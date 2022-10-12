ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The most dangerous city in the US has been revealed

By Harriet Brewis
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Crime is rising in the US on the whole, but one city can lay claim to being the most dangerous – not that it would want to.

St Louis has found itself in that undesirable top spot when a range of factors are taken into account: from the number of murders taking place, to natural disaster risks, to Covid vaccination rates.

The rankings, published on Monday by financial website WalletHub , were based on a study of 182 cities across America, including the 150 most populated.

Each one was assessed according to 42 metrics, these include the number of sex offenders per capita, the unemployment rate and the earthquake risk level.

The result for each metric was then translated into a score out of 100. The higher the score, the higher the level of safety in that area.

The top 10 scorers, and therefore the “safest” cities were found to be as follows:

  1. Columbia, MD
  2. Nashua, NH
  3. Laredo, TX
  4. Portland, ME
  5. Warwick, RI
  6. Yonkers, NY
  7. Gilbert, AZ
  8. Burlington, VT
  9. Raleigh, NC
  10. Lewiston, ME

Meanwhile, the bottom 10, starting with the least safe:

  1. St. Louis, MO
  2. Fort Lauderdale, FL
  3. San Bernardino, CA
  4. Detroit, MI
  5. Baton Rouge, LA
  6. Memphis, TN
  7. Oklahoma City, OK
  8. Oakland, CA
  9. Jackson, MS
  10. Chattanooga, TN

Among the reasons for St Louis’s unenviable position was its high number of assaults per capita (it ranked second after Birmingham, AL), and number of traffic fatalities (also second, this time after Baton Rouge, LA).

However, it did at least score low on the number of hate crimes (with the third fewest after Tulsa, OK, and Tampa, FL), and has the fourth highest number of law-enforcement employees per capita – though, admittedly, they seem to have their work cut out for them more generally.

The results follow surveys carried out by the Major Cities Chiefs Association between January and June in 2021 and 2022, which found that violence is on the rise in the US.

The report concluded that while the number of homicides and rapes in urban areas had decreased compared to the previous year, violent crime had increased by 4.4 per cent, and the rate of violent offences remains much higher than before the Covid pandemic.

So... who fancies a trip to Maryland?

Comments / 4

default-avatar
Guest
2d ago

Jamie- are you nuts??? Do you now watch the news every night? I’m born and raised in ST. Louis I use to love it here also! I’m 58 and I do not have a sense of safety anywhere. The gun violence, drugs, gangs, robberies ( and. Most of them are Carrying SEMI AUTOMATIC guns. Last weekend alone there were 8 murders in 3 days. I never thought I would move, now I am looking for away out of my hometown that I use to be proud of. No more STL! I would love to know where you live that you feel this false sense of security by leaving your doors unlocked and you have no fear. I pray you to continue to be safe!! You are at huge risk!!!

Reply
3
Related
gladstonedispatch.com

St. Louis, MO Is One of the Most Heavily Policed Cities in the Country

Police departments across the country have faced rapidly shifting public sentiment in recent years. The 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer spawned large-scale protests and calls to defund the police in communities across the United States at a time when violent crime rates - particularly homicide - were on the rise.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Birmingham, MO
State
Maryland State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Yonkers#Urban Areas#Hate Crime#Wallethub#Fl San Bernardino#Ca Detroit#Mi Baton Rouge#Ms Chattanooga#Tn
FOX 2

Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

Body found outside a north St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were called to the 4700 block of Wren to investigate a possible homicide. The victim’s body was found in the front yard. There are about 30 evidence markers on the porch and in the yard. This is a developing story. More details will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

18-year-old charged with murdering Hazelwood man

ST. LOUIS – An 18-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man in south St. Louis in August. Police said Joseph Raymond, 42, of Hazelwood was shot and killed in the 4800 block of Nebraska at 2 p.m. on August 26. Officers found Raymond suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
HAZELWOOD, MO
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy