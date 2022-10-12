ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Police searching for suspect in one of the city’s largest narcotic busts

By Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNToJ_0iVw6ypR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OdtYV_0iVw6ypR00
Jeffrey Freeman (Courtesy of APD)

The Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit is asking for assistance locating Jeffrey Freeman, 43, who is wanted for trafficking cocaine and heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and forgery.

The warrants for Freeman’s arrest were the result of one of the largest narcotics seizures in the department’s history, according to a statement released by APD.

Investigators with APD’s Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on Sept. 21 at an apartment at 285 Centennial Park Drive. During the search, investigators recovered 65.663 kilograms of cocaine, 2.138 kilograms of black tar heroin, 1,610 grams of marijuana and $127,700 in cash.

The value of the narcotics is estimated to be $1,746,281.

Investigators identified another apartment at 920 Memorial Drive belonging to Freeman, and conducted a search on Oct. 4. During the search, investigators recovered approximately $89,000 in cash, two money-counting machines, and other pieces of evidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R91Kz_0iVw6ypR00
Some of the cash and evidence seized by APD. (Courtesy APD)

The post Atlanta Police searching for suspect in one of the city’s largest narcotic busts appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 13

Carolyn Woods
2d ago

now go search for the boats it's been shipped on to the hands of this man. He don't have these plants at his home.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta Police to pay cash for guns at Saturday buyback event

The Atlanta Police Department will pay cash for guns at a Saturday, Oct. 15, buyback event intended to keep weapons off the streets and out of the hands of criminals. APD will pay $50 for handguns and $100 for long guns at the “Gun Buyback” event to be held in the Atlanta Civic Center parking […] The post Atlanta Police to pay cash for guns at Saturday buyback event appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police Arrest two for multiple counts of Auto Theft

Over the past two weeks, the Cartersville Police Department received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins, with several reported at Pine Mountain and Sam Smith Park. On October 12, 2022, a CPD Patrol Officer observed suspicious activity near Pine Mountain and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Samantha Staves and Tera Fullove.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Narcotics#Apd S Narcotics Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
hotnewhiphop.com

Yak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom Reveals

Gotti has previously refuted claims that he’s been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna. October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

South Fulton mother wants answers in son's shooting death

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A Fulton County mother is searching for answers after her son was shot and killed right in front of her house. It happened in South Fulton and so far police say no arrests have been made. Nikki Breland says the little things are what she will...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Man found shot to death on Buckhead street

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on Peachtree Battle Avenue in Buckhead on Thursday morning. According to WSB-TV, a child being driven to elementary school by her mother spotted the body in the driveway of a vacant lot. When they stopped to check on the man, the mother saw […] The post Man found shot to death on Buckhead street appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
ATHENS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy