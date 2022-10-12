Local photographer transforms Pittsburgh into 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood'

Using creativity and a little bit of modern technology a local artist has transformed Pittsburgh into resembling the iconic opening to “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.”

Wexford resident Brad Berkstresser of Wexford is an attorney by day but he is also passionate about photography.

Berkstresser tells KDKA Radio says he uses a drone to take the photos and the first one he posted with the “tilt-shift” technique went online, people noticed a similarity to the iconic children’s show.

Photo credit Brad Berkstresser

“It received a lot of feedback and compliments, and so I knew I was on to something that resonated with Pittsburghers and fans of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” said Berkstresser.

He says he uses a portion of the image to focus on and then blurs parts of the foreground and background to give it the miniature effect.

“I was inspired to do those types of photos because as someone born and raised in Pittsburgh, like many others, I grew up with Mr. Rogers. I distinctly remember the intro to the show and the music, with the images of the miniature “model” neighborhood, added Berkstresser.

Photo credit Brad Berkstresser

The images are so similar to those shots of the opening of “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood” that David Newell (better known as Mr. McFeely) retweeted some of Berkstresser’s work.

“In my mind, Mr. Rogers is a Pittsburgh icon that epitomized what it means to be a ‘good neighbor’,” said Berkstresser. “He always stressed kindness and compassion, among other core values, and so for me when I think of Fred Rogers, I think of “community” and of how we should all treat one another.”

His photos are available on his website via Etsy and customers can choose between standalone prints in various sizes, matted/framed, metal and canvass prints.