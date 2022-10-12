ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halle Bailey Sparkles in Glittery Fringe Dress & Strappy Rhinestone Sandals at Cardi B’s 30th Burlesque-Themed Birthday Party

Cardi B celebrated 30 trips around the sun with a burlesque-themed birthday party at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The event turned into a star-studded affair as several famous faces were in attendance including Jamie Foxx and rappers Ice Spice and YG.

Halle Bailey was among the bunch to celebrate Cardi’s milestone birthday. “The Little Mermaid” star arrived with her sister Chloe Bailey. Halle was a scene in green as she appeared in a glittery dress. The risky piece had a high neckline with cutouts on the bodice and near the hip. While the skirt had dramatic fringe details and two thigh-high slits on each side.

To amp up the glam factor, Halle accessorized with large statement drop earrings and a gold sequin shoulder bag. She went with soft makeup and styled her knotless braids in a side bun.

Completing Halle’s look was a pair of gold metallic sandals. The silhouette had rhinestone straps that ran along her instep and wrapped around her ankle.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

When it comes to fashion, Halle has a personal aesthetic style consisting of modern pieces with a trendy air. From cozy streetwear fits to show-stopping red carpet looks , Halle always manages to serve up some serious style inspiration. She has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. In 2020, Chloe and Halle starred in a Fendi ad campaign for the label’s Peekaboo handbag. The Baileys also collaborated with Teva to create a capsule collection of sandals in 2018.

PHOTOS: Discover more stars at Cardi’s B 30th birthday bash in Los Angeles.

