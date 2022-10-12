Read full article on original website
Dolphins Announce Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Vikings Game
Earlier this Wednesday morning, it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa will throw during practice. However, it's unlikely he'll suit up for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Well, moments ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa will not play this weekend. McDaniel added that Tagovailoa has not...
4 reasons the Dolphins should be concerned about the Vikings in Week 6
The Miami Dolphins will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Minnesota is 4-1 this season, leading the NFC North after five games, while Miami is 3-2 and in third place in their division. With two first-year head coaches, both organizations are off to strong starts to their 2022 campaign, but they also have a history of falling short when it comes to the final result.
Tua Tagovailoa’s Status Updated Amid Concussion
Dolphins fans are looking forward to Tua’s return. Just a few weeks ago, Tua Tagovailoa sustained what appeared to be a devastating concussion. This injury came against the Cincinnati Bengals, just four days after Tua had seemingly hurt his head against the Buffalo Bills. It was a terrible injury that even led to a member of the Dolphins’ medical staff losing their job.
Tua Tagovailoa Injury Update: Here’s When the Dolphins QB Could ‘Realistically’ Return
Two weeks ago to the day, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a brutal head injury that has been talked about ever since by NFL fans and analysts alike. Now, it looks like Tua could be close to returning to the gridiron after sitting out the last two weeks. NFL...
Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Dolphins
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Miami Dolphins is ready. The Vikings can hit a 5-1 record for the first time since 2016, a season that ended with a whimper. Minnesota is 5-8 (.384) all-time versus the Dolphins. In fact, Minnesota has only beaten the Dolphins once in Miami — 46 years ago.
Breaking Down the Final Week 6 Dolphins-Vikings Injury Report
Cornerback Xavien Howard will be back in the lineup for the Miami Dolphins to face Justin Jefferson and the Vikings passing game
Chris Perkins: Five things to watch for in Dolphins’ game vs. Vikings
The 3-2 Miami Dolphins will face the Minnesota Vikings (4-1) at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Week 6 of the season; here are some keys to the game to watch for: Dolphins’ starting quarterback It’s rookie Skylar Thompson starting at quarterback, not veteran Teddy Bridgewater, as many expected. We’ll see whether Thompson can get wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle the ball consistently. ...
