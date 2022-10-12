Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace’s team has been eliminated
Bubba Wallace’s #45 team is no longer in contention to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series owner championship following the round of 12. The round of 12 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs came to an end this past Sunday afternoon at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, eliminating four of the 12 remaining playoff drivers and four of the 12 remaining playoff teams from championship contention.
Kevin Harvick Is "So Confused" After NASCAR Slaps Stewart-Haas Racing With Another Huge Penalty
Kevin Harvick just can't understand why NASCAR keeps hitting Stewart-Haas Racing with massive penalty after massive penalty. Last week, Harvick and SHR were docked 100 points each, while crew chief Rodney Childers was fined $100,000 and suspended for four races after NASCAR officials found that Harvick's team had allegedly performed illegal modifications on his No. 4 Ford Mustang ahead of the Talladega playoff race. Harvick thought that the timing of the doled-out infractions seemed "strange" given that it came after his criticisms of NASCAR's Next Gen car.
Hailie Deegan Makes Notable Decision For Saturday's Race
Earlier this month, the racing world received word that Hailie Deegan would be making a major career move. Just over a week ago, she announced that she would make her Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 15. Deegan, 21, has been rising up the racing ranks in recent years and gets a shot at the big time this weekend.
Motorcycle Racer Victor Steeman Dead At 22 After Crashing During Race
Victor Steeman -- a professional motorcycle rider -- has died after a violent crash in a championship race on Saturday. He was only 22. The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme confirmed the sad news on Tuesday ... saying Steeman passed away after suffering severe injuries from a multi-rider incident at Turn 14 of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship’s Race 1 in Portugal.
NASCAR team owner tried to bring back old manufacturer
Dodge hasn’t been a manufacturer in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2012, but a current team owner reportedly tried to bring them back into the fold. Dodge’s most recent season in the NASCAR Cup Series saw the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. The manufacturer had just seen one of their cars, Team Penske’s (then Penske Racing’s) #2, win the 2012 championship with driver Brad Keselowski. But the following offseason, they announced that they would not be returning to the sport.
NASCAR: The driver eliminated by William Byron’s appeal
Which driver ended up being eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs because of the success of the William Byron appeal?. With a 16th place finish in the round of 12 finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron did enough to lock himself into the round of 8 for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Candidly Admits He’s Unsure of Cup Team Ownership Because NASCAR’s Current System Is Broken
Dale Earnhardt Jr. bluntly told his podcast audience this week that a recent move by NASCAR opened his eyes to a broken system and has him questioning his decision to pursue owning a Cup Series team. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Candidly Admits He’s Unsure of Cup Team Ownership Because NASCAR’s Current System Is Broken appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Mad Tony Stewart Bluntly Shares What He Thinks About NASCAR After His Team Received Second Major Penalty in as Many Weeks
Tony Stewart didn't want to talk about the recent penalties handed down by NASCAR but did admit he was mad at the organization and didn't want to attend any more races because he didn't want to "waste my time." The post Mad Tony Stewart Bluntly Shares What He Thinks About NASCAR After His Team Received Second Major Penalty in as Many Weeks appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Racing Legend's Nephew Reportedly Seriously Injured In Accident
David Schumacher, the nephew of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, suffered a broken spine following a crash in Germany. David's vehicle crashed during the last round of the 2022 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters season at Hockenheim on Saturday. His father, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, confirmed his 20-year-old son's injury to German news outlet Deutsche Presse-Agentur.
MLB Coach Missing Playoff Game For His Wedding Saturday
Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika will miss Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees to get married in Oregon this Saturday. This conflict isn't due to a lack of belief in his team — his fiancé just set the wedding date before he landed an MLB coaching job with Cleveland.
J. D. McDuffie Has One of NASCAR's Saddest Records
When you talk about unbreakable NASCAR records, they typically revolve around a positive feat or streak. You have Bill Elliott's speed record at Talladega. His 212.808 MPH qualifying time ahead of the 1987 Winston 500 will live forever due to current NASCAR speed restrictions. Richard Petty racked up seven Daytona 500 wins. The only active NASCAR driver with a chance of touching Petty's record is Denny Hamlin, and he only has three wins at The Great American Race. Jeff Gordon set a number of unbreakable records during his Hall-of-Fame career, including most NASCAR Grand Slam wins and most consecutive NASCAR Cup Series starts. Then, there's J.D. McDuffie.
Las Vegas Starting Lineup: October 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series has unloaded in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 1.5-mile of Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set for a round of practice and qualifying to set the starting grid for tomorrow’s race. View the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting...
Nascar Playoffs Round of 8 Begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway This Weekend on NBC
The 2022 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 will begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend on NBC, featuring the first chance for a driver to secure a spot in the Championship 4. The NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas will be presented Sunday at...
Tony Stewart upset with NASCAR's penalty, 'super glad' he's at NHRA event rather than playoff race
Tony Stewart has a beef with NASCAR in response to the penalties levied on one of his drivers and crew chiefs this week after controversy at the Charlotte Roval.
This weekend's racing schedule features NASCAR and NHRA
Playoff action continues to get hotter and more furious. Our Jay Wells brings you all the dates, times, places and where to watch.
NASCAR: 5 drivers who could replace Tyler Reddick
While it hasn’t formally been confirmed when, Tyler Reddick is indeed set to leave Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series team. Who will replace him when the time comes?. After spending the last 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota, Kyle Busch...
NASCAR president Steve Phelps committed to safety, communication with drivers
NEW YORK — NASCAR president Steve Phelps pledged to meet with drivers more often as he tries to open the lines of communication with the athletes who are the faces of the sport. There is just one issue when lines of communication are increased. Phelps and NASCAR executives will...
Alex Bowman: Medical update on injured NASCAR driver
Alex Bowman to miss three more races; NASCAR sends teams design updates for Next Gen. In September, Alex Bowman spun at Texas Motor Speedway. He impacted the rear of his machine with the outside wall. Bowman has been absent from the car ever since. Bowman has already missed Talladega and...
