People Pleasers: Before you say ‘Yes’ to something, consider this – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A few months before Mary (not her real name) was to be married, she knew it was a bad idea. She was afraid to tell anyone. But about a week before the wedding, she opened up to her parents. They also had doubts about the person...
This man met 500 strangers and asked them to get a matching tattoo. Here's why.
From mountains to a compass, unicorns and wishbones: Don Caskey's more than 500 tattoos are all matching with someone out there. And he's done it all in just the last three years.
Man’s life saved at Muni Lot: ‘Just what I do’
"He was just standing there and all of the sudden he just fell, his head hit the ground, we could hear his head hit.”
A runner’s freak collision with a deer in a park nearly costs her an ear: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- She was in her final loop of a trail race in Geauga County’s Observatory Park when Rebecca Heasley felt the impact of what turned out to be a deer kick to the head. We’re talking about Heasley’s freak collision with wildlife that nearly cost her an...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny pays a visit to The Grocery Kitchen & Market
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — What’s on the menu at The Grocery Kitchen & Market? Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton visits the Hingetown business to give us an overview of what chef and owner Michael is serving and selling.
fentoninprint.com
The history of Sweetest Day
Dating back to 1922, Sweetest Day has been celebrated on the third Saturday of October. This year, that puts Sweetest Day on Oct. 15. Although it is a well-known day, it is not an official holiday and many people may not know much about the origin or the meaning behind it.
cleveland19.com
Ray’s Sausage celebrates 7 decades in business despite once hitting a hard PR patch
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ray’s Sausage has been an institution on Cleveland’s east side for decades, but about 10 years ago, a foul odor was thought to be coming from its sausage factory, It turns out the stench was coming from next door where serial killer Anthony Sowell buried the bodies of his 11 innocent victims.
Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
AJ explains the proper way to put your garden to bed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — With temperatures dropping, it’s time to think about when and how to put your vegetable garden to bed. Fox 8’s Todd Meany visited the Fox 8 Garden where AJ Petitti explained the proper way to shut the garden down so it will be healthy and ready for next year. Petitti Garden Centers offers more tips on closing up the garden in fall.
First Look: PetSuites Westlake brings luxury dog and cat day care and boarding to Northeast Ohio
WESTLAKE, Ohio — If you're looking for luxury accommodations for your four-legged friends, Westlake has a new spot in town offering just that. A brand new pet day care and boarding business called PetSuites has come to Sharon Drive, opening its doors on September 7 under the care of general manager Katherine Schneider.
Watch: Kristi Capel’s puppy gets dog training
Kristi Capel's family and their new golden doodle puppy, Rocky, were in the FOX 8 studios on Friday for lessons on dog training.
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
Cleveland Heights man admits to role in car-boosting ring that swapped stolen Dodge Hellcats with crew in Detroit
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Cleveland Heights man on Thursday admitted to being part of a crew that stole high-end cars and swapped them with people from Detroit. Hakim Benjamin, 21, pleaded guilty in federal court in Akron to one count of conspiring to steal cars and one count of possessing a stolen car.
Cleveland’s Music & Friends Holiday Garage Sale returns
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Saturday, Nov. 26 will mark the third annual Music and Friends Holiday Garage Sale. This event will showcase local artists, photographers, writers and venues. Attendees can purchase pieces of Cleveland music history, concert photographs, band tees, vinyl records and cassettes, posters, instruments and more. Sue Csendes,...
Ohio Man Is 'World's Oldest Practicing Doctor' With No Plans To Retire
Here's how old he is.
20 cats impacted by Hurricane Ian available for adoption at Cleveland APL
The Cleveland APL is looking for homes for 20 cats who made the journey up from Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through and destroyed parts of the Sunshine State.
Willowick runner almost loses ear when deer slams into her during race
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — A Willowick woman is recovering from multiple injuries after colliding with a deer while running a race Oct. 1. Rebecca Heasley, 40, and her sister, Victoria, were finishing up their last loop through Observatory Park as part of Geauga County Park District’s Space Race when the freak accident happened.
Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Pops arts and community event set for Oct. 28: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Coventry PEACE Campus in Cleveland Heights has a couple of upcoming events it would like you to know about. First, from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 at the PEACE Campus, 2843 Washington Blvd., is an event called P.E.A.C.E. Pops, billed as “a quarterly experience of art and community.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Mia Jane Gellis
Mia Jane Gellis will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Park Synagogue. Mia is the daughter of Kelli and Jeff Gellis of Shaker Heights, and the sister of Sophie. She is the granddaughter of Anita and Barry Gellis, Rodney Wasserstrom, and of blessed memory, Donna Wasserstrom. Mia attends The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys competitive dance. For her mitzvah project, Mia is collecting gently used youth dance shoes and clothing for donation.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire. The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street. “They need to get it up out...
