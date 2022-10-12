Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Doctors Concerned Over Flu, COVID Cases
As hospitals prepare for another winter with COVID, it will be the first one that’s also expecting a high number of flu cases. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said the convergence of viruses could mean a busy winter season to come. “The writing on the wall for...
'Birdseed Lady' linked to growing rat problem in San Francisco neighborhood
Hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds of birdseed have been dumped around Glen Park over the past two years by the "Birdseed Lady." The excessive birdseed has attracted rodents and caused thousands in damage to local business owners - who even tried to take matters into their own hands.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. Children ages 5-11 are now eligible for the COVID-19 booster vaccine targeting strains of the omicron variant after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the vaccine’s authorization Wednesday.
marinlocalnews.com
Rich people flee the Bay Area
The San Francisco metro area is still the highest in terms of median income in the United States. However, new census data indicates the rich left in droves during the pandemic. Median annual income fell 4.6% during the pandemic. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that “the data is fresh evidence of a sustained loss of high-income earners.”
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Scientists Finding Ways to Predict Earthquakes
It’s a question people have been trying to answer for decades, is it possible to predict the next big earthquake?. In Portola Valley, which is only about a 1,000 feet or so from the San Andreas Fault. Researchers at QuakeFinder are finding an opportunity to learn more about possible earthquake prediction.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Housing Market Is Cooling Faster Than Rest of the Region
As home prices across the Bay Area continue to fall from the peaks seen a few months ago, San Francisco’s real estate market has been hit harder than most. Although median home prices in the Bay Area writ large ticked down in the third quarter, San Francisco saw the single steepest decline of any county at 9%, according to a report from real estate agency Compass. That compared with a 1-2% decline over the same period for the entire region, according to Patrick Carlisle, the Bay Area chief market analyst for Compass.
Paradise Post
A gifted but troubled Bay Area artist fell through the cracks. Then a stranger 800 miles away read his story.
In a corner of the room, underneath his desk, sits the oversized, military surplus backpack Daniel McClenon once used to lug everything he owned around San Francisco. At night, the bag became a pillow to cushion his head against the concrete as he slept outside a Walgreens. McClenon, a talented...
COVID Dashboard: Low cases, high prevalence in Bay Area
Local and state data on COVID-19
NBC Bay Area
Another Bay Area Exodus? New Report Shows Many Residents May Consider Leaving
New numbers from the U.S. Census show that Bay Area residents are more likely to consider moving out of the area than people in other major metropolitan areas. But the reasons why are still up for debate. San Francisco resident Jimmy Figueroa said he understands why the new Census numbers...
techxplore.com
Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market
A tech titan and a biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region's employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County while BioMarin Pharmaceutical intends to conduct layoffs in Marin County, according to documents filed with the state Employment Development Department.
puravidamoms.com
Best Restaurants in San Jose (for Families)
This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you want to taste the best Costa Rican dishes, San Jose has a vibrant culinary scene offering a wide variety of dining options for the whole family. But with so many choices, where exactly do you go? Here are my recommendations for some of the best restaurants in San Jose Costa Rica to get you started.
Feds spare Laguna Honda Hospital with funding extension
Federal regulators have reached an agreement with the San Francisco City Attorney and city and state health officials to continue funding Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center until at least Nov. 13, 2023. The announcement comes after a months-long battle between hospital officials and state and federal regulators over how to move forward after the facility was decertified in April when it failed a series of on-site inspections. The inspections were triggered after the hospital reported two non-fatal overdoses in 2021. ...
sftimes.com
5 reasons San Francisco is the best city on the west coast
San Francisco is America’s most exciting city. Its attractive beauty attracts people from all over the globe. Millions of people visit San Francisco every year. Readers of Conde Nast Traveler have voted San Francisco as one of America’s favorite cities year after year. San Francisco is known for its unique culture, fantastic scenery, unusual climate, and amazing city. It also has excellent food and friendly people. There are many things to do in San Francisco.
The Almanac Online
K&B Cafe offers coffee, Indian sweets and pop-up Filipino pastries in San Mateo space
From left, Amiel and Myrna Baesa of Wyldflour and Bianca and Kamal Johal of K&B Cafe. Photo courtesy Amiel Baesa. Sisters-in-law Kamal and Bianca Johal are bringing Indian and Filipino flavors with a California twist to their new San Mateo cafe, K&B Cafe. The eatery offers a range of Indian sweets made in-house, as well as Filipino pastries, breakfast foods and espresso drinks.
SFist
13 Best Vets & Veterinarian Pet Hospitals in San Francisco
With more dogs per capita than children, San Francisco is among the most pet friendly cities in the country. Surprisingly, SF actually has a shortage of vets, so finding a pet hospital with the best veterinarians able to care for your cherished furry (or scaley, feathery, or even naked mole-rat) friend can be a challenge at times. The good thing is that our city does in fact have some of the most skilled vets, and they can be found at the locations that SFist has put together below. Why is this list free to read?
foxla.com
3 California neighborhoods land on 'world's coolest' list
LOS ANGELES - If you live in California, you may be residing in one of the coolest places in the world. Time Out Magazine released its fifth annual survey analyzing 20,000 city folk worldwide to find out what they each love and hate about their city. The list was based on factors including accessibility, culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, and street life and community vibes. Top-scoring neighborhoods also got points for walkability.
berkeleyside.org
A treasure hunter shares her stash in Solano shop
Umami Home + Gift on lower Solano Avenue is a beautifully curated mix of new and vintage, and a feast of colors, textures and styles. Fair trade baskets woven by women artisans from all across Africa are displayed alongside unique vintage baskets from Bay Area estate sales or flea markets. Ditto for the glassware: three vintage pitcher-and-glass sets — one pink, one green, one blue — came from auctions, while the colorful Moroccan tea glasses displayed nearby are brand new.
This San Francisco neighborhood ranked in list of 'World's Coolest 51'
One San Francisco neighborhood has made it on the list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world. Dogpatch, an up-and-coming area that sits between Potrero Hill and the bay, was ranked as number 36 by the hospitality website Time Out.
theluxurytravelexpert.com
Review: Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA)
Wednesday newsletters always feature a hotel or flight review. Today: Review of the Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA) Opened on June 28, 2018, the Lodge at the Presidio is one of San Francisco’s most charming boutique hotels. Enjoying a stunning setting in the Presidio National Park on the northern top of the San Francisco Peninsula, the historic property is San Francisco’s closest lodging to the Golden Gate Bridge. The 42-room, three-story hotel is housed in former USA army barracks, built between 1895-97 and exemplifies the highest standards of sustainability. The majority of the guestrooms feature stunning views of the San Francisco Bay, the city skyline, the Golden Gate Bridge, or a combination thereof. The beautiful and historic lodge is the sister property to the Inn at the Presidio which opened in 2012.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Housing Prices Continue to Fall. Here's Why
A drop in housing prices by about 7% translates to more than a $100,000 in savings on a typical Bay Area home. But a rise in mortgage rates to about 7% all but erases that savings. "In the Bay Area, you're looking at thousands of dollars a month more in...
