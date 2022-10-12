Jeffrey Freeman (Courtesy of APD)

The Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit is asking for assistance locating Jeffrey Freeman, 43, who is wanted for trafficking cocaine and heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and forgery.

The warrants for Freeman’s arrest were the result of one of the largest narcotics seizures in the department’s history, according to a statement released by APD.

Investigators with APD’s Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on Sept. 21 at an apartment at 285 Centennial Park Drive. During the search, investigators recovered 65.663 kilograms of cocaine, 2.138 kilograms of black tar heroin, 1,610 grams of marijuana and $127,700 in cash.

The value of the narcotics is estimated to be $1,746,281.

Investigators identified another apartment at 920 Memorial Drive belonging to Freeman, and conducted a search on Oct. 4. During the search, investigators recovered approximately $89,000 in cash, two money-counting machines, and other pieces of evidence.

Some of the cash and evidence seized by APD. (Courtesy APD)

The post Atlanta Police searching for suspect in one of the city’s largest narcotic busts appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .