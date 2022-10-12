Report: Dolphins Hopeful Tyreek Hill Plays vs. Vikings

The Miami star wide receiver is dealing with a foot injury.

Despite suffering a left foot injury Sunday against the Jets, the Dolphins are optimistic that star wide receiver Tyreek Hill will play this week against the Vikings, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter .

After 40–17 loss, Hill was seen in a walking boot after he was stepped on during the fourth quarter. His day finished with seven catches for 47 yards. What’s worse is that Miami now appears to be short its starting and backup quarterbacks.

Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are in the concussion protocol and coach Mike McDaniel announced that seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson will start against Minnesota.

In his first season with the Dolphins, Hill has already tallied 38 catches for 524 yards and two touchdowns in five games. All things considered, it looks like he’ll give it a go Sunday against the Vikings.

Kick off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET in Miami.

