year, that puts Sweetest Day on Oct. 15. Although it is a well-known day, it is not an official holiday and many people may not know much about the origin or the meaning behind it.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Planning
Cleveland News - Fox 8

AJ explains the proper way to put your garden to bed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — With temperatures dropping, it’s time to think about when and how to put your vegetable garden to bed. Fox 8’s Todd Meany visited the Fox 8 Garden where AJ Petitti explained the proper way to shut the garden down so it will be healthy and ready for next year. Petitti Garden Centers offers more tips on closing up the garden in fall.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s Music & Friends Holiday Garage Sale returns

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Saturday, Nov. 26 will mark the third annual Music and Friends Holiday Garage Sale. This event will showcase local artists, photographers, writers and venues. Attendees can purchase pieces of Cleveland music history, concert photographs, band tees, vinyl records and cassettes, posters, instruments and more. Sue Csendes,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mia Jane Gellis

Mia Jane Gellis will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Park Synagogue. Mia is the daughter of Kelli and Jeff Gellis of Shaker Heights, and the sister of Sophie. She is the granddaughter of Anita and Barry Gellis, Rodney Wasserstrom, and of blessed memory, Donna Wasserstrom. Mia attends The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys competitive dance. For her mitzvah project, Mia is collecting gently used youth dance shoes and clothing for donation.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy