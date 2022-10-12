Read full article on original website
Daily Delivery: Kansas State finds itself in the midst of the race for a Big 12 title game spot
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State is off this weekend but as Fitz explains, the Wildcats are set up to strengthen their grip on a spot in the Big 12 championship game over the next two weeks.
10 burning questions that surround Kansas State basketball
As Kansas State prepares for the season to begin in November, the Big 12 Conference released its preseason all-conference teams and preseason poll. Unsurprisingly, Kansas State was shut out from the all-conference team and voted to finish last in the conference, logging only 12 votes. Returning only Markquis Nowell and...
Topeka West football coach stepping away from team
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West head football coach Russell Norton is stepping away from his role with the team. Principal John Buckendorff made the announcement Wednesday. Norton is stepping away for personal reasons, according to Buckendorff’s email to Topeka West parents. Defensive coordinator Tre Parker will step in as interim head coach. The Chargers play […]
Saturday murder victim identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the woman killed on Saturday, Oct. 8. The woman has been identified as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka. A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka […]
