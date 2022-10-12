ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Local photographer transforms Pittsburgh into 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood'

By Andrew Limberg
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cXvyl_0iVw727h00

Using creativity and a little bit of modern technology a local artist has transformed Pittsburgh into resembling the iconic opening to “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.”

Wexford resident Brad Berkstresser of Wexford is an attorney by day but he is also passionate about photography.

Berkstresser tells KDKA Radio says he uses a drone to take the photos and the first one he posted with the “tilt-shift” technique went online, people noticed a similarity to the iconic children’s show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JyJAG_0iVw727h00
Photo credit Brad Berkstresser

“It received a lot of feedback and compliments, and so I knew I was on to something that resonated with Pittsburghers and fans of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” said Berkstresser.

He says he uses a portion of the image to focus on and then blurs parts of the foreground and background to give it the miniature effect.

“I was inspired to do those types of photos because as someone born and raised in Pittsburgh, like many others, I grew up with Mr. Rogers.  I distinctly remember the intro to the show and the music, with the images of the miniature “model” neighborhood, added Berkstresser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1061Iz_0iVw727h00
Photo credit Brad Berkstresser

The images are so similar to those shots of the opening of “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood” that David Newell (better known as Mr. McFeely) retweeted some of Berkstresser’s work.

“In my mind, Mr. Rogers is a Pittsburgh icon that epitomized what it means to be a ‘good neighbor’,” said Berkstresser. “He always stressed kindness and compassion, among other core values, and so for me when I think of Fred Rogers, I think of “community” and of how we should all treat one another.”

His photos are available on his website via Etsy and customers can choose between standalone prints in various sizes, matted/framed, metal and canvass prints.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b5Qw6_0iVw727h00
Photo credit Brad Berkstresser

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

The lasting legacy of two Black cartoonists from Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has always been a hub for Black creativity, artwork, and empowerment. In the early 1900s, the Pittsburgh Courier powered much of this energy thanks to its growing national popularity. As a Black publication, the Courier chose to employ reporters and illustrators who would stand up for their community and support social progress. When nearly all papers had a robust comic section, the Courier saw an opportunity to let Black artists shine. Jackie Ormes and Sam Milai were two of the most influential cartoonists of the 1940s-1960s. Their contributions to Pittsburgh, and Black readers across the country, are still lauded today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Eat with your Buddies at Cuddy’s

Cuddy’s has been hidden in the Homewood neighborhood of Pittsburgh since 2018. The name, Cuddy’s, has family ties. “Cuddy, it means cousin. It comes from me and my cousin who actually partnered on this with me. We put it together and just called it Cuddy’s because we call each other cuddy,” said owner Charles Nelson.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wexford, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
pittsburghmagazine.com

Reading: 8 Hot Books For The Cold Days Ahead

The author dedicates this collection of poems to “all torchbearers who have been exiled, disappeared, imprisoned, and injured, and those who have lost their lives for defending freedom of expression.” Tuhin Das, who fled his home country of Bangladesh in 2016, was granted asylum in the United States in 2021. He is a writer in residence at City of Asylum on the North Side. “Out of the Fort Pitt Tunnel / my first view of Pittsburgh. / The way we cling to a new lover / is how these three rivers / joined with my feelings” he writes, transforming an experience common to all Pittsburghers into a moment with deep political and personal implications. The recent attack on the author Salman Rushdie serves as a much-needed reminder that freedom of expression cannot be taken for granted and that, in Das’ words, “an artist’s very existence makes those in power feel threatened.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

17 New Restaurants in Pittsburgh to Try This Fall

From a chef-driven café and market to a (very) long-awaited dim sum restaurant, there’s a lot of new restaurants that have opened in the last few months in Pittsburgh. Local Provisions, an artisan market and café, has officially soft-opened in Fox Chapel. Chef and restauranteur Brian Pekarcik (Spoon) and his wife Jessica will sell a limited menu of pastries and sandwiches at the café during the soft opening, along with coffee and a full bar. The space will also house a specialty grocery market, which will feature local products like honey butter from Wise County Biscuits and bagels from Gussy’s Bagels, and grab-and-go meals, along with items like olive oil, balsamic vinegar, jarred sauces, and home and kitchen items. Local Provisions will be open this weekend (October 14 through October 16) from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (1111 Freeport Road)
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos set to open in Cranberry

Taco-lovers located just north of Pittsburgh will be have one more option to check out come Oct. 20. Condado Tacos, with three other locations in the Pittsburgh metro, is opening at the Streets of Cranberry shopping center located at 20430 Route 19. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant will have seating for 166, with 114 seats in the main dining area, 18 at the bar and 34 located on an outdoor patio.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Lego event coming to Monroeville

MONROEVILLE — Brick Fest Live is coming to the Monroeville Convention Center October 29 and 30. There will be more than one million bricks on display with interactive building activities, car racing, a glow-in-the-dark world, and life-sized creations in the immersive “Bricks Around the World” feature, according to a news release.
MONROEVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Newell
Person
Fred Rogers
kidsburgh.org

10 great family events in the Pittsburgh region this weekend, most of them free!

Photo above by Timothy Eberly used by permission via Unsplash. It’s officially the height of fall festival season, giving families several great events (so many of them free) to choose from any given weekend for the remainder of October. So put on some fuzzy boots, grab a sweater and enjoy this gorgeous crisp fall weather as you explore these family events in the Pittsburgh region.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Halloween trick-or-treating hours announced by city of Pittsburgh

Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the city of Pittsburgh announced Friday. The city said it reminded people to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours. For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdka Radio#Pittsburghers
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Gentleman

Gentleman was rescued by our Humane Investigations Department from a neglectful situation where he lacked human contact. As a result, our volunteers and staff have been helping him gain confidence when interacting with people. He is making progress and has started soliciting attention from others, as well as enjoying car rides. Gentleman requires an adult-only home with patient and loving adopters willing to take their time getting to know this handsome dog. He also would like a canine roommate to help him thrive in his new environment. As part of our foster-to-adopt program, this pup and his new family will have the support of our foster trainer team while Gentleman adjusts to his surroundings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

What’s being done to make Pittsburgh safer?

PITTSBURGH — A group of people who live in downtown Pittsburgh met with Mayor Ed Gainey to discuss what they say is a noticeable increase in crime and drugs in the area. Gainey says the city is currently working with several agencies to make the downtown area safer. He also said the new homeless shelter, set to open on Second Avenue, will help with this.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

“Monster Mile” Coming To Alameda Park

A mile-long walk tomorrow at Alameda Park will offer kids a wide range of Halloween activities for kids. Butler County Parks and Recreation is hosting the Monster Mile from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Children are encouraged to wear their costume and make a stop at 12 different treat...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
WPXI Pittsburgh

First snow of season could be days away

PITTSBURGH — The first snow showers of the season could be days away. The strongest push of cold air so far this season will plow into the area early next week. Behind the front, a blast of winter chill will head into the area and bring rain and snow showers with it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy