Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
How B cells are programmed early in life can impact long-term immune health
B cells and the antibodies they produce play an important role in our immune system, protecting us from the microscopic enemies that make us ill. Uncovering how they form and are "programmed" during development is key to better understanding the immune response to infections and vaccinations. A new study by researchers from Lund University in Sweden provides new insights into the origin and development of B cells in the body and in the gut, with implications for long-term immune health.
News-Medical.net
Study sheds new light on host-pathogen interactions and long-term consequences of brain infections
A team led by Prof Kiavash Movahedi (VUB, VIB) has mapped in detail how the immune system acts against pathogens invading the brain. The findings shed new light on host-pathogen interactions and the long-term consequences of brain infections. The results, published in the renowned journal Immunity, show how different types of immune cells are involved in the defense against brain infections. The researchers were able to show that the first line of defense is formed by brain-resident macrophages, a type of white blood cell that already lives in the healthy brain. These macrophages then recruit a large number of blood-derived macrophages that help to control the disease. These "recruited macrophages" disappear again just as quickly once the infection is resolved.
cohaitungchi.com
What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?
You are reading: Symptoms of narrow arteries | What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?. Arteries carry oxygen-rich blood and nutrients from the heart throughout the body. Healthy arteries are smooth and blood passes through them easily. But a buildup of cholesterol, fat, and calcium, called plaque, in the inner walls of the arteries can slow down blood flow, sometimes blocking it altogether.
The coronavirus infects fat cells, study shows
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 infects fat cells and certain immune cells in fat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
MedicalXpress
Research sheds new light on long COVID conditions
Most people who get COVID-19 recover within a few weeks. But some people—even those who had mild versions of the disease—have symptoms that last weeks or months after an initial COVID infection. These ongoing health problems, called post-COVID conditions (PCC), post-COVID-19 syndrome, long COVID-19, and post-acute sequelae of SARS COV-2 infection (PASC), can decrease quality of life for patients and increase the burden of disease on health systems. As more patients suffer from long COVID, it's increasingly important to define the symptoms associated with long COVID for effective diagnosis and treatment of the disease.
Study Suggests COVID-19 Rebound Is Not Caused by Impaired Immune Response
Findings from a small study of eight patients published in Clinical Infectious Diseases suggest that COVID-19 rebound is likely not caused by impaired immune responses. The study, led by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, aimed to define the clinical course and the immunologic and virologic characteristics of COVID-19 rebound in patients who have taken nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), an antiviral therapeutic developed by Pfizer, Inc.
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
healio.com
Electrical stimulation alleviates abdominal pain, symptoms in IBS with constipation
Transcutaneous electrical acustimulation improved abdominal pain and constipation symptoms in patients with irritable bowel syndrome compared with a sham procedure, according to a study published in American Journal of Gastroenterology. “In the past few years, transcutaneous electrical acustimulation (TEA), a noninvasive method that replaces needles [with] surface electrodes, has been...
What Complications Can Result From Dry Mouth?
Dry mouth (clinically known as xerostomia) is a condition where the salivary glands don't produce enough saliva to keep your mouth wet (via Mayo Clinic). Saliva serves a critical role in maintaining dental health and supporting the digestive process. According to WebMD, adequate saliva production keeps your mouth comfortably hydrated, assists in digestion, prevents bad breath, and protects teeth from decay.
MedicalXpress
Risk of severe breakthrough COVID-19 infection is higher for people with HIV with moderately low CD4 cell counts
People with HIV who have moderate immune suppression appear to be at greater risk of severe COVID-19 "breakthrough" infection after vaccination, according to a study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. These findings suggest that this group should be considered for additional vaccine dosages...
Phys.org
Two hits to the mitochondria can cause severe anemia
Mitochondria may seem like small cogs in the complex machinery of the cell, but even little gears can drive big changes. Now, researchers from Japan have found that impairing mitochondria in two different ways can have a profound effect on blood cell development. This research provides new insights for Pearson syndrome, a rare mitochondrial disease for which few treatment options exist.
MedicalXpress
Drug may be first non-opioid treatment for infant withdrawal
More than 30,000 babies a year are born in the United States with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, yet treatment options are limited to supportive care or medicating with more opiates, such as morphine. "If you're a baby born to a mother who takes opiates, which unfortunately is very common, you...
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover possible target for treating and preventing osteoarthritis
Wear and tear on joints can lead to inflammation, breakdown of cartilage and development of osteoarthritis. Scientists at UF Scripps Biomedical Research have found a possible new target to fight this painful cascade. In a study published Thursday in the journal PLOS One, biochemist Patrick Griffin, Ph.D., and colleague Mi...
Healthline
Evans Syndrome: What You Should Know About This Rare Blood Disorder
Estimates are that fewer than 5,000 people in the United States have Evans syndrome, a rare but serious condition that impacts blood cells and can lead to fatigue, dizziness, pale or bruised skin, and purple or red spots on the skin. The condition is named after Robert Evans, who first...
MedicalXpress
Is the pandemic finally over? We asked the experts
Public health officials agree that the end of the pandemic is in sight but not here yet. So where does it leave educators, top business executives, and public health experts? Adjusting to a world of constant vigilance for COVID flare-ups, accepting hybrid workplaces, hustling to make up for lost school time—and avoiding "lethal inflexibility" if the virus mutates into a more deadly threat.
MedicalXpress
Discovery about how the body regulates blood pressure could lead to new treatments for hypertension
University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have identified a key contributor to high blood pressure that could lead to new treatments for a condition that affects almost half of American adults. The discovery from UVA's Swapnil Sonkusare and colleagues breaks new ground in our understanding of how the body...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals high incidence of chronic kidney disease in diabetes beset by disparities
An article published in the New England Journal of Medicine highlights a study revealing a concerningly high incidence, or rate of new onset, of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in people with diabetes that was most evident in racial and ethnic minority groups. The prevalence of kidney failure requiring dialysis or...
News-Medical.net
SARS-CoV-2 causes neuronal damage and inflammation within a week of infection in rhesus macaques
SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus, caused significant neuron damage and inflammation within a week of infection in rhesus macaque monkeys, according to a new study. The researchers from the California National Primate Research Center at the University of California, Davis, also discovered that aged monkeys with Type 2 diabetes experienced worse virus-induced neurological damage. The findings, published in Cell Reports Oct. 12, provide a framework to study the long-term neurological symptoms linked to COVID-19.
Comments / 0