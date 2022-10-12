ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Doctors Concerned Over Flu, COVID Cases

As hospitals prepare for another winter with COVID, it will be the first one that’s also expecting a high number of flu cases. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said the convergence of viruses could mean a busy winter season to come. “The writing on the wall for...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Rich people flee the Bay Area

The San Francisco metro area is still the highest in terms of median income in the United States. However, new census data indicates the rich left in droves during the pandemic. Median annual income fell 4.6% during the pandemic. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that “the data is fresh evidence of a sustained loss of high-income earners.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Scientists Finding Ways to Predict Earthquakes

It’s a question people have been trying to answer for decades, is it possible to predict the next big earthquake?. In Portola Valley, which is only about a 1,000 feet or so from the San Andreas Fault. Researchers at QuakeFinder are finding an opportunity to learn more about possible earthquake prediction.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Housing Market Is Cooling Faster Than Rest of the Region

As home prices across the Bay Area continue to fall from the peaks seen a few months ago, San Francisco’s real estate market has been hit harder than most. Although median home prices in the Bay Area writ large ticked down in the third quarter, San Francisco saw the single steepest decline of any county at 9%, according to a report from real estate agency Compass. That compared with a 1-2% decline over the same period for the entire region, according to Patrick Carlisle, the Bay Area chief market analyst for Compass.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
techxplore.com

Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market

A tech titan and a biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region's employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County while BioMarin Pharmaceutical intends to conduct layoffs in Marin County, according to documents filed with the state Employment Development Department.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
puravidamoms.com

Best Restaurants in San Jose (for Families)

This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you want to taste the best Costa Rican dishes, San Jose has a vibrant culinary scene offering a wide variety of dining options for the whole family. But with so many choices, where exactly do you go? Here are my recommendations for some of the best restaurants in San Jose Costa Rica to get you started.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Feds spare Laguna Honda Hospital with funding extension

Federal regulators have reached an agreement with the San Francisco City Attorney and city and state health officials to continue funding Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center until at least Nov. 13, 2023. The announcement comes after a months-long battle between hospital officials and state and federal regulators over how to move forward after the facility was decertified in April when it failed a series of on-site inspections. The inspections were triggered after the hospital reported two non-fatal overdoses in 2021. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftimes.com

5 reasons San Francisco is the best city on the west coast

San Francisco is America’s most exciting city. Its attractive beauty attracts people from all over the globe. Millions of people visit San Francisco every year. Readers of Conde Nast Traveler have voted San Francisco as one of America’s favorite cities year after year. San Francisco is known for its unique culture, fantastic scenery, unusual climate, and amazing city. It also has excellent food and friendly people. There are many things to do in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Almanac Online

K&B Cafe offers coffee, Indian sweets and pop-up Filipino pastries in San Mateo space

From left, Amiel and Myrna Baesa of Wyldflour and Bianca and Kamal Johal of K&B Cafe. Photo courtesy Amiel Baesa. Sisters-in-law Kamal and Bianca Johal are bringing Indian and Filipino flavors with a California twist to their new San Mateo cafe, K&B Cafe. The eatery offers a range of Indian sweets made in-house, as well as Filipino pastries, breakfast foods and espresso drinks.
SAN MATEO, CA
SFist

13 Best Vets & Veterinarian Pet Hospitals in San Francisco

With more dogs per capita than children, San Francisco is among the most pet friendly cities in the country. Surprisingly, SF actually has a shortage of vets, so finding a pet hospital with the best veterinarians able to care for your cherished furry (or scaley, feathery, or even naked mole-rat) friend can be a challenge at times. The good thing is that our city does in fact have some of the most skilled vets, and they can be found at the locations that SFist has put together below. Why is this list free to read?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxla.com

3 California neighborhoods land on 'world's coolest' list

LOS ANGELES - If you live in California, you may be residing in one of the coolest places in the world. Time Out Magazine released its fifth annual survey analyzing 20,000 city folk worldwide to find out what they each love and hate about their city. The list was based on factors including accessibility, culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, and street life and community vibes. Top-scoring neighborhoods also got points for walkability.
LOS ANGELES, CA
berkeleyside.org

A treasure hunter shares her stash in Solano shop

Umami Home + Gift on lower Solano Avenue is a beautifully curated mix of new and vintage, and a feast of colors, textures and styles. Fair trade baskets woven by women artisans from all across Africa are displayed alongside unique vintage baskets from Bay Area estate sales or flea markets. Ditto for the glassware: three vintage pitcher-and-glass sets — one pink, one green, one blue — came from auctions, while the colorful Moroccan tea glasses displayed nearby are brand new.
SMALL BUSINESS
theluxurytravelexpert.com

Review: Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA)

Wednesday newsletters always feature a hotel or flight review. Today: Review of the Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA) Opened on June 28, 2018, the Lodge at the Presidio is one of San Francisco’s most charming boutique hotels. Enjoying a stunning setting in the Presidio National Park on the northern top of the San Francisco Peninsula, the historic property is San Francisco’s closest lodging to the Golden Gate Bridge. The 42-room, three-story hotel is housed in former USA army barracks, built between 1895-97 and exemplifies the highest standards of sustainability. The majority of the guestrooms feature stunning views of the San Francisco Bay, the city skyline, the Golden Gate Bridge, or a combination thereof. The beautiful and historic lodge is the sister property to the Inn at the Presidio which opened in 2012.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Housing Prices Continue to Fall. Here's Why

A drop in housing prices by about 7% translates to more than a $100,000 in savings on a typical Bay Area home. But a rise in mortgage rates to about 7% all but erases that savings. "In the Bay Area, you're looking at thousands of dollars a month more in...
SAN JOSE, CA

